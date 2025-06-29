Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Just f'ing chill...)

Great job putting recruiting in perspective. OB has gone from boasting about us signing a bunch of 3* and low 4* to pissing and moaning about all the super blue chips we are not getting. There are two reasons we are the only team to make the playoffs two years in a row. Sarks recruiting and development. We have the talent to go toe to toe with the big boys now. We were a QB away from winning the damn thing last season and could win this year, even with question marks on the OL because our QB play should be better. As you have said before, we are living in the good old days.