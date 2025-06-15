Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (The next big burnt thing?)

Ketch, thanks for the work on Orangebloods! Whatever you decide, we are with ya! Love the ladies list. My dad's cousin, Richard Quick, was the ladies swim coach in the 80's so I watched them a lot as a student. And Clarissa Davis was so much fun to watch when the men's bb team was pathetic under Weitlich...seemingly scoring 40-50 boring points. Hoping Arch and the Horns win it all and we get to keep Arch for a second year. Can always dream big. Happy Father's Day! Being a dad is the best gifts God has given us.