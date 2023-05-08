Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Quinn Ewers' Legacy at Texas)

Here is an 8-Pack for you to chew on:



B/S: After Ewers’s time at Texas is done Sark will have a fair and open competition and let Maalik be the guy over Arch even if he is the better QB by only a small margin?



B/S: Kyle Flood is the best position coach to walk The 40 since Akina and could even be better.



B/S: Bama is ripe for the taking and Texas has a 50/50 shot to beat them in Tuscaloosa.



B/S: Mo Blackwell becomes a Drew Kelson type player for the Horns over the next two seasons.



B/S: RoJo carves out a solid niche in the Chicago backfield this season and rushes for 550+ yards and 5+ TDs.



B/S: Bijan is OROY.



B/S: D Mo becomes a better than average NFL player.



B/S: Baring serious injury Kelvin Banks is a Top 10 pick in the 2025 Draft with a chance to be a Top 5 pick.