Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Quinn Ewers' Legacy at Texas)

In a little less than a year from now, Texas sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
I'm pretty convinced about it.
As of about two weeks ago, I'm not sure that I believed that, but the results from the NFL Draft last weekend have made it pretty clear that the need for finding the right quarterback is so paramount to future success that teams will overlook almost everything in the name of locating that player on a rookie contract if he has the upside to be a starter.
As much as I love Anthony Richardson's talent, the dude completed 53.8% of his passes and posted a 17/9 touchdown to interceptions ratio on a team that lost seven games last season. Yet, he went No. 4 in the Draft. Will Levis posted pretty similar stats without all of the off-the-charts athleticism and he went early in the second round.
Ewers doesn't even have to make a lot of progress this season from last year's performance to find himself in the first round because of his arm talent. You can close your eyes and see him wowing scouts at his Pro Day and becoming a buzz name leading up to the Draft.
Barring something completely unforeseen such as an injury or him deciding to become a bank manager, Ewers seems destined to become only the second Texas quarterback in the last 75 years to be drafted in the first two rounds.
That's what I feel like I know.
What I don't know about Ewers is the kind of legacy he'll leave at Texas during his two seasons as a starter.
While I believe everyone is excited about the new levels of commitment Ewers is giving this off-season to make a significant jump as a player in what will likely be his final season as a college player, none of us know exactly what's behind curtain No. 2. Unlike a year ago when he had two seriously bad-ass NFL caliber running backs to carry a lot of weight for the offense, he'll enter this season with a completely unproven ground game. All of the pressure ... not just some ... is going to be on his right arm to carry the day for this team.
Everyone remembers that amazing quarter against Alabama a year ago (and it was something else, don't get me wrong), but in his last four games against teams that were ranked, Ewers has posted quarterback game ratings of 138.9, 75.3, 132.7 and 94.7. The Longhorns went 1-3 in those four games.
What I'm reminding everyone is that Ewers is still a work in progress. There are steps that still need to be taken before he likely departs this program in eight months and it's not a given that he takes them all.
Think about Colt McCoy in his second year as a starter. Or Chris Simms. Or even Vince Young. None of those players were able to be anything close to the final products that they eventually became on the time frame that is being demanded of Ewers to excel in.
Should Ewers live up to expectations this season by putting Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, while performing as one of the best players at his position in the conference, he'll have accomplished something that no Texas starter in the last quarter-century has accomplished.
You'd have to go back to James Brown in 1995 to find a Texas quarterback who accomplished what is expected of Ewers. If he can win the Big 12, you can imagine a two-year resume that might include a championship, a major bowl game, all-league honors and one of the two highest Draft positions for a Texas quarterback since the Korean War,
Folks, that is not a bad legacy to leave.
On the other hand, if he falls short of everything other than becoming an early NFL pick, his legacy would likely have him go down as one possibly the second-most talented quarterback in the history of the program, but one that likely wouldn't see him placed above someone like Sam Ehlinger when we talk about his place in the all-time pecking order.
Frankly, this is nothing that we've really ever seen before on the 40 Acres.
The Quinn Ewers story is unlike any I've ever chronicled and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.
No. 2 - 2023 Freshman Wildcards ...
There's been some conversation since the end of the spring about the number of freshmen that will arrive in the summer that might come in and still be able to make a first-year impact.
So, let's take a look at the three best options to pull it off.
DB - Jelani McDonald - Honestly, he just feels too talented to keep off the field, even if there is a glut of defensive backs fighting for playing time. Given that he's 6-2, 205 pounds, but possibly heading for a frame that carries another 10-15 pounds, I find myself wondering where exactly he's going to play, both in the short and long term. At the very least, McDonald has a chance to be a very good special teams player, but if finds a quick stride, I wouldn't rule out him taking someone's spot on the two-deep.
DB - Derek Williams - Basically, I could just copy and paste the paragraph above for McDonald and place it for Williams. Given that he's an out-of-state super blue chip-level prospect, he's going to likely get on the field in some capacity or you run the risk of potentially losing a guy in the Portal before you know it.
WR - Ryan Niblett - I think he might be better than DeAndre Moore and Moore projects as a player that is going to get some snaps this season. If the light switch flicks on, Sark will get him on the field.
No. 3 - Difference of opinions ...
I've been noticing over the last few weeks going back to the end of spring football that @Anwar Richardson and I seem to have a pretty different set of thoughts on Texas junior defensive tackle Byron Murphy.
Anwar noted in his Sunday Pulpit that Murphy graduated this weekend (attaboy!) with a degree in sports management and that we should "take a mental note with Murphy. He was officially listed as a junior this spring and is graduating early." It's not the first time in the last couple of weeks that Murphy has been hinted by Anwar as a possible 2024 NFL Draft pick.
Am I crazy for thinking that's borderline crazy talk?
When I look at Murphy, I see a smallish player at 6-1, 300 pounds that has not truly established himself as a plus player on the level of a guy that should have the NFL mentioned with his name. In his career, he's made two starts and recorded a total of 6.5 tackles for loss in 25 career games.
This is not to say that I don't like Murphy as a player because I've got hopes that he can emerge as one of the best defensive tackles in the Big 12 this season. Still, he hasn't done it yet. Until he does, it's hard for me to even think of him as a viable first- or second-day NFL Draft pick, especially when you consider that 80-90% of the defensive tackles that go in the first two days of the draft are 6-3 or taller.
I'm completely open-minded to the idea that Anwar might be more right about Murphy than I am, as he's certainly won his share of player debates with me over the last decade. I just think it's interesting how differently he and I view Murphy coming into the season.
I suppose at the end of the day, I'm mostly wondering ... what do we think Murphy's upside as a player really is?
No. 4 - An eye-opener at the Rivals Camp in Dallas ...
When I released my first set of rankings for the class of 2025 a little more than two months ago, here's what I said of Lewisville offensive tackle Michael Fasusi:
"He's got a great frame to build on and once he does, he has a chance to be a legit national top 75 type of player. It's just a matter of how long it is going to take his body to develop from a size and strength standpoint. The tools are all there to work with."
Two months later, it's looking like Fasusi is not only starting to develop into a difference maker, but he's emerging as a possible five-star offensive line prospect that could compete with Lamont Rogers and Devin Sanchez for the honor of being the No. 1 overall prospect in the Lone Star State.
Here's what Rivals said about Fasusi after he won OL MVP honors at Saturday at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas:
"It’s clear to see why more than 20 programs have already offered Fasusi as the 2025 prospect from nearby Lewisville, Texas is incredibly athletic, mixes it with power, has great technique and speed to the edge or power inside moves. Fasusi, who has Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and others involved already gives off a little Greg Little vibes in the way he plays the position - and dominates. Fasusi is currently the No. 11 offensive tackle in the 2025 class but after his performance Sunday against some talented defensive linemen, the Lewisville standout has an argument to move up."
The Longhorns have been all over Fasusi, who is scheduled to visit Austin on an unofficial visit this Friday, but overcoming Oklahoma at Lewisville High School will take some doing because of the success that the Sooners have had at the school over the years.
Get ready for a Kyle Flood vs Bill Bedenbaugh all-out war for this one.
No. 5 - A five-star stat ...
There's not really much to add to this stat other than:
a. A 5-star edge player should be in the top 1%.
b. This level of explosion is why the undersized Simmons is so exceptional. His profile as a player screams Von Miller-ish.
No. 6 - Texas Baseball ...
Credit the Longhorns with responding to some adversity this weekend.
After dropping the opener to Kansas in Lawrence in Friday night in less than-quality fashion, the Longhorns came back and handled their business with wins on Saturday and Sunday to win the series.
Hell, the bullpen even recorded some critical outs.
Still, the more and more this team plays, the more and more you can close your eyes and imagine how this season ends for the Longhorns ... on the road in a regional ... losing in the first or second game of the regional ... and not having enough arms to survive what will be asked of them after that first loss.
Am I out of mind by not quite knowing what to think of Pierce as his seventh season is heading closer to an end? At any other school in the country, two conference titles and three CSW appearances might be enough.
At Texas, it feels like a little meat is being left on the bone. I suppose this is what happens when you go from 1968-2016 with Gus and Augie.
No. 7 - Elmo Shoulder Shrug ...
One week after sweeping No. 3 Oklahoma State, the Texas softball team was swept in a three-game set against a Baylor squad that was 5-10 in conference play coming into the weekend.
By a combined 16-4 scoreline. Woof.
Still, very quietly and without many headlines, the Longhorns have been very good all season in going 40-12-1 and ranking fifth in the country. They will enter the Big 12 Tournament next week as the No. 2 seed. You have to wonder what losing all three games this weekend will do to their national seeding prospects going into the NCAA Tournament. Going 1-2 this weekend probably might not matter, but losing all three might when you consider the fine line that might exist between ... say fifth ... or ninth.
It means that the Longhorns probably need to win a couple of games at the Big 12 Tournament to ensure they end up in the top eight. It might mean playing Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City on Friday. A win probably means the Longhorns are in, but a loss might knock them into the 9-16 seeding range.
Buckle up, the real season is about to begin.
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
The thread saying Micah Hudson to Tech
(Sell) At the end of the day, I just can't see this kid ending up at Tech when December rolls around. I just don't see that kid volunteering to play in a watered-down league with a team that has virtually zero history of significant success.
B/S. There will one day be available an Orangebloods decal to sport on vehicle back window opposite the Longhorn helmet decal.
(Buy) My wife has one right now on her car.
B/S: You’ll take the “over” that at least 3 of the following players are picked in 2024 and/or 2025 NFL Drafts:
1. Kelvin Banks
2. AD Mitchell
3. Alfred Collins
4. Hayden Conner
5. Jake Majors
(Sell) I don't think Majors or Collins is going to get drafted.
Vegas says 9.5 wins.....B/S
(Buy) There's hesitation on my part in buying because it means giving Sarkisian the benefit of the doubt for the best coaching season of his life when it hasn't remotely been earned, but it's hard to ignore the talent advantage on paper Texas has on its 12-game schedule.
B/S Team Manning is okay with Arch waiting multiple seasons to become the starter at Texas.
(Sell) No, Manning did not come to Texas to wait for two different quarterbacks to go through their careers as starters before he gets the keys to the castle. As much as I love Maalik Murphy as a young man and talent, he's not starting over Arch Manning in 2024 in my opinion. I think people have made a ridiculous amount of hype out of a pretty good spring game. If Arch can't beat out Maalik, then he wasn't truly the rightful No. 1 player in the 2024 recruiting class. No. 1-ranked quarterbacks don't wait until their third seasons to play
B/S - Fans are over hyping QE spring game saying he seemed to have made progress in year two. In actuality QE had nearly the same stats in his first Spring game at Texas and wasn't a top tier quarterback in the big 12. A wait and see approach should be taken on his progress?
(Buy) Of course.
Here is an 8-Pack for you to chew on:
B/S: After Ewers’s time at Texas is done Sark will have a fair and open competition and let Maalik be the guy over Arch even if he is the better QB by only a small margin?
B/S: Kyle Flood is the best position coach to walk The 40 since Akina and could even be better.
B/S: Bama is ripe for the taking and Texas has a 50/50 shot to beat them in Tuscaloosa.
B/S: Mo Blackwell becomes a Drew Kelson type player for the Horns over the next two seasons.
B/S: RoJo carves out a solid niche in the Chicago backfield this season and rushes for 550+ yards and 5+ TDs.
B/S: Bijan is OROY.
B/S: D Mo becomes a better than average NFL player.
B/S: Baring serious injury Kelvin Banks is a Top 10 pick in the 2025 Draft with a chance to be a Top 5 pick.
I don't usually do this, but to hell with it ... I'll answer all eight.
(Sell) No.
(Buy) He'd have to be, I'd think. I spent about 5 minutes thinking about it and it feels like the better question might be who is No.2?
(Sell) 35-65
(Sell) I don't think he's as good as Kelson and better players are on the way.
(Buy) D'Onta Foreman has never been a 16-game starter in the NFL, so I just don't see much keeping him from having a major role.
(Buy) He's going to have a monster season.
(Buy) Overshown will be a starter for the Cowboys by the end of his second season.
(Buy) Without question.
Jimbo (for aggy) coaches a game against Sark.
(Sell) He's fired after this season.
B/S You wish you had more questions to work with this week.
(Sell) @DimiHorn had eight for me by himself.
B/S Cam Williams is our second best OL by the end of the year
B/S Texas has at least three 1st team All Big 12 players on offense and three on defense this year
(Sell) Put some respect on Christian Jones' name!
(Buy) This season will be in bad shape if I'm wrong.
B/S - Man for man, roster against roster, it’s hard to say Texas doesn’t have the best roster in college football right now
- Urban Meyer
(Sell) It's simply not true. Texas has roughly half the number of super blue chip prospects on its roster than Georgia and Alabama, and has fewer than A&M as well.
B/S There are no excuses for this team or staff not to win the Big12 this year. In fact, to not win the conference will be considered a huge failure.
(Buy) Only a quarterback injury will change my mind.
B/S…sort of: this will be Sark’s third season and arguably his ”make or break” year. Do you sense any tension or anything out of the ordinary from him or his staff, given the talent on the field or questions at the QB position? Knowing it’s the last year in the conference, does he have that added pressure to perform well? Thanks, I’ll hang up and listen.
(Sell) I don't sense any tension.
No. 9 - Scattershooting on anything and everything ...
... The final two or three games in the Suns/Nuggets series is going to be something else.
... Was that the biggest made shot in James Harden's career on Sunday afternoon? Maybe there is one from his days as a member of the Thunder, but if he misses that three-point shot at the end of overtime, Boston goes up 3-1 and the series is over. Now it's 2-2 and ... well... never-mind.
... Damnit, the Celtics are good. It pisses me off.
... Rest in peace, Vida Blue.
... As long as Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind, the Lakers are going to be a problem for anyone they play. Where did this animal version of Davis come from?
... It's been a rough start to the season for Austin FC, but this was some kind of service from Owen Wolff to secure a point on the road in Portland in the final minutes.
... Is Kansas City going to go into the NFL season with Kadarius Toney as the team's No. 1 receiver? Does that make him a top 3-4 round player in fantasy if he is?
... Can someone tell me why Washington is all-in on Sam Howell? Is it a tank ploy for Caleb Williams?
... I kind of wish Micah Parsons would just stay put as a multi-positional threat rather than making a full-time jump to defensive end. I know defensive end is a premium position, but his versatility as a player that can line up anywhere is one of my favorite things about him.
No. 10 - The List: Top UT Pro Athletes in the Major Pro Sports Leagues ...
I had this one kicking around in my head over the last week.
Taking athletes from the major sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB and PGA), here's how I ranked the Top 10.
10. Justin Tucker
The greatest kicker in the history of football.
9. Ben Crenshaw
It's freaking Ben Crenshaw, he has to make the list.
8. Bobby Dillon
There might be some that will disagree with me placing Dillon in the top 10, but he's one of only three former Longhorns who are enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame for their career as players. I wonder how many of you knew that before you read that sentence.
7. Jordan Spieth
A former No. 1 player in the world who is still adding to his career resume, Spieth has won three of the four golf majors and only needs to win the PGA before his career is over to pull off the career grand slam.
6. Lamarcus Aldridge
Aldridge is a 7-time NBA All-Star, who has scored more than 20,000 points in his NBA career. Aldridge was either second- or third-team All-NBA in his career five different times.
5. Slater Martin
The only former Longhorns player currently in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 7-time NBA All-Star was also a 5-time league champion.
4. Bobby Layne
It might have been 60+ years ago, but Layne is an NFL Hall of Famer, who won three league titles and was named All-Pro six times.
3. Earl Campbell
There are very few football players that have ever lived where you can honestly say there's never been another player like him. Well, there's never been another Earl Campbell.
2. Roger Clemens
There's a part of me that believes he should be in the No. 1 spot because he's the most dominant pitcher I've probably ever seen and he's got the 7 Cy Young Awards to prove it.
1. Kevin Durant
When it's all said and done, he's going to be remembered as a borderline Top 10 player to ever play the game and possibly the greatest natural scorer.
