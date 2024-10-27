Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: (The problems on offense....)

Heisman Trophy

Shock Cee said: Texas is going to lose a game before they play aggy on November 30th Click to expand...

A-Town 90 said: B/S

Sam did more with less, while Quinn does less with more. Click to expand...

Fish-Horn said: B/S-Your level of concern with the aggie game is now at an 8 Click to expand...

THETexasFan said: B/S your concern about the Arkansas is now a 5 Click to expand...

Rockhornfan said: B/S Sark is willing to put Arch in again if Texas is trailing and QE isn’t playing well. Click to expand...

DFWHorn214 said: B/S- The 2025 defense has a chance to be better than this defense (Simmons, Hill, Lefau, Guilbeau, Muhammad, Taaffe, McDonald, and Burke are all a year older) Click to expand...

#1Tiger said: B/S. We will start hitting our stride in the last 4 games and be playing our best football at the end of the regular season to make a playoff run. Click to expand...

dabster said: B/S - Next year is going to be Arch's team, regardless of what Quinn does. Click to expand...

4th&5FromThe8 said: B/S: You hold back (to some degree) in expressing your true thoughts about our QB situation bc of OB’ers reactionary tendencies Click to expand...

God of Tits and Wine said: This team would have a better chance at making the SEC championship game and playoffs with Arch at QB. Click to expand...

-BaseballCoach- said: B/S I should cancel my roady to Arkansas so I won’t be disappointed in person.



B/S Seeing Taylen Green before the new Aggy QB whose name currently escapes me will help when we get to College Station. Click to expand...

Santiam said: We will not be playing in the CFB playoffs. Click to expand...

BCASTANEDA05 said: B/S: Arch’s play style aligns more with what Sark wants to do, the deep passes. As opposed to Quinn’s play style, the short quick passes Click to expand...

LonghornATX said: B/S: Texas would be the Vegas underdog if playing Aggy in CS next weekend. Click to expand...

oktexan said: B/S Sarkisian should get with Milwee and draw up 4-6 "Manning packages". Heck, let Arch pick his receivers and blockers. (He'll like knowing he had a part in this). 2-minute drill, goal line, halfback passes to Bolden... I don't care. Quinn still is QB1, but Arch has skin in the game, if Sark lets him. There may be more than one or two UT egos on the schedule for the last 4 games. BTW, those 4 opponents are at different levels of competition. However, all 4 would "make their feeble season" if they could play spoiler to Texas. Click to expand...

sean_334 said: @Ketchum

B/S Quinn doesn’t go pro and has to hit the portal because Sark sees it’s time to move on. B/S Quinn doesn’t go pro and has to hit the portal because Sark sees it’s time to move on. Click to expand...

ARD438 said: Buy or sell: Colin Simmons hit the freshmen wall and has been really quiet the past two weeks. Click to expand...

I'm not opening up this week's column with concerns about Quinn Ewers.Or the Texas offensive line. Or the Texas running backs. Or even a wide receiver unit that people really should apologize for daring to compare to last season's group.As the Texas football team gets ready to head into a bye week with one foot into the first-ever 12-team college football playoff that begins in 54 days, my issue is less about the individual parts of Steve Sarkisian's offense and more about the state of the collected parts.By the end of Saturday night's win over Vanderbilt, the Texas offense had been found out. The passing game was performing at the levels of the first half of the Georgia game. The running game was admittedly solid, but not so solid that it could punt any drive into the end zone. Explosive plays were suddenly occurring with a premium. Sloppiness was constantly popping up. Vanderbilt defensive backs were sitting on every route, daring Texas to do anything down the field.Texas averaged 3.1 yards per play, 1.4 yards per rush, and completed two passes in the fourth quarter, while nearly posting as many yards in penalties (45) as it gained in total offense (51).That's so not remotely good enough as a standard for the future that actual poor standards are blushing in comparison. When Sarkisian says that his team needs to play to a high standard, and not to its weekly opponent, this is the opposite of what he's aiming for.With the weeks that will ultimately determine how the season is remembered looming in the near-distance,Sarkisian has to put his Humpty Dumpty offense back together again... or else.Let's take a look at the various areas of concern.Since returning from his oblique injury three weeks ago, here's a look at Ewers' performance levels by quarter:OU 2nd Q: 10 of 12 for 109 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (181.7 rating)Georgia 3Q: 7 of 10 for 90 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (211.6 rating)Vandy 1Q: 12 of 13 for 126 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (201.3 rating)Vandy 2Q: 7 of 8 for 85 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (218.0 rating)For those who don't completely understand the context, know that the nation's lowest-rated passer on the official NCAA website this week is Wyoming's Evan Svoboda, who is the only player in the country with a sub-100 rating (94.58). In seven of the quarters that he's played since his return, Ewers has posted sub-100 ratings, and in six of those quarters, his passer rating was below the season number for the worst quarterback in the country. Another Ewers' quarter (OU third quarter) would rank 106th in the country, respectively, if slotted in this week's current NCAA individual passing leaders rankings.It means that since his return, Ewers has delivered four absolute elite of the elite-level quarters of action and eight quarters of the worst or the worst-level quarters of action as it relates to non-subjective passing efficiency data.Heading into this weekend, Ewers ranked 128th nationally in air yards per attempt (5.65) and 115th in percentage of throws 20 or more yards downfield (9.3%), numbers that were impossible to forget during the Vanderbilt game as the naked eyes of the Orangebloods universe watched pass after pass after pass after pass after pass delivered within a 10-yard window of the line of scrimmage.According to Pro Football Focus, Ewers has thrown 31.0% of his passes behind the line of scrimmage this season, while 36.9% are within 0-9 yards of the line of scrimmage. By comparison, only 25.0% of Arch Mannings's passes have been behind the line of scrimmage and only 28.6% of his throws have been between 0-9 yards. Meanwhile, Manning's instinct to throw the ball 20+ yards down the field (20.2%) is one of the reasons why he would lead the nation in yards per attempt if he had enough attempts to qualify.I'm not suggesting that Manning be the starter. I'm merely pointing out that all of the data surrounding Ewers isn't a byproduct of Sarkisian's system with Ewers as the centerpiece.The rub is according to PFF, Ewers only has a passing efficiency of 136.8 when he throws the ball 10+ yards beyond the line of scrimmage, while he has a 162.3 rating when throwing the ball under nine yards from the line of scrimmage. As things stand, Manning has a season efficiency rating of 255.3 when throwing the ball 10+ yards down the field, while also having a much higher rating when throwing under 9 yards from the line of scrimmage.Simply put...a. Ewers must play better.b. Ewers must throw the ball more down the field.c. Ewers must achieve more success when throwing down the field.It's all been falling apart throughout the last two games, at least when comparing the level of play by this group compared to what was produced in the first half of the season.It feels like three areas of this group need to be focused on...The mountain of flags thrown against this group simply has to slow down significantly. If you have a passing game that wants to throw the ball short, constantly putting it in awful down-and-distance situations is begging for problems.It's not rocket science. Texas had a penalty by an offensive lineman or tight end in every second-half possession against Vanderbilt outside of the drive that ended on play No.3 because of an Ewers interception.Cam Williams has to clean up his game. The entire line does, but Williams has been called for 11 penalties (per PFF) in 8 games and has only played two clean games all season.The combination of Williams and starting guard D.J. Campbell hasn't been good enough in the last two games.Period.This doesn't all fall on the offensive line because you have to include the running backs and tight ends to get a full grasp of the failings that have occurred as a working unit, but alarm bells are going off.Ewers has a 105.23 quarterback efficiency rating, is completing only 48.9% of his passes, and averaging 6.0 yards per attempt when pressured this season (per PFF).Teams have figured out that the way to break the Texas offensive passing game is to get to Ewers because he'll either ineffectively throw it short or the line will commit a penalty. The rub is that if you blitz and don't get to Ewers, he'll kill opposing defenses.Too often in the past couple of weeks, Ewers is getting pressured by teams that don't need to blitz to create pressure. Opposing defensive linemen are winning too many battles.These are all areas that Kyle Flood has to improve.It's possible that nothing can be done about the situation at running back and it's also possible that all of the issues at running back would still exist if CJ Baxter was healthy.Tre Wisner has been solid this season, but his 5.3 yards per carry is largely lifted because of a season-best game against Oklahoma, as he's been held under 5 yards per carry in 5 out of 7 games. Meanwhile, my guy Jaydon Blue is averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season and you can't call that anything other than a borderline disaster after averaging 6.1 yards per carry a season ago. Baxter averaged 4.8 yards per carry last year, so it's hard to say with certainty that he would have impacted these numbers significantly if healthy.The bottom line is that Jonathon Brooks, Bijan Robinson, and Roschon Johnson aren't walking through the locker room doors and what's left behind has been below any resemblance of high-level standards.In addition to the not-good-enough numbers, the blocking at the position has also been a problem in recent weeks.These are all areas of things Tashard Choice has to improve, if at all possible.Since Ewers returned to the line-up, here is how the wide receiver unit has performed in each game:vs. Oklahoma: 8 catches for 105 yards and 0 touchdownsvs. Georgia: 9 catches for 100 yards and 1 touchdownat Vanderbilt: 13 receptions for 157 yards and 3 touchdownsThe offense just isn't getting enough out of the players available. Ryan Wingo is averaging 22.3 yards per game in SEC play. Deandre Moore had six catches for 97 yards against Vanderbilt, but had only 3 combined catches for 25 yards in games against Georgia and Oklahoma. Matthew Golden is averaging 36 yards per game over the last three games. Silas Bolden and Johntay Cook are basically non-factors.All of this is happening while Isaiah Bond hasn't been able to feature because of injury.In addition to the not-good-enough numbers, the blocking at the position has also been a problem in recent weeks.These are all areas of things Chris Jackson has to improve, if at all possible.In the event you're concerned that too much of the column is based on negative things, take a look at these defensive numbers:Scoring Defense: (11.50) 2nd nationallyTotal Defense: (241.2): 1st nationallyPassing yards allowed: (135.8) 3rd nationallyRushing yards Allowed: (105.5) 20th nationally3rd down defense: (28.4%) 8th nationallyRed-Zone Percentage: (.733) 14th nationallyRed-Zone Scores Allowed: (8) 2nd nationallyRed-Zone Passing TDs Allowed: (2) 2nd nationallyRed-Zone Rushing TDs Allowed: (4) 6th nationallyFirst Downs: (13.1 per game) 1st nationallyTeam Passing Efficiency: (90.77) 2nd nationallyTeam Sacks: (20) 16th nationallyTeam Tackles For Loss: (6.9 per game) 23rd nationallyTurnovers Gained: (17) 8th nationally1. Oregon2. Georgia3. Ohio State4. Miami5. Texas6. Penn State7. Tennessee8. Clemson9. Indiana10. Notre Dame1. Cam Ward (Miami)2. Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)3 Dillon Gabrel (Oregon)4. Travis Hunter (Colorado)5. Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)(Sell) I still think Texas heads into College Station with a 10-1 record, but the game in Fayetteville is ominous.(Sell) Sam played with the following NFL skill players: Devin Duvernay, Collin Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Keaontay Ingram, Andrew Beck, Jared Wiley, Jordan Whittington, Roschon Johnson, and Bijan Robinson. Let's not pretend that he was a one-man gang that was always surrounded by bums. No, in general, he did not do more with less. I completely reject that notion.(Sell) I've always been at a 10 with this game. It's the second-most difficult game on the entire schedule.(Sell) It's at least a 9, even if I think Texas will win the game.(Sell) My instincts say no, but perhaps I'd change my mind if I had more context to "Texas trailing".(Buy) I absolutely expect it to be better. It's going to be loaded.(Sell) I'm kind of done giving the offense the benefit of the doubt. Some really good defenses are on the horizon.(Buy) 10000000000%(Buy) I always hold back to some degree. There's never a completely unvarnished, unhinged expression of thought.(Buy) I believe Arch is better. I have been saying that at least on the low-key for the last few weeks.(Sell/Buy) I don't know what to tell you about the Arkansas roady. There's absolutely some real risk in a terrible weekend occurring. Yes, Green will be a good practice exam for the game in College Station. It definitely won't hurt.(Sell) I don't believe that at all.(Buy) Arch's distribution in the passing game mirrors what Alabama did under Sark.(Buy) Probably by less than a field goal. Maybe a pick'em?(Sell) All you're telling me with that suggestion is that the band-aid should pulled off slowly instead of quickly IF the band-aid needs to be pulled.(Sell) He'll be in the NFL next season.(Buy) He's hit something. He hasn't recorded an official stat in the last two games.... Let's just not speak of what happened to the volleyball team in mid-week...... Game this week to enjoy on the bye week: No.4 Ohio State at No.3 Penn State (11 am on Fox)... Ohio State is nothing special.... Notre Dame really beat the hell out of Navy. Isn't that a federal crime?... SEC Thoughts: That Aggies team looked like a real threat in the second half after a pretty weak first half. Mess around with that team and you can find out. Missouri should be ashamed of itself for that performance at Alabama. Woof. OU's going to need to win in Columbia to make a bowl game. That's not an impossible mission. Arkansas' season will be defined by its next two games... at home against Ole Miss (this Saturday) and Texas (in three weeks).... Ho-hum, the Texans are just on pace to win 12 or 13 games...... Bijan Robinson is on pace for 1,173 yards rushing, 1,661 all-purpose rushing/receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in his second NFL season.... Aaron Rodgers has the same record with the Jets as the Browns have after this weekend. Lulz...... Kevin Durant has passed 29,000 career points, joining LeBron James, Kareem Abdel-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain. Some company. The dude just turned 36 years old and he dropped 31 points and 9 boards on 10 of 21 shooting in a win over the Mavericks.... Ohtani's gonna play in game 3? Ohtani's gonna play in game 3!... Did the game one walk-off clinch Freddie Freeman as a Hall of Famer?... Max Holloway got knocked the hell out at UFC 308. I guess there's a first time for everything.... Man, Barcelona dog-walked Real Madrid 4-0 in the Bernabeau. It's a result that is so emphatic that I'm not fully sure how I should process it.... Premier League Randomness: Liverpool/Arsenal played what it ended up being a pretty fair result. I found it interesting that Arsenal basically sat in deep and played for a 2-1 game coming out of halftime, as it created a mere .05 xG from halftime until the 81st minute. At home, needing 3 points? Cowards. That slate of Saturday 9 am games didn't look like much on paper, but the final combined 30 minutes was borderline insane. Brighton has no business dropping points to Wolves at home after taking a 2-0 lead. Woof. That would keep me up for a week. I didn't watch a second of the Spurs game... what the hell was that? It bothers me that Man United is going to get Ten Hag fired.If Keith Whitley never died and had found a way to get on top of his demons... what happens?Is he the GOAT? Is he just outside of King George territory? Does he become forgotten in time?Something I was thinking about this week while spending some time listening to him.It Ain't Nothin', Hard Livin, Some Old Side Road, Brotherly Love andTil a Tear Becomes a Rose10. I'm Over YouA top 5 song for Whitley on Spotify with more than 33 million listens.A duet with Whitley and Lorrie Morgan9. Homecoming '63The second Top 10 hit of Whitley's career.8. Ten Feet AwayOur boy could simply sink the hell out of a ballad.7. I Never Go Around MirrorsThe most underrated song among the best of his best songs.6. I'm No Stranger to the RainIt hit No. 1 on April 8, 1989, and one month and a day later, Whitley was dead.5. I Wonder Do You Think of MeThis was the first single released after he died... you're going to hear this word again in a bit, but, haunting...4. Miami, My AmyThe catchiest song of his catalog.3. Tell Lorrie I Love HerAbsolutely haunting.2. When You Say Nothing At AllIt feels like this song would be the consensus No.1 for Whitley, but I prefer a different song.1. Don't Close Your EyesThis song makes me ask a hell of a lot of questions, but the bottom line is that the pain of him singing for the love of his life to forget about some other guy is a hard listen packed into incredibly painful storytelling/singing.