Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Me Being Bullish)

-BaseballCoach- said: Goosby will make an all SEC team next year.



Carrie Underwood > Dolly Parton



Baxter lives up to the recruiting hype.

B/S: Mavs are the dumbest franchise in NBA history for trading Luka

TexLex said:

Vocal, emotional leadership-check

Red Bull poster child-check

Knocked it out of ballpark interviews-check

First Arch vs Trey OB Common Comment to begin choosing up sides-check

Listed in 'Who's the best QB in SEC in 2025' articles-check

Heisman betting favorite-check

And all of this before Arch starts against a good college team, SEC or otherwise-check

If Arch lives up to at least 85% of his hype, we are in for a year we will never forget. B/S Arch's first week as QB1 touched a lot of bases:

dtarver said: Following up on TexLex post…

Buy/Sell…A starting type running back needs to be found in the portal in order for Manning's skills to be maximized.

B/S: We have a new basketball coach next season.

B/S: At least one of the incoming freshman WRs steps up and becomes dominant (like OSU's Jeremiah Smith impact) and dissolves any worry about seeking another experienced WR thru the portal?

B/S You're giving the coaching staff some serious side eye for botching the Pregnon recruitment after he was ready to commit.

B/S: The City of Dallas has experienced the greatest trade ever in Herschel Walker deal and now the worst trade ever in sending Luka in his prime to LA?

This is a very dark day in D-Town and I was already low with the Cowboys.



This is a very dark day in D-Town and I was already low with the Cowboys. Click to expand...

THETexasFan said:

Wingo, Lockett and/or Ffrench will create a strong Z outside and over the middle threat for the next two years minimum.

Michael Terry III will remain at WR his tenure at Texas and develop into effective large WR contributor over time

B/S on WR position going forward:

Arch ends up as the greatest QB in Longhorn history.

B/S - You'd take 10 more years of Dak Prescott as the starter, if it meant Jerry would retire after the 2025 season.?

I'll confess that I don't fully know what it will mean to the 2025 Texas defense that Jahdae Barron will be playing in the NFL.Or Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and Barryn Sorrell for that matter.As was the case going into the 2024 season, there's no question that some awesomely talented players on the defensive side of the ball will need to be replaced. Yet, my contention eight months before the team heads to Columbus for the season-opener against the defending national champions is that the things we know about this defense far outweigh the things we don't in terms of what the Longhorns will be working with.Let's just talk it out ...1. Anthony Hill and Colin SimmonsBoth players will be on their fair share of first-team preseason all-America teams going into the 2025 season. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better 1-2 punch of attacking playmakers anywhere in the country and I'm not quite sure when we can definitively say the Longhorns last had a pair quite like these two returning off such stellar seasons. The bottom line is that Texas has two players on the defensive side of the ball who can take a game over with their playmaking skills.2. Laded Edge PlayIn addition to the all-world second-year player that the Longhorns have in Simmons, they'll return a pair of plus-players in Trey Moore and Ethan Burke, which will give the Longhorns a threesome of edge players as good as anyone else's best three in the SEC. If the Longhorns can sprinkle in some healthy (fingers crossed!!!) Colton Vasek and a five-star talent like Lance Jackson into the mix, the Longhorns should be cooking with a mess of hot grease.3. Improved linebacker playAnthony Hill is back. Liona Lefau is back, TyAnthony Smith is back, The only guy that isn't back is David Gbenda, but there's a very strong sense that his replacement (Arkansas transfer Brad Spence) for snaps will represent a small upgrade at a minimum. Every single guy in this group should still be ascending. Oh, and let's see what incoming linebacker TNT Bo Barnes brings to the table.4. Elite safety play/young talentMichael Taaffe gives this team an all-American at the back end of its spine at safety to build around. He'll be paired quite a bit with emerging star Jelani McDonald as the most obvious 1-2 punch at the back end, but the battle behind them for playing time will be one of the most fascinating free-for-alls in the program. You've got former starter Derek Williams coming back from a major injury, a former 5-star in Xavier Filsaime trying to get in front of fellow 2024 classmate Jordan Johnson-Rubell, and then there's incoming 5-star supernova Jonah Williams knocking on the door as well. There's a good chance that the Longhorns will have one or two guys at this position that can't get on the field in Austin, but would start for a lot of other schools in major conferences.Now let's talk about the two big question marks that exist based on the departures of a few NFL Draft outbounds.1. Who replaces Barron and how big of a drop-off are we talking about?The good news is that returning starter Malik Muhammad might not be a superstar, but he was a really good starter in an elite secondary a year ago. The question is whether second-year player Kobe Black is ready for the big boy move into Barron's departed starting spot? It feels like a natural progression for him after his freshman campaign this season. The wildcard might be true freshman Kade Phillips, who might just be the best cornerback in the program the day he stepped foot on campus. Maybe that's too much praise ... but, maybe not. There's going to be a drop-off, but probably not of the falling off a cliff variety. Whoever emerges into Barron's replacement on the outside will project as a future NFL player. That feels like a safe worst-case bottom line.2. About the defensive tackle position ...Fellas, we need to have a chat. How many head coaches in America do we believe would turn down the chance to trade their entire defensive tackle collection for the likes of Cole Brevard, Travis Shaw, Hero Kanu, Alex January and Justus Terry? Seriously, count them out if you want. You're going to be shocked at the premium that exists on bad ass interior linemen. Depending on how you want to rank these five options, the No. 5 defensive tackle option for the Longhorns is either a 5-star freshman, a former three-year contributor in the ACC with an NFL body ... or a proven multi-year contributor in the Big 10 or one of two contributors from elite defenses that are both expected to take steps forward? These are wealthy people problems.Honestly, I think Texas is going to enter next season with one of the best defenses in college football. There are playmakers at every level of the defense that are better than almost everyone else's single-best returning playmaker ... let alone having the volume that the Longhorns return.I can't wait to see what a Texas defense looks like with an in-their-primes Hill and Simmons working as a 1-2 punch from all angles.Well, all of the rankings from the four major recruiting services are in after a flurry of late-week activity and when the dust settled ... the Longhorns haven't quite caught Georgia and Ohio State down from behind. It's close, but a few late super blue chip additions from other non-Rivals rankings changed the dynamics of things ever-so-slightly.I won't bore you with the details if you don't want them. Just see the graphic below. If you want to see the gory details, head to section 3. If gory details aren't your thing, head to section 4. Simple as that.Reminder: A super blue chip prospect is any high school prospect that achieves the following rankings by the four major recruiting services: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+) and On3 (96+). A consensus Portal super blue chip is a player that makes multiple top 25 Portal rankings.Total number of super blue chips: 26Transfers: (1) 2025 WR Zachariah Branch (Rivals/247/ESPN)2025: (6) TE Elyiss Williams (Rivals/247/On3), DE Isaiah Gibson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT Elijah Griffin (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Zayden Walker (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Juan Gaston (247/ESPN), and WR Taylyn Taylor (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2024: (8) DB Ellis Robinson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Justin Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB K.J. Bolden (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Chris Cole (247/On3/ESPN), TE Jaden Reddell (On3/ESPN), CB Demello Jones (On3/247) and RB Nate Frazier (Rivals/247/On3)2023: (7) DT Jordan Hall (Rivals/247/On3), DB A.J. Harris (Rivals/247/ESPN), OL Monroe Freeling (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Raylen Wilson (247/On3/ESPN), S Joenel Aguero (247/On3/ESPN), LB Troy Bowles (247/ESPN) and TE Pearce Spurlin (Rivals/On3)2022: (4) DB Jaheim Singletary (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Daylen Everette (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Brandon Robinson (Rivals/ESPN) and OL Earnest Greene (Rivals/247/On3)2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (6) 2023 DE Samuel M'Pemba (Rivals/ESPN),, 2023 DE Damon Wilson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 Bear Alexander (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2022 LB Marvin Jones Jr. (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 LB Xavian Sorey (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2021 DB Nyland Green (247/On3)Transfer Rate: 15.8%In the NFL: (6) 2024 RB Trevor Etienne (Florida - Rivals/On3), 2023 WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri - Rivals/247/On3), 2022 DL Mykel Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 LB Jalon Walker (247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DB Malaki Starks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 TE Brock Bowers (ON3/247), 2021 OL Amarius Sims (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2021 LB Smael Mondon (247/On3/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 21Transfers: (3) 2023 CB Davison Igbinosun (Ole Miss - 247/On3), 2024 DB Caleb Downs (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2024 QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State - Rivals/247/On3)2025: (5) QB Tavien St. Claire (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), CB Devin Sanchez (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Carter Lowe (Rivals/247), LB Riley Pettijohn (Rivals/On3) and WR Quincy Porter (Rivals/247/On3)2024: (5) WR Jeremiah Smith (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Aaron Scott (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Mylan Graham (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Eddrick Houston (Rivals/247//ESPN) and DB Bryce West (Rivals/ESPN)2023: (5) WR Carnell Tate (Rivals/247/On3), WR Brandon Inniss (Rivals/247/ESPN), DT Jason Moore (Rivals/247), DB Jermaine Matthews (Rivals/On3/ESPN), and WR Noah Rogers (247/On3/ESPN)2022: (3) LB CJ Hicks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), Ath Alex Styles (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DE Kenyatta Jackson (Rivals/On3)2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (7) 2024 QB Air Noland (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 WR Jayden Ballard (247/On3/ESPN), 2023 DB Calvin Simpson-Hunt (Rivals/On3), 2022 QB Devin Brown (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 QB Quinn Ewers (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 CB JK Johnson (Rivals/On3) and 2021 QB Kyle McCord (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 18.9%Headed to/In the NFL: (9) 2024 transfer RB Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss - Rivals/247/On3), 2024 transfer QB Will Howard (Kansas State - Rivals/On3), 2021 RB TreVeyon Henderson (247/On3/ESPN), 2021 DE JT Tuimoloau (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 OL Donovan Jackson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 CB Jordan Hancock (247/On3), 2021 WR Emeka Egbuke (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 DL Mike Hall (On3/247) and 2021 DE Jack Sawyer (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 20Transfers: (1) 2024 DE Trey Moore (UTSA - 247/On3)2025: (6) DE Lance Jackson (Rivals/247/On3), WR Kaliq Lockett (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Jonah Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT Justus Terry (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), CB Kade Phillips (247/On3/ESPN) and WR Jaime Ffrench (Rivals/247/ESPN)2024: (5) DE Colin Simmons (Rivals/247/On3/ESP)), OL Brandon Baker (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Ryan Wingo (Rivals/247/ESPN), CB Kobe Black (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DB Xavier Filsaime (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2023: (6) QB Arch Manning (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Anthony Hill (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Cedric Baxter (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Malik Muhammad (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), S Derek Williams (247/On3/ESPN) and Ath Jelani McDonald (247/On3)2022: (2) OL DJ Campbell (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and OL Neto Umeozulu (On3/ESPN)2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (2) 2023 WR Johntay Cook (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2022 CB Terrance Brooks (Rivals/On3)Transfer Rate: 7.7%Headed to/In the NFL: (4) 2021 OL Kelvin Banks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 Transfer WR Adonai Mitchell, 2021 TE Ja'Tavian Sanders (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2021 WR Xavier Worthy (On3/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 20Transfers: (2) OT Kadyn Proctor (Rivals/247/On3) and OL Parker Brailsford (247/On3)2025: (5) QB Keelon Russell (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Michael Carroll (Rivals/247/On3), DB Chuck McDonald (Rivals/247), OL Jackson Lloyd (247/On3) and DB Dijan Lee (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2024: (5) WR Ryan Williams (Rivals/247/ON3/ESPN), DB Jaylen Mbakwe (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), CB Zay Mincey (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Zabien Brown (Rivals/247/On3) and Edge Noah Carter (On3/247)2023: (6) DE Yhonzae Pierre (Rivals/247/On3), DE Keon Kelly (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Jalen Hale (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT James Smith (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Qua Russaw (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DL Jordan Renaud (ON3/ESPN)2022: (1) QB Ty Simpson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2021: (1) LB Deontae Lawson (On3/247)Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (22) 2024 QB Julian Sayin (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 RB Justice Haynes (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 DB Caleb Downs (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2023 DB Jahlil Hurley (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 DB Dezz Ricks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 WR Emmanuel Henderson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DL Khurtis Perry (247/ESPN), 2022 WR Aaron Anderson (Rivals/247/On3), 2022 WR Shazz Preston (Rivals/ESPN), 2022 WR Isaiah Bond (On3/247), 2022 LB Shawn Murphy (Rivals/ESPN), 2022 OL Elijah Pritchett (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 OL Tommy Brockermeyer (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 WR Agiye Hall (On3/ESPN), 2021 RB Camar Wheaton (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 WR Jojo Earle (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2021 Christian Leary (Rivals/On3), 2021 DL Monkell Goodwine (Rivals/On3), 2021 DT Damon Payne (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 LB Keanu Koht (Rivals/247/On3) and 2021 WR Ja'Corey Brooks (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 44.9%Headed to the In the NFL: (7) 2023 Transfer WR Jermaine Burton, 2022 LB Jihaad Campbell (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 OL Tyler Booker (247/On3/ESPN), 2021 OL J.C. Latham (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 DB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 LB Dallas Turner (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2021 DB Terrion Arnold (Rivals/247/On3)Total number of super blue chips: 18Transfers: (6) 2025 DB Dillon Thieneman (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2025 OL Isaiah Wold (Rivals/247), 2025 OL Emmanuel Pregnon (Rivals/247), 2025 RB Makhi Hughes (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2024 WR Evan Stewart (Texas A&M - Rivals/247/On3) and 2024 QB Dante Moore (UCLA - Rivals/247)2025: (5) WR Dakorien Moore (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DB Trey McNutt (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Douglas Utu (Rivals/ESPN), Ath Na'eem Offord (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and C Brandon Finney (247/On3/ESPN)2024: (5) WR Gatlin Bair (Rivals/247/On3), Edge Elijah Rushing (247/ESPN), S Aaron Flowers (Rivals/On3), CB Ify Obidegwu (247/ESPN) and DL Aydin Breland (247ESPN))2023: (2) DE Matayo Uiagalelei (Rivals/247/ESPN) and Jurrian Dickey (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2022: None2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (3) 2021 QB Ty Thompson (Rivals/On3/ESPN), 2021 OL Kingsley Suamataia (Rivals/247/On3) and 2022 CB Jalil Yucker (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 11.1%In the NFL: (6) 2024 transfer QB Dillon Gabriel (OU - Rivals/On3), 2024 DE Jordan Burch (South Carolina - Rivals/247), 2024 transfer CB Jabbar Muhammad (Rivals/247/On3), 2022 OL Josh Conerly Jr. (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2021 WR Troy Franklin (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2020 LB Noah Sewell (Rivals/247/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 14Transfers: (5) 2025 WR Barion Brown (Rivals/247/ESPN), 2025 WR Nic Anderson (247/On3/ESPN), 2025 Edge Patrick Payton (247/ESPN), 2025 DB Mansoor Delane (Rivals/ESPN), 2023 WR Aaron Anderson (Alabama - Rivals/247/On3),2025: (4) RB Harlem Berry (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), Ath D.J. Pickett (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), Soloman Thomas (Rivals/247/ESPN) and OL Carius Curne (247/On3)2024: (2) DT Dominick McKinley (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and TE Trey'Dez Green (Rivals/247/On3)2023: (2) DB Javien Toviano (Rivals/247/ESPN) and Edge Dashawn Womack (247/On3/ESPN)2022: (1) LB Harold Perkins (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (4) 2023 OL Zalance Heard (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DE Quency Wiggins (Rivals/247), 2022 QB Walker Howard (Rivals/ESPN) and 2021 DB Sage Ryan (Rivals/247/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 23.5%In the NFL: (3) 2022 OL Will Campbell (Rivals/247/ESPN, 2021 DL Jaquelin Roy (247/ESPN) and 2021 DT Maason Smith (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 11Transfers: (3) WR Kevin Concepcion (NC State - Rivals/On3/ESPN), WR Micah Hudson (Texas Tech - Rivals/247) and 2023 DB Desmond Ricks (Alabama - Rivals/247)2025: (2) WR Jerome Myles (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and Lamont Rogers (On3/ESPN)2024: (1) Ath Terry Bussey (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2023: (3) DT David Hicks Jr. (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), RB Rueben Owens (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and OL Chase Bisontis (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2022: (1) DB Bryce Anderson (247/On3/ESPN)2021: (1) OL Reuben Fatheree II (Rivals/On3)2020: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (12) 2022 DE Enai White (247/On3/ESPN), 2022 QB Conner Weigman (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN),, 2022 DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DL Walter Nolan (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 WR Evan Stewart (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DE Lebbeus Overton (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 CB Denver Harris (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 DL Anthony Lucas (Rivals/247/On3), 2022 WR Chris Marshall (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2022 OL PJ Williams (247/ESPN), 2021 RB LJ Johnson (Rivals/247) and 2021 DE Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 46.2%In the NFL: (3) 2024 transfer DE Nic Scourton (Purdue - Rivals/247/On3), 2022 DL Shemar Stewart (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2021 DL Shemar Turner (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN),Total number of super blue chips: 11Transfers: (1) QB Carson Beck (Georgia - Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2025: (1) Edge Hayden Lowe (247/On3)2024: (6) DB Zaquan Patterson (Rivals/247), DT Justin Scott (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Armondo Blount (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Joshisa Trader (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR Ny Carr (Rivals/ESPN) and Edge Marquise Lightfoot (Rivals/On3/247)2023: (3) OL Francis Mauigoa (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), OL Samson Okunlola (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DT Rueben Bain (Rivals/247/ESPN)2022: None2021: None2020: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (2) 2020 DB Avante Williams (Rivals/ESPN) and 2021 QB Jake Garcia (Rivals/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 13.3%In the NFL: (2) 2021 DB James Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and 2021 DT Leonard Taylor (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 10Transfers: None2025: (1) DT Amare Adams (Rivals/247/On3)2024: (3) LB Sammy Brown (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), WR TJ Moore (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and WR Bryant Wesco (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2023: (3) DT Peter Woods (Rivals/247/ESPN), DE Tomarrion Parker (Rivals/247) and DL Vic Burley (247/ESPN)2022: (2) QB Cade Klubnik (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and DB Jeadyn Lukus (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2021: (1) OL Tristan Leigh (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)Transferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (4) 2022 CB Toriano Pride (247/On3), 2021 WR Beaux Collins (Rivals/ESPN), 2020 RB Demarkus Bowman (Rivals/247/ESPN) and 2020 QB D.J. Uiagalelei (Rivals/247/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 23.5%In the NFL: (3) 2021 LB Barrett Carter (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 RB Will Shipley (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 LB Jeremiah Trotter (247/On3/ESPN)Total number of super blue chips: 10Transfers: (1) 2024 DB A.J. Harris (Georgia - Rivals No.22/247 No.11)2025: (2) OL Malachi Goodman (247/On3) and TE Andrew Oiesh (247/On3)2024: (2) RB Quinton Martin (Rivals/247/ESPN) and TE Luke Reynolds (247/On3)2023: (2) OL Alex Birchmeier (Rivals/On3) and OL J'Ven Williams (247/On3/ESPN)2022: (3) DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Rivals/247/On3), RB Nicholas Singleton (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and QB Drew Allar (247/On3/ESPN)2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: NoneTransfer Rate: 0.0%In the NFL: NoneTotal number of super blue chips: 10Transfers: (2) WR Eric Singleton (Georgia Tech - Rivals/247/On3/ESPN and QB Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma - Rivals/ESPN)2025: (4) DE Jared Smith (Rivals/247/ESPN), QB Deuce Knight (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DT Malik Autry (Rivals/247) and CB Blake Woodby (Rivals/ESPN)2024: (3) WR Cam Coleman (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Demarcus Riddick (Rivals/247/ESPN) and WR Perry Thompson (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2023: (1) DE Keldric Faulk (Rivals/247)2022: None2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: NoneTransfer Rate: 0.0%In the NFL: NoneTotal number of super blue chips: 9Transfers: (1) QB John Mateer (Washington St. - Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2025: (2) OL Michael Fasusi (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and OL Ryan Fodje (247/On3)2024: (2) DT David Stone (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN) and RB Taylor Tatum (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN)2023: (3) DB Peyton Bowen (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), DE Adepoju Adebawore (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), LB Samuel Omosigho (247/On3)2022: (1) CB Gentry Williams (On3/ESPN)2021: NoneTransferred Out/No Longer in the Program: (7) 2023 QB Jackson Arnold (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2023 WR Jaquaize Pettaway (247/ESPN), 2023 transferDE Dasan McCulloch (Indiana - Rivals/247/On3), 2023 OL Cayden Green (Rivals/ESPN), 2021 LB Clayton Smith (Rivals/247/On3), 2021 QB Caleb Williams (Rivals/247/On3/ESPN), 2021 WR Mario Williams (Rivals/On3/ESPN)Transfer Rate: 41.2%In the NFL: (1) 2021 DB Billy Bowman (Rivals/247)Back when the Longhorns were going for the Ocean's 11 Heist of the Justus Terry/Kade Phillips/Michael Fasusi trio, it felt like my calls for everyone to understand the sheer quality of Phillips fell on a few deaf ears.Part of it had to do with the disappointment of not getting Fasusi, who was arguably the most important offensive prospect the Longhorns were targeting ... arguably. Part of it had to do with the sheer high-voltage wattage that the Terry commitment created. Part of it also had to do with the fact that the recruiting rankings didn't support the claim.Well, that is no longer the case.Phillips finished as a 5-star for On3. Phillips finished as a 5-star with 247. Three different services ranked him between 21-33 nationally. To put that into perspective, Kobe Black didn't earn that many 5-star or top 33 recognitions. Malik Muhammad didn't come remotely close. Neither did Derek Williams. Neither did Xavier Filsaime. Neither did Jelani McDonald.Basically, what I'm telling you is that outside of Jonah Williams, Phillips arrives on campus as the highest-rated recruit in the entire secondary, regardless of position. When you start baking into your head what the 2025 defensive backfield picture is going to look like, you need to remember at all times that Phillips might be the most talented player the Longhorns have back there.Everyone behind the scenes knew he was that kind of potential impact prospect when they swooped in and stole him from LSU. In case you didn't know ... or because Rivals ranked him too low (KAAAAAHHHHHHNNNNNNN!!!!!!!) ... whatever the reason ...Phillips has a chance to be the best player in the class if he hits his ceiling.With the Longhorns sitting on 82 scholarships following the addition of Hero Kanu, we know at a bare minimum that the Longhorns will have three scholarships to play with between now and the end of the spring through the Portal.It's probably a safe bet that a few non two-deep type players will likely enter the Portal after spring workouts. What happens with the true freshmen that just arrived on campus could make things look quite different to an older player at those positions.Even if only two or three additional players enter the Portal, that would give the Longhorns between 5-6 scholarships to use in the Portal. You have to believe that the staff behind the scenes is preparing for that kind of scholarship room to be available.I definitely get the sense that agents know that Texas could be in the market for a specific position or two. The grapevine has a way of grapevining.It does make me wonder what a perfect world for the Texas staff looks like with those five or six projected available spots ... hmmmm ... we know they want an offensive lineman. The effort for Emmanuel Pregnon tells us that. So, that has to be one spot. Heck, you can make a case it should be two spots (in a dream world). We know they wanted Purdue tight end Max Klare and didn't get it to the finish line. We also know they swung for the fences with wide receiver Eric Singleton, even if they knew it was a long shot to make it happen.Sooooooo ... OL + OL + WR + TE ...Is the answer one more nose-tackle type? A playmaker at running back? A starting corner candidate? Another kicker?It might not sound like the thing that will decide the outcome of the season to some and that might be fair, but I would contend that the opportunity to upgrade the positions of need ... even if just by small margins ... could be the small margins that decide how successful the 2025 season is.The rumor mill in the coming weeks and months should be fun to fantasize about.Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is saying that the Huskers likely won't have a spring game because he doesn't want it to serve as a platform for all of the potential poachers out there who might be sniffing around the NU program.The Nebraska spring game drew 60,452 fans to Memorial Stadium in 2024, so calling off the entire event is no small thing. Yet, here we are."The word 'tampering' doesn't exist anymore," Rhule said Saturday at a news conference. "It's just an absolute free open common market. I don't necessarily want to open up to the outside world and have people watch our guys and say, 'He looks like a pretty good player. Let's go get him.'""I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that. So you go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch? Doesn't make a lot of sense to me."Considering the Huskers seem intent on trying to maximize the number of scholarship players they can hand out up to 105, it might just be that Rhule understands a wolf sneaking around the henhouse because ... well ... he's a wolf. Regardless of his motivations, I get where he's coming from.It sucks and I don't think it will keep the thing he's worried about from happening, but I get it.Let's hope this isn't a trend that catches on, but ... ugh ... you know it will.I'm not saying that I think Rodney Terry is the long-term answer. I'm not saying that this team is going to make it to the Sweet 16. Hell, I'm not even saying that it's going to get to .500 in conference play.What I am going to say is that this team is playing better basketball than it was a month ago. What I am going to say is that when this team is playing at its best, it has the guard play needed to win games against good teams. What I am saying is that it's not crazy to think this team could win a couple of games in the Tournament with the right draw.A lot of things seem possible. Some bad ... some good ... the jury is still out. Stay tuned ...(Buy/Sell/Sell) Give me Goosby as first-team left tackle at the end of the 2025 season. Carrie will never be Dolly ... no offense to Carrie. I'm honestly not sure what bar Baxter has to live up to, but I'm not sure he's ever going to be the best running back on campus and that feels like it probably fails to hit the hype meter.(Sell) Did you see what my Sixers got for Charles Barkley 30+ years ago? Did you see what the Sixers received in order to trade away the No. 1 overall pick of the 1986 Draft? No, the Mavericks are not the dumbest team of all-time.(Buy) You nailed that.(Sell) It would be nice, but does it "need" to be found? I'm not sure. Again, it sounds amazing, but I'm not quite sure I know what the list of possibilities looks like.(Sell) I think this team might just do enough to get him another year, but that is not a firm take. Don't yell at me!(Sell) No, I don't think there's a Jeremiah Smith-type impact freshman wide receiver. That's who I thought Dakorien Moore would have been.(Sell) Stuff happens. These guys knock it out of the park more times than not.(Sell) This isn't worse than the Deshaun Watson trade ... I don't think.(Buy/Sell/Sell) I'm just not sure what I think of Terry's long-term future at this point and I still think the Longhorns could add a receiver through the Portal at some point.(Sell) Come on ...(Sell) You should ask this question to someone that hasn't emotionally pulled the eject chord.... Consider me still stunned over the Luka Doncic trade. Honestly, I didn't even believe it when I saw a Tweet mentioning it on Sunday morning. "Doncic for Anthony Davis? Lulz? Wut," I thought to myself. There's just no way the Mavs let him go to the Lakers ... of all teams. No way. No how. No ... wait ... this actually happened? Do the Mavs think Luka is about to fall apart like he's Ralph Sampson? It just feels like you don't give up guys like this when you have them unless they are beating down the exit doors. The Lakers? R-e-a-l-l-y?... I want Justin Tucker to be innocent of the stuff he's being accused of, but none of this looks good and it's hard not to think that his reputation and legacy are in serious danger of going down the drain. It's so disappointing to have to think about.... Call me crazy, but I think the Chiefs winning three straight would be pretty cool. No hate in my heart. Just an appreciation of history and Mahomes' greatness.... Premier League Randomness: I say it every week and I'll continue to say it until there's no need to say it anymore, but ... just keep collecting three points every time out, Reds. I'm not sure Liverpool ever really got out of second gear, but that was a hell of a professional 2-0 win over what was said to be the most in-form team in the league. It feels like Villa and Newcastle will likely regret dropping three points this weekend when we get to the end of the season. That's not how you qualify for Champions League football. Tip of the cap to Arsenal for that slap-down of Man City on Sunday. I k-n-o-w that had to feel good.... What is next for Israel Adesanya? Once those losses start stacking up, they don't usually slow down and that's four out of five for the former champ.... Royal Rumble Rumblings: Yeet!?!?!? So, he's in the main event at Wrestlemania. We're doing that? I don't know that I bought Charlotte Flair winning the women's rumble, but she looks amazing in red, so I was fine with it. Why does Twitter hate her so much? I'm not typically a ladder match guy, but there were definitely a couple of memorable moments in the Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens match for the straps. Yes, the champ goes to Mania with the belts as you had to expect, but Owens won that match with some Mankind-ish commitment to the sell. That tag-team title match fell so flat that I can only tell you that one of the teams was from Detroit. That's it.... I finally caught The Brutalist on Friday night and I have to admit ... I didn't fully get it. For about 90 minutes, I thought I was watching an amazing movie unfolding in front of my very eyes. By the time it ended another 120 minutes later, I was just ready for it to be over. It just lost me.True story ... I once took a date to see a Joe Ely show in the 90s over by the Music Hall and when we got back to the car, my windows had been smashed in and my radio/CDs had been taken. The thing is ... the show had been so good ... so, so good ... that the destruction of my property didn't even completely kill the buzz created from the show.As far as I'm concerned, that's almost all that needs to be said. It's not crazy to suggest that five of my favorite 10 shows I've attended in my life featured Joe doing his thing on stage. Hell, deep down I know I didn't even see him in his true hell-raising prime. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall on nights when he was hell-raising in West Texas with Jesse Taylor by his side.But, I was there for his best album ... Letter to Laredo. I'm actually fairly good friends with his bandmate Teye from that album. They did some unreal live shows around that album.Anyway, let's get to the list ...Honorable mention: All Just To Get To You, If You Were a Bluebird, Oh Boy!, Run Preciosa, Saint Valentine, Long Snake Moon, She Finally Spoke Spanish To Me, Musta Notta Gotta Lotta, Suckin a Big Bottle of Gin, Honkey Tonk Masquerade and The Road Goes On Forever10. I Saw It In YouIt's a personal favorite that has to be in my top 10.9. Ranches and RiversOne of about 5 different songs from the Letter to Laredo album that I want to squeeze into this list.8. Are You Listenin' Lucky?One of my favorites from the Live at Liberty Lunch album.7. Cool Rockin' LorettaThis has always been one of my favorites of his from the 80s. It's a tremendous live song.6. FingernailsIt feels like old school Joe Ely fans will scream bloody murder if this live show favorite doesn't pop up somewhere in this Top 10. Here it is.5. Letter to LaredoMan, Joe really had it cooking with Teye and the sound created for Letter to Laredo. It's one of the best albums from the 90s and this is arguably the best song on it.4. DallasOh, man ... how many times have I heard this line, "Did you ever see Dallas from a DC-9 at night?"3. She Never Spoke Spanish To MeYou can't tell the story of Joe without this song being at the front of the story-telling.2. Gallo Del CieloIt's my personal choice for No. 1, but sometimes a No. 1 has to be a No. 2 because of supernatural reasons and this feels like one of those moments.1. Me and Billy The KidIt's not the best Joe Ely song, but it is THE Joe Ely song.