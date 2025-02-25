Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Numbers you won't freaking believe)

-BaseballCoach- said: Winter > summer (in Texas)



Four years might not seem like an eternity, but in a football coaching career, we might as well be counting in dog years.Prior to arriving in Austin, former Texas DB coach Terry Joseph had never spent more than three years at any college he's ever worked at during the last quarter-century.Three years at La. Tech. Two years at Tennessee. Two years at Nebraska. Three years at Texas A&M. One year at North Carolina. Three years at Notre Dame.Four years in Austin.Honestly, the timing of this is a little curious (although explained by the late HC hire by the Saints), but the decision by Joseph to go somewhere else isn't truly surprising in the least. It's what these dudes do and Texas kept him longer than anyone else.Knowing that he got an NFL job as a passing game coordinator with his home-state Saints ... man ... that's living the dream. Congrats, Terry Joseph.For Steve Sarkisian, I would contend that the most important hire of the offseason now needs to be made. Considering the stakes of this season, landing someone to take over the passing game coordinator duties isn't the same as hiring a standard position coach.A guarantee on the box is needed. Adding a badass recruiter that can at least match Joseph in that capacity is much needed, although I understand that the only real recruiter that matters for Sark most of the time is himself.Joseph was making only $800,000 upon his departure at Texas and the Board of Regents will not stand in the way of Sark hiring someone for seven figures-plus, as long as the hire gets a shiny title to go along with it and that's available here in a way that it wasn't when Sark was hiring a cornerbacks coach.You know me ... I'm on the "Trust Sark" train when it comes to hiring. He's earned that right.However, I've got a column to write (while battling the flu) and these are my thoughts on it all ...It's a new lease on life for every defensive back in that room with two new sets of incoming eyes running the back end of the defense.Some guys need that new lease on life more than Malik Muhammad or Michael Taaffe. Any player in the DB room that wasn't projected to be a starter or holding over from last year's two-deep has a chance to make a big new first impression.Specifically, I'm thinking of a guy like Xavier Filsaime, who looked like anything but a 5-star prospect in his first season in 2024 in playing fewer snaps than transfer Jay'Vion Cole, who barely played at all and won't be remembered by most of you reading this judging by the reaction received when he re-entered the Portal.Warren Roberson is another that I think potentially wins in all of this turnover. Maybe even Wardell Mack.Meanwhile, when I wonder about who these moves might impact the most from a negative standpoint, I ask the following questions ...a. Who isn't starting or competing for a starting job?b. Who is injured?c. Who is from out-of-state among those players?The most obvious name coming out of that series of questions is third-year safety Derek Williams, who is coming off a major knee injury, has a lot of work to do to move in front of the likes of Mookie Taaffe and Jelani McDonald, has a pile of young players nipping at his heels and now no longer has the coaches that recruited/built equity in him to lean on for his biggest voices in the defensive coaching room.Of course, if he doesn't emerge as a starter, Mack is a player that could also live in something other than the positive impact pile. It's year two for him and I can't imagine he's going to sit around for a third season if he feels like the 22 snaps he played last season is right back where he's headed again in 2025.This one is easy for me right now ... it's Felix Ojo. When the next LSR rankings come out in March, he'll be the No. 1 player, barring something expected.I'm not sure where Boobie Feaster is going to sit after his reclassification, but I can tell you that I don't have him rated as a 5-star. He's in the super blue chip high 4-star range for me, but he's not in the same universe as Dakorien Moore as a prospect. I wouldn't rate him above Kaliq Lockett.This isn't me trying to shock all of you with a scorching hot Monday night take ... I'm just telling you how I feel about it.Oddly enough, we're talking about two positions with extremely high bust rates among super blue chips, so if I can find a 5-star in a little less volatile of a position, I might go in a different direction long-term.I'm working on a much larger historical attrition project for a future column, but these numbers I collected this weekend are so shocking that it kind of felt like they deserved a section this week, so that all of our collective jaws can hit the floor.Take a look at the attrition numbers in the SEC for the last four years (not including whatever happens in the spring):Arkansas: Total (114) - 2025 (31), 2024 (30), 2023 (32), 2022 (21)Alabama: Total (107) - 2025 (23), 2024 (40), 2023 (21), 2022 (23)Mississippi State: Total (102) - 2025 (26), 2024 (25), 2023 (25), 2022 (26)Ole Miss: Total (98) - 2025 (18), 2024 (25), 2023 (32), 2022 (23)Texas A&M: Total (97) - 2025 (22), 2024 (31), 2023 (31), 2022 (13)South Carolina: Total (95) - 2025 (30), 2024 (27), 2023 (17), 2022 (21)Oklahoma: Total (93) - 2025 (27), 2024 (25), 2023 (25), 2022 (16)Kentucky: Total (85) - 2025 (22), 2024 (22), 2023 (21), 2022 (20)LSU: Total (85) - 2025 (19), 2024 (27), 2023 (22), 2022 (17)Auburn: Total (84) - 2025 (20), 2024 (23), 2023 (21), 2022 (20)Florida: Total (83) - 2025 (18), 2024 (24), 2023 (27), 2022 (14)Tennessee: Total (75) - 2025 (18), 2024 (15), 2023 (22), 2022 (20)Texas: Total (74) - 2025 (10), 2024 (21), 2023 (19), 2022 (24)Vanderbilt: Total (73) - 2025 (15), 2024 (25), 2023 (14), 2022 (19)Missouri: Total (70) - 2025 (14), 2024 (19), 2023 (20), 2022 (17)Georgia: Total (68) - 2025 (15), 2024 (24), 2023 (16), 2022 (13)Discuss.The Texas women's basketball team is the No. 1-ranked team in the nation following the weekend and it's time to have a real convo about what our postseason expectations for this team are.Is it national title or bust? Final Four or bust?Surely, nothing less than that. My goodness, what a job by Vic, his staff and this team.This living game-to-game stuff is for the birds. At some point, you can't just volunteer to be less than happy or excited as a fan because of optics-led circumstances.Geez, the optics are why Texas fans are in this position of supporting a program that is led by a coach that no one truly believes is remotely close to elite.He's a super nice guy. Just like Connie Clark was a super nice woman.(Sell/Buy) Summer in Texas is fine as long as the AC is cranking. I'm tired of the cold. Also, I'm semi-retired from card collecting. I buy one or two cards each year, but for the most part I needed to nip a very costly addiction in the bud.(Buy) I'm giving some serious benefit of the doubt. I might change my mind by the end of this column.(Sell) All things come in phases. One day there will be something even worse than the orange smoke and it'll replace it.(Sell) It's a little early for me to be talking Hall of Honor for anyone not named Quan Cosby.(Sell) I have a sneaking suspicion it'll go the other way.(Sell) Dak Moore might be, but not him.(Buy) What the hell? I'll say Osborne comes around.(Sell) I didn't rate either as a unicorn 6-star like I did a Myles Garrett or Colin Simmons.(Buy) He'll be a Heisman finalist.(Buy) Repeat after me, the Texas offense needs to score 24+ in every big game it plays in. Leave no chances by playing below that number.(Sell) He can still save himself ... in theory.(Sell) Let's just let Sark do his thing. The Gary Patterson thing was always kind of suggested to be pushed on him. This program doesn't need that kind of whistle and bell, no offense to Mack.(Sell) I don't know that I would call RB the No. 1 priority. Nothing about the news on Baxter's injury timeline changes anything for me. I haven't been counting on him for 2025 from a mental standpoint in a while. He's found money.(Sell) Jerritt Elliott has won three titles, including two in the last three years. If we're talking football, both basketball teams and baseball only, sure.(Sell) But, his agent has been talked to!(Sell) Sir...(Buy) That's the sign of an elite program.... Bring on the NFL Draft combine prop entrees on Prize Picks!!!!!... I kind of want Joel Embiid to sit out the rest of the season and never play another game for the franchise. It's over. He's the best Sixers player of my lifetime, but the time has come to move on.... Any new hockey fans still watching hockey after the Nation's deal? That's how my love affair with soccer started, as I kept watching World Cups and realizing that I needed more.... Premier League Musings: Damn, beating City at the Ethiad felt good. That was a long time coming. Keep your head down, Reds. Just keep taking three points every time out and don't look up until the guard of honors begin. Bless you, West Ham. I blew bubbles in the front yard while listening to The Beatles in your honor. The Top 5 race is about to get crazy with 3rd-10th separated by 8 points. I have no idea how it finishes because I don't have a lot of confidence in any of them to play consistently well. It feels like if Forest loses to Arsenal, the pack is going to suck them up before the end of the weekend.... Right on, Austin FC! Nice win out of the gate! I don't even care that a defender scored the goal.... Six days until the Oscars and I still need to see A Complete Unknown, I'm Still Here and Nickel Boys.I'm sure no one will disagree with this undertaking. Before we get to the Top 10, let's break the songs down into tiers.The John List: 1. Come Together 2. Strawberry Fields Forever 3. Twist and Shout 4. Dear Prudence 5. Yer Blues 6. Across The Universe 7. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds 8. I Am The Walrus 9. You've Really Got a Hold On Me 10. Help!The Paul List: 1. Hey Jude 2. Yesterday 3. Let It Be 4. Eleanor Rigby 5. Here, There and Everywhere 6. Kansas City/ Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey 7. Can't Buy Me Love 8. Why Don't We Do It In The Road? 9. Helter Skelter 10. Two Of UsThe John/Paul List: 1. A Day In The Life 2. I Want To Hold Your Hand 3. In My Life 4. A Hard Day's Night 5. She Loves You 6. She's Leaving Home 7. I Saw Her Standing There 8. I've Got a Feeling 9. Ticket To Ride 10. Love Me DoThe George/Ringo List: 1. While My Guitar Gently Weeps 2. Something 3. Roll Over Beethoven 4. I Be Mine 5. With a Little Help From My FriendsPre-Rubber Soul: 1. Yesterday 2. I Want To Hold Your Hand 3. Twist and Shout 4. A Hard Day's Night 5. I Saw Her Standing There 6. Kansas City/ Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey 7. Roll Over Beethoven 8. Can't Buy Me Love 9. You've Really Got a Hold On Me 10. Help!Post-Rubber Soul: 1. Hey Jude 2. A Day In The Life 3. Let It Be 4. Come Together 5. Eleanor Rigby 6. While My Guitar Gently Weeps 7. In My Life 8. Strawberry Fields Forever 9. Dear Prudence 10. SomethingWith my notes out of the way, let's get on with the list …Last five songs out: A Hard Day's Night, Something, Dear Prudence, Can't Buy Me Love and Twist and Shout10. In My Life - I don't care who wrote what, I just know that it's next to impossible to leave this song out of a top 10 list.9. While My Guitar Gently Weeps - George Harrison's masterpiece. It's ironic that the band broke up right at the moment when he was truly reaching his creative best.8. Strawberry Fields Forever - John's most beautiful song in a catalog full of beauties.7. Eleanor Rigby - One of my favorite Paul songs and my vote for the best song on Revolver.6. I Want To Hold Your Hand - This is the song that changed rock and roll forever and kick-started America's love affair. Yes, the sophistication of the songwriting and sound evolved from this moment on, but there's a beautiful romantic nature to the song 50 years later.5. Come Together - 100% rock and roll heat for the ages.4. Let It Be - There are some things in this world that can't be helped and my playing this song at least three times in a row every time I hear it is one of them.3. Yesterday - Personally, this is one of my favorite songs in existence. It's just a timeless beauty of a record and it foreshadowed the fearlessness that would eventually become a staple of their work.2. A Day In The Life - It's the perfect selection for the No. 1 choice in my mind because it's a true collaboration between John and Paul, and it occurs as the group was reaching its pinnacle in terms of creating the kind of music that transcended what others had ever thought of creating. It's just a masterpiece of a song.