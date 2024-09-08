Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: Watch out, Colt! Here comes Quinn...

-BaseballCoach- said: Letting Sam Ponder go killed Sunday NFL Countdown. Click to expand...

GabeDence said: B/S that was the best sub 155 QB rating performance you have ever seen. Click to expand...

Picklegolfball15 said: B/S This o-line and secondary is on par with 2005’s Click to expand...

ashroc said: O/U for Arch playing time over the next 3 games is almost 4 quarters. Click to expand...

Ipse said: B/S - This year Gunnar exceeds Ja’Tavion’s season-high numbers for catches (54 his soph. year), yards (682 his junior year), and TDs (5 his soph. year). And as a result, he gets drafted higher. Click to expand...

Mi Rey said: B/S: Trey Moore may not be the impact player we were hoping for. Click to expand...

timpcoffey said: B/S - The three headed monster of Blue, Wisner and Gibson drives our run game nicely - but none of them get to 1,000 yards rushing because of the shared load. Click to expand...

WhatAboutEggs said: B/S: we will sign more than 30 HS recruits this year. Click to expand...

TxMarmot said: B/S: Notre Dame loss very much helps with the recruitment of Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.



B/S: Ketch is 84.9% certain that October 19th at DKR will be a 1 vs 2 matchup. Click to expand...

Smootus said: B/S Cedric Baxter hits the portal as Blue is RB1 Click to expand...

Arnauds1 said: B/S If Aggie offense struggles we have a great chance of flipping Kelshaun Johnson? Click to expand...

YodelingHorn said:



A lot of the Sunday morning talk is about “how terrible Michigan obviously is, and how everyone with a brain should have seen it” rather than how dominant this Texas team could potentially be this year. Some are leading me to believe that Tennessee and maybe even Nebraska are about to steal Texas’ milk money.



B/S Media is still sleeping on Texas.

BiggdanTX said: B/S: Sark’s 0-2 record in Bowl Games is a concern Click to expand...

horn789 said: B/S - We are in it for Jahkeem Stewart Click to expand...

BattleshipTexas said: B/S Texas is making a mistake going with Lacey over Keelon Russell as QB in the 2025 class Click to expand...

podo87 said: B/S this is the most excited you’ve been about a team after 2 games since 2005 Click to expand...

ColladorUT said: B/S: Texas defense gives up less than 21ppg for the season. Click to expand...

GabeDence said: B/S Jerrick Gibson’s play shows Choice is the best RB coach in the country. Click to expand...

I Hear Voices said: B/S Michigan and their fans are going to have to deal with the fact that it is harder to win if you can't cheat. Click to expand...

Vince Young never lost a road game as a starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Of all the amazing elements of Young's resume, the fact that both of his losses as a starting quarterback occurred at neutral site venues is pretty astonishing.The man was a perfect 13-0 on the road.Quinn Ewers won't ever top that because he dropped a 51-34 loss against Oklahoma State as a redshirt freshman, but since that night in Stillwater, he's been a buzz saw on the road as he's piled up eight straight wins. Among his conquests are victories over No. 14 Kansas State in 2022, No. 3 Alabama in 2023 and No. 10 Michigan by a combined 36 points.It remains to be seen just how high up the legacy ladder Ewers is going to climb in this almost-certain-to-be final season in Austin, but this is the type of run that the likes of James Brown, Sam Ehlinger and Chris Simms never pulled off in their careers. Hell, Colt McCoy never won a game on the road against a top-10 team, let alone winning eight straight.I'm starting to think when this season is over, the question over Ewers' legacy will center on whether he can pass McCoy as the second-best Texas quarterback of the modern era (post-1970).When it comes to play as a starter on the road, he's already there. He's already matched McCoy when it comes to conference championships. In fact, his championship game performance was light years better than McCoy's.The measuring stick between both players will come down to what happens this season and how it ends. A national championship clearly vaults him ahead of McCoy. So would winning a Heisman. Beyond that, McCoy won the Maxwell Award, which is what made him eligible to have his number retired.Of course, Ewers needs to stay on the field. One of the tasks for Ewers this season is to prove that he can take the physical pounding over 12+ games without needing a few weeks off to heal his body.Yet, a huge marker was put down on Saturday with the win over Michigan. We're watching him play big-game stakes with big-time legacy implications each week from here on out.He hasn't caught McCoy yet. There's still a lot of work to do.Still ... the chase is on.Here's how PFF has charted Ewers' play so far this season by passing depth:Here's how Ewers matches up with other top quarterbacks in the county when facing pressure:Quinn Ewers (Texas)Kept clean: 38 of 51 (74.5%) for 413 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT (130.6 NFL rating)Under pressure: 6 of 12 (50.0%) for 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (69.1 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 33 of 43 (76.5%) for 369 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT (123.1 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 11 of 20 (55.5%) for 137 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (109.8 NFL rating)Carson Beck (Georgia)Kept clean: 40 of 54 (74.1%) for 518 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT (143.4 NFL rating)Under pressure: 1 of 4 (25.0%) for 2 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (39.6 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 30 of 41 (73.2%) for 396 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT (142.9 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 11 of 17 (64.7%) for 124 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (125.6 NFL rating)Cam Ward (Miami)Kept clean: 37 of 46 (80.4%) for 556 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT (146.0 NFL rating)Under pressure: 9 of 15 (60.0%) for 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (100.8 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 27 of 37 (73.0%) for 368 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (120.1 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 19 of 24 (79.2%) for 124 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT (158.3 NFL rating)Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)Kept clean: 35 of 45 (77.8%) for 490 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT (139.8 NFL rating)Under pressure: 3 of 6 (50.0%) for 35 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT (28.5 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 33 of 40 (82.5%) for 407 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (123.6 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 5 of 11 (45.5%) for 118 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (86.4 NFL rating)Jalen Milroe (Alabama)Kept clean: 20 of 27 (74.1%) for 338 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT (152.9 NFL rating)Under pressure: 3 of 9 (33.3%) for 56 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (95.4 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 15 of 20 (75.0%) for 258 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT (156.3 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 8 of 16 (50.0%) for 136 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (100.0 NFL rating)Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)Kept clean: 52 of 57 (91.2%) for 503 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT (126.8 NFL rating)Under pressure: 7 of 14 (50.0%) for 119 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (79.2 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 39 of 44 (88.6%) for 417 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT (128.9 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 20 of 27 (74.1%) for 205 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (107.8 NFL rating)Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma)Kept clean: 30 of 44 (68.2%) for 241 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT (119.6 NFL rating)Under pressure: 6 of 13 (46.2%) for 74 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (57.9 NFL rating)Not Blitzed: 23 of 35 (65.7%) for 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT (90.4 NFL rating)When Blitzed: 13 of 22 (59.1%) for 113 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT (93.4 NFL rating)... The stats don't yet completely suggest that the Texas secondary is anything special (although only a few teams have more than 4 interceptions), but I'm convinced that we're watching one of the best Texas secondaries that we've seen in a long time. It's not 2005 good. But, it's really, really good. These guys can cover. These guys can tackle. These guys are making plays. No area of the team has improved more from 2023.... Ewers was so good on third downs against Michigan. The team was 10 of 16 on the day, which is outstanding, but when the game was really on the line, the offense was money. It's early, but the Longhorns are 10th in the nation in third down conversions at 57.1%.... Anthony Hill and David Gbenda are playing very well at linebacker. Maybe not all-SEC level yet, but very, very well.... Andrew Mukuba looked like an NFL player on Saturday.... Barryn Sorrell isn't getting to the quarterback with sacks, but he is getting close with pressures. He had three of the team's five on Saturday. Colin Simmons and Michael Taaffe each had one.... Texas is 85th in the nation in net punting at 37.25 yards per punt and no one cares. Fair enough.... Missouri and LSU have both allowed zero sacks through two games, while the Longhorns have allowed only one. Considering that the Longhorns have played Michigan, I'm more impressed with their one than the zeroes from both the Tigers.... If all you had told me about Saturday's game is that Michigan would only rush for 80 yards on 23 carries, I'd have thought the Longhorns would win by 30+.1. Texas2. Georgia3. Ohio State4. Alabama5. Tennessee6. Miami7. Ole Miss8. Missouri9. Northern Illinois10. OregonHeisman Trophy1. Quinn Ewers (Texas)2. Carson Beck (Georgia)3. Cam Ward (Miami)4. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)5. Jalen Milroe (Alabama)Here's a look at how each of the outgoing players from the Texas program in the 2023-24 Portal cycle fared over the weekend ...QB - Maalik Murphy (Duke) - Made the start at quarterback for the Blue Devils and completed 24 of 39 passes for 242 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception (133.9 rating) in a 26-20 2OT win over Northwestern.RB - Savion Red (Nevada) - Rushed for 89 yards on 11 carries in Nevada's 20-17 loss to Georgia Southern.WR - Isaiah Neyor (Nebraska) - Made 4 catches for 31 yards in a 28-10 win over Colorado.WR - Casey Cain (UNLV) - Recorded zero catches in a 72-14 win over Utah Tech.OL - Payton Kirkland (Colorado) - Did not play a snap as the primary back-up at right tackle in a CU's loss to Nebraska. .DT - Sawyer Goram-Welch (Coastal Carolina) - Started and recorded 2 tackles in Coastal Carolina's 40-21 win over William and Mary.DL - Zac Swanson (Arizona State) - Made a single assisted tackle as a reserve in ASU's 30-23 win over Mississippi State.DT - Trill Carter (Auburn) - Did not play in Auburn's 21-14 loss at home to Cal.DE - J'Mond Tapp (Arizona State) - Did not play in ASU's 30-23 win over Mississippi StateDE - Billy Walton (SMU) - Did not play in SMU's 18-15 loss to BYU.LB - Kendrick Blackshire (UTSA) - Recorded 4 tackles as a reserve linebacker in UTSA's 49-10 loss to Texas State.LB - S'Maje Burrell (SHSU) - Did not play in Sam Houston's 56-14 loss to Central Florida.DB - Austin Jordan (TCU) - Played as a reserve DB in TCU's 45-0 win over LIU, but didn't record any stats.DB - Jerrin Thompson (Auburn) - Recorded six tackles and a pass break-up as a starter at safety for Auburn in its 21-14 loss to California.DB - Kitan Crawford (Nevada) - Recorded 6 tackles and a pass break-up in Nevada's 20-17 loss to Georgia Southern.DB - BJ Allen (North Texas) - Did not play in UNT's 35-20 win over SFA.DB - Xavion Brice (North Texas) - Did not play in UNT's 35-20 win over SFA.DB - Jalen Catalon (UNLV) - Led UNLV with a team-high 4 solo tackles and a tackle for loss in a 72-14 win over Utah Tech.DB - Larry Turner-Gooden (San Jose State) - Did not play in San Jose State's 17-7 win over Air Force.Here's how the rookie Longhorns fared in their NFL debuts on Sunday ...RB - Keilan Robinson (Jaguars vs. Dolphins) - On the injured reserve list.WR - Adonai Mitchell (Colts vs. Texans) - Caught only 1 pass for two yards, but was overthrown once on what should have been a touchdown.TE - Ja'Tavion Sanders (Panthers vs. Saints) - Caught one pass for 4 yards on only one target.OL - Christian Jones (Cardinals at Bills) - Was on the roster and dressed as a back-up tackle for the Cardinals on Sunday.DT - Byron Murphy (Seahawks vs. Broncos)DT - T'Vondre Sweat (Titans vs. Bears) - Deflected a pass in the red zone and did this ...LB - Jaylan Ford (Saints vs. Panthers) - Was inactive in week one's home blowout win over Carolina.DB - Ryan Watts (Steelers vs. Falcons) - On the injured reserve list.A funny thing happened to the Texas women's volleyball team on the way to another national championship ...The season happened.After plowing through No. 3 Wisconsin last Sunday, the Longhorns followed that up with a five-set loss to No. 18 Minnesota the following night. After sweeping Indiana on Thursday, the Longhorns blew a two-set lead over unranked Miami at home, losing in five.Suddenly, the defending champs are 2-2 and losing to programs that aren't on their level. Well, except when they played this week.It's a little too early to panic, but this year's team is definitely not last year's team and is currently a major work in progress.Up next: Houston at home on Wednesday and then a road game on Sunday at No. 4 Stanford. Buckle up.(Sell) It's still more mathematically unlikely than likely, but it's a very real possibility.(Buy) It's better offensively than the 2009 team and more complete overall than the 2008 team.(Sell) Cable TV barely mattering killed Sunday NFL Countdown. I actually watched some of the show on Sunday and forgot she had been the host.(Sell) VY had a 131.1 against USC in the greatest performance these eyes have ever seen.(Sell) Banks (over Jonathon Scott) is the only OL from the 2024 team that I would take over the 2005 team. The 2005 secondary was considerably better at this point.(Buy) Maybe more like 5 quarters.(Buy) I'm a believer.(Buy) He might still be really, really good, but maybe not an all-SEC kind of guy. Let's wait and see what happens over the next 4-5 games.(Sell) This team might play 16 games. There's a lot of football left.(Sell) Sark will save spots for the Portal. I'm not sure they go north of 25.(Sell/Sell) I don't think the Notre Dame loss does much. It might be about NIL with NOB. I'm less than 84.9% sure that it will be No. 1 vs. No. 2, but more than 50.0% sure.(Buy) The Texas coaches certainly think so.(Sell) He's not going into the Portal coming off of an ACL injury.(Sell) I'm not sure that Texas is going to put the foot on the gas with Johnson.(Sell) The media believes Texas is VERY legit.(Sell) I don't even think about it.(Sell) That kid might go for $2 million in NIL. I don't think Texas is trulyit.(Sell) Ultimately, I think Arch Manning plays in 2025 and 2026, which means that Texas won't need a starting quarterback until 2027 at the earliest and I don't think anyone in the 2025 class is going to wait that long, no matter who it is. That being said, I'd take Russell for the Duncanville connection.(Buy) E-a-s-i-l-y.(Buy) Enjoy them. Drink them up.(Buy) I'm a believer.(Sell) No, I don't really believe that Gibson's play means that, even if Choice might be the best in the nation.(Sell) They are going to have to deal with the fact that they don't have a HOF coach and a first-round pick at quarterback more than anything else.... OU looked incredibly average in surviving Houston at home.... One week after catching 10 passes for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns against New Mexico, Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught 2 passes for 11 yards against Northern Arizona.... Barion Brown should have transferred to Texas.... It's starting to feel like the Florida Atlantic job was a terrible choice for Tom Herman. Those dudes lost to Army at home by three scores. Yikes.... Big man made me FEEL something in the post-game. So happy for this man and his team.... Cade Klubnick against App State: 24 of 26 for 378 yards and 5 touchdowns. Also rushed for 2 more touchdowns.... Of course, the Cowboys paid Dak. They were always going to pay Dak. We are what we are.... I don't really care what Drew Bledsoe has to say about Tony Romo from 18 years ago.... Why can't the Cowboys play the Browns every week the same way the Washington Generals always play the Globetrotters?... Welcome to the NFL, D-Mo!... Joe Mixon hits women and I wouldn't want him on my team, but he's made the Texans better. He was the difference against the Colts. That was a very solid game-one performance from the Texans. Oh, and what a freaking catch by Nico Collins to help seal the win.... It just feels like Bijan Robinson's career is going to be wasted in Atlanta.... My goodness, there was some bad quarterback play on Sunday. It was hard to tell who was worse between Will Levis, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones.... Fight the good fight, Wade Boggs. Get well. F cancer.... I might not have watched the US Open this week, but I did check to see if the Americans happened to win. They didn't.... The USMNT could use its new coach asap because Canada has our cornbread. I repeat, Canada has our cornbread!... Bring back the Premier League. No more international soccer!... Kendrick Lamar is doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Drake will have to turn away.... No comment.It's hard to believe that it's been 36 years since the original Beetlejuice came out in the theaters.I was 12. I had hair. The Longhorns were coached by David McWilliams. Steve Sarkisian was a freshman in high school.I loved Beetlejuice. Still do. As a kid that grew up watching a lot of cable TV, I grew up watching anything that Michael Keaton did about 100 times. For instance, there's no telling how many times I've seen. How many times was it in HBO?Fast-forward to 2024 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in the theaters. A full lifetime later for all of us. It's kind of amazing how movies and football seasons serve as life markers for so many, perhaps never more so than when you're young. For instance, I wonder if the movie Twisters is going to be a life marker for my 10-year-old daughter Haven. She loves it. When she's a full-grown adult woman, I wonder if the movie Twisters will remind her of all the things we did when she was just a sweet girl with no idea of the world that will eventually await her.That's the impact that Keaton has on me. He reminds me of a world that was a lifetime ago.Let's get on with the list.Cars, The Founder, Batman Returns, Johnny Dangerously and Spiderman: Homecoming10. Gung HoI know that it's problematic in a million ways in 2024, but I've just seen the movie too many times. It's too personal. It makes the list.9. The Other GuysThe TLC bit is still fantastic.8. Night ShiftBy far the hottest that Shelley Long has ever looked.7. Jackie BrownIf he had a bigger role in the movie, this would easily be in the top 5.6. BirdmanIt's one of the most celebrated movies of his entire career, but how re-watchable is it? I don't think I've seen it since I saw it in the theater, which is a hell of a thing for an actor who has so many re-watchable movies.5. Toy Story 3If I counted voice-work on the same level as true acting performances, this would be No. 1 and Cars would be No. 2.4. SpotlightThe best movie of his entire career. I just don't quite think of it as a "Keaton-movie."3. Mr. MomSpeaking of movies that I've seen hundreds of times on HBO when I was a kid ...2. BatmanKeaton is the best Batman, right? Bale is No. 2.1. Beetlejuice