Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (When you're only willing to like and not love...)

CodyCarpentier said: B/S



Texas - Notre Dame - A&M - USC



No Order... Those 4 ALL finish Top 6 in 2026 Team Recruiting Rankings Click to expand...

thismutch said: Will next Sunday be our last buy and sell? Click to expand...

lparker11 said: Buy or sell 25 all 22 is more talented than 24 on talent alone same with the two deep? Click to expand...

txlonghorn4x4 said: Texas is finally in the mold of Saban's Bama, Kirby's Georgia, and Carroll's USC. Depth, and a combination of elite talent and those who have been developed. I know we need the championships, but I believe they are coming. Click to expand...

Jerome in the House said: B/S: Getting KD without giving up anything we needed to keep put the Rockets in the Finals convo, but consolidating a few more of the young pieces into a Trae Young type of player is still needed. Click to expand...

Hurtya said: B/S: the chances of Dia Bell being the next QB starter after Arch. Click to expand...

Mike.Tip said: B/S Missing on legacy recruits is only an issue if we are not competing for championships.

B/S Complaining about recruiting with this staff, right now, is like complaining about taxes on lottery winnings. Click to expand...

walk-on horn said: Buy/Sell: With the return of Coach Akina, Texas will get back to mid-2000s of blocking punts and blocking kicks, which are game-breaking plays in big games? Click to expand...

hornyheart said: B/S you taken the over W’s for 2025 at 10.5 if Arch has a qbr of 167.0? Over 11 if he has a 175.0? Click to expand...

StoleYoMojo said: B/S Texas is playing Aggies in '26, regardless of whether SEC goes to a 9-game schedule or stays at 8. Click to expand...

LonghornATX said: B/S: If Texas does NOT win it all this year, there is a 95%+ chance Arch returns.



B/S: If Texas DOES win it all this year, there is only a 50% chance Arch returns.



I know his family has publicly prioritized him getting around 25+ collegiate starts, but if he would end up being a lock for the #1 overall 2026 NFL draft pick, do we really think they would still encourage him to wait? Should we kinda want him to be really really good, but not REALLY REALLY good? Click to expand...

HORN4LIFE512 said:



B/S Aside from the contract, two of the big cons to going independent is losing the network in being able to reach out to other sites for information regarding what they’re hearing on certain recruits along with gathering information provided by say Rivals/On 3 camps. @Ketchum what does this look like as an independent company? Click to expand...

'Absolutely botched': How the Red Sox-Devers breakup got so messy As Devers prepares to play against his former team, a look inside the clubhouse culture that helped cause the divorce.

Let's start this week's column off with a bit of a confession about the Texas football team, one that might just be a bit unpopular... I like the Texas running backs.I don't love them.Oh, don't get me wrong, I want to love them. I want to tell you that the Longhorns will go into next season with the position as strong as it was in 2021 or 2022 or 2023 or even 2024, but I'm not sure I believe it. I've been quite on the record for some time that...a. Jaydon Blue was the most important and dynamic running back on last year's team.b. It was at least a mini-failure for Tashard Choice that Blue's fumbling issues dictated so much of the ground game's direction all season.c. Blue's big-play upside and overall threat hasn't been replaced inside the running back room going into 2025.When it comes to 1,000-yard running back Quintrevion Wisner, I really like him. I think he's a future Sunday player. But, I also know... not think... but know that he only averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season and averaged less than 3 yards per carry in playoff/championship games against Ohio State, Arizona State and Georgia.When it comes to junior C.J. Baxter, who is back from his ACL rupture last August and fully working out with the team this month after being limited this spring, I also really like him. I think he's a future Sunday player. But, I also know... not think... but know that he only averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season and averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry in 6 of 13 games in 2023. In my mind the jury was still out on him going into the 2024 season and then he suffered a serious knee injury. He hasn't been in full pads since.Yes, the likes of Jerrick Gibson, Christian Clark, James Simon and Ricky Stewart Jr. are in the mix for snaps and will aid in the support of the ground game, but when we talk about the 2025 rushing attack, we're largely talking about Wisner and Baxter... two guys that I like, but don't quite love as major, game-changing college football players. Yes, I know what Nick Saban said about Baxter last summer (after watching Baxter rush for 31 yards on 11 carries the previous season against his own team). Of course, there have been flashes from both, but I would question the hell out of myself if I was pouring too much burnt orange Kool-aid about the running back position going into the season. It feels like ignoring reality just thinking about it.I especially feel this way when you consider that I think Texas will be at least a little worse this season at left tackle, left guard, center and right tackle. Seems notable in the discussion.Yet, in the last week I've seen ESPN NFL Draft/college football analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, along with Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema go pretty hard in the other direction. Take a look at these position rankings from all three when looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!My honest reaction?How on earth could Miller... a guy that I really like to read... rank Baxter ahead of Nicolas Singleton, who put Penn State on his shoulders in the playoffs when he averaged 5.6 yards per carry against Ohio State, 7.3 yards per carry against Boise State, 6.4 yards per carry against SMU and 10..5 yards per carry against Oregon? Singleton scored as many touchdowns in those 4 games than Baxter did in 13 games as a freshman. Singleton is really, really good. He has multiple seasons of averaging 6.4+ yards per carry, while totaling 1,000-1,450 all-purpose offensive yards in 3 straight seasons.How on earth is Wisner ranked in the same grouping with players like Singleton and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, who averaged 2.2 yards more per carry last season and played hurt?I'm just... so... confused.As transparently as I can possibly be, I'd tell you that I'm in a wait and see attitude with both. Both need to be more consistently better players, especially against the best teams on the schedule. Both need to prove that they can put the fear of God into teams with some big-play potential. One of these two needed to prove all of this BEFORE he suffered a major knee injury that still hasn't allowed him to participate in full pads with yet.If you're telling me that you'v got so much belief in their upside that you're willing to give that kind of benefit of the doubt, fair enough. I can only lean on what I've explained in the paragraphs above.Of course, it is important to note that there is a very recent example of me not quite buying the pre-season hype of a superstar from the 2024 season. When a lot of hype was headed to Jahdae Barron last pre-season, I was quick to point out he had an underperforming junior season that didn't include enough big plays while playing inside one of the worst secondaries in America. But, when he started playing like 2005 Michael Huff last season, I got on the train just as soon as my eyes had an ounce of evidence it was happening.Like Uncle Bob tells us in Urban Cowboy, "Pride is on of those seven deadlies." I won't stay on Hesitation Island forever if these two breakout against Ohio State in the opener.But, I'm not leaving the beach on this island until I have to stop asking whether I should believe these other dude's projections or my lying eyes?I can't say that I know all of the various linebacker and defensive back groups all over the country frontwards and backwards, but I know this... the groups that Texas will be bringing to the table in 2025 are loaded.It's one of the reasons why someone can list this team can as a pre-season No.1 team in the country with a straight face and not feel bad about it. The 2025 Texas defense is going to be lights out and the talent in those two groups is instrumental to its success.Anthony Hill is the best linebacker this school has seen since Derrick Johnson. No school in the country has a better building block for its linebacker unit. Throw in a proven SEC playmaker in pass-rushing Brad Spence and the late-season emerging of Trey Moore, and you've got two more supporting pieces that boost the group.It feels like the thing that might determine if it's truly the No.1 group is baked inside of whatever happens with Liona Lefau. The junior linebacker racked up 5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, an interception, a forced fumble ad two pass break-ups. That's solid. Those numbers need to double as a starting point if we're talking about expectations over 16 games. If that happens, the No.1 talk won't just be talk.Meanwhile, the secondary is a group I've been super bullish on every day of this off-season. I'm not sure if this group has anyone that will quite replace the Barron role from a season ago, but it seems like the biggest nitpick of the group is the lack of playmaking from a really good player in Malik Muhammad. The young talent is deep. Like the linebacker position, it kind of feels like it Jelani McDonald puts the pedal to the metal in his career, this group can begood.Believe it.In the history of the Rivals recruiting database, Texas has only signed 4 players ranked higher than Wesley is currently at No.6 in the Rivals100.Here's a look at Wesley's Rivals profile:Here's a look at those other 4:That's it. That's the list. Obviously, Quinn Ewers was No.1 overall when he signed with Ohio State, but technically he's a transfer. As things currently stand, Wesley's the 5th highest rated Texas signee/commit of all-time.Of the 14 commitments the Longhorns have emerged with coming out of the weekend, none of them outside of Wesley are rated as high 4 stars or 5 stars, but 5 of them are knocking on the door of that status in the current Rivals/Industry rankings.I thought we might take a look at all 5 situations and project a little bit.I always tell you guys that the only thing that matters is the final set of rankings. Trust me when I tell you that in the next set of Rivals/On3 recruiting rankings, Bell will be a unanimous 5-star prospect and consensus Top 10 national prospect. He's the crowned jewel of this class and the heir apparent at the position at quarterback once Arch manning departs for the NFL.In a way, this recruitment kind of reminds me of the T.J Shanahan recruitment from the 2023 class in that you have one network (247) having him rated a 5-star prospect in the summer before his senior season, while the other 3 services don't have in the state Top 20 and one doesn't even have him in the state Top 40. Something has to give, right? He'll be one of the most closely watched kids in the country from a senior evaluation standpoint this fall.Vodney Cleveland - DT - Birmingham, AlabamaAnother kid that 247 loves and the rest of the industry is slightly viewing in a different light. I can tell you that one Rivals recruiting analyst told me that the only thing keeping him from super blue chip status might be performing well against elite competition. One of the things holding him back right now might be his lack of camp participation this spring. Everyone wants to see him up close a little more. I think 247 is more right than wrong on this one because I'd have him ranked where they do. He'd be a Top 10 prospect in Texas in this class from my vantage point.Stewart's a long way from super blue chip status at this point as he's closer to the 5.8s in the rankings than he is to the 6.0s (national Top 70). There's still time for him to make a big move with a monster senior season, but this might end up being his sweet spot. in the rankings.See Stewart. It'll be interesting to see what happens when the Rivals/On3 recruiting merger occurs because Rivals has him ranked the highest of anyone and kind of knocking on the door of elite status, while On3 has him ranked as a high three star and No.50 overall in the state of Texas. I have him at No.23 and in line with the Rivals ranking.Consider these new Orangebloods rules moving forward.1. Fans of schools that are among the absolute leaders of the NIL market/spending are not allowed to complain when another school signs a player via in small part (or large) for financial reasons. No pearl clutching. This is the game.2. We all have to stop being so sensitive about the money that's involved in the sport. It's a billion dollar industry. Billions will be spent in revenue sharing each year. Each school will have a budget of varying degrees. One kid that is worth $300,000 might be valued at $700,000 by another and you can't get in your feelings when that kid decides that the $400,000 difference means more to him than his degree plan or his position coach. If Houston decided that it wanted to give 5-star quarterback Keisean Henderson half of its revenue sharing just to keep his butt in H-town for 3-4 years... I get it. Consequently, if UTSA decided it wanted to give its entire revenue budget to Henderson in the name of doing the same, we shouldn't begrudge anyone involved. Retire your feelings.Bonus New Rule: For all of the college coaches that read this column, just know that you and your peers are not allowed to get in your feelings when people believe that money is more vital to a recruitment than your amazing recruiting skills. You can't land players specifically because of your school's vault of money and then mope when the money is being given big pieces of the credit for it occurring. Just spend your money, collect your stable of bad ass prospects and go have a glass of wine. No one is trying to steal anyone's shine or glory.The father of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers told The Athletic that his son turned down an offer of $8 million over two years to transfer.“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers," his father said.If this is true and it doesn't sound crazy at all... if it's true...How much would Arch Manning be worth for the next two seasons if his family decided that he was simply going to play for the highest bidder? Is it crazy to think that some school might give ever penny of its revenue sharing stream for the right quarterback?How in the world have the Longhorns been able to live in a world since 2021 where its starting quarterback picture hasn't been dictated at all by the economics of the sport that almost every other program has had to deal with? Just keep recruiting the most affluent quarterbacks possible?Oh, man... the Spurs/Rockets/Mavs banter on Orangebloods just took a fascinating left turn in Albuquerque on Sunday with the news that Kevin Durant had been traded to H-Town.The prodigal son returns home to the Lone Star State.It's probably his last chance to walk out of the league with a run of glory. He's on a team that has a chance. He'll be playing in May. He might be the guy taking the biggest shots in those games as they flirt with playing June.If the Rockets win a title, Durant will get an immense amount of credit. He'll get the love. He can hopefully leave the game with his basketball soul at peace.Let the message board gods help us if the Mavs, Spurs and Rockets are playing each other in the conference semis or finals next spring. I'm not sure we're ready for the KD dynamic inside of this holy war.(Sell) I think the prospect of filling up to 105 scholarships next year in the SEC could lead the entire top 6 featuring SEC teams when it's all said and done. I think the league will be responsible for 5 of the top 6.(Sell) Of course, not.(Sell) But, it's better at quarterback and that is the thing everyone is leaning on.(Sell) Two things... the program doesn't have a deep set of upperclassmen, which is what the best of those teams you're talking about featured. Texas has 25 combined juniors and senior on the roster going into the season. Also, the best of those Alabama and UGA teams had another 15+ super blue chip prospects on their rosters at their apexes.(Buy) Just not in the public sense.(Buy) 26-17.(Buy) It feels like they are one piece away.(Buy) He's the guy. No hesitation.(Buy) Pretty much.(Buy) Sure, let's be optimistic this summer!(Buy) Are you talking over 12 games? Definitely taking the over at 167. Not going 12 of 12 at 175, but if we're including the playoffs, of course, I would.(Buy) Write in down in ink. Is the Iron Bowl also going to not be played?(Sell) I don't know that I agree with the 95% number because it feels a little high, but I do agree with the general theme of your question.(Sell) Our relationships with people in the industry have always kind of transcended the networks we work in. I wouldn't expect that to change. In fact, I've never given it much thought. As for the Rivals/On3 camps, it's valuable for a couple of days of content, but it's not a huge deal. Hell, I wish you guys cared more about that stuff, but I won't expect huge view counts for all of that content.... After all of that SEC disappointment in the post-season, LSU is going to walk away with a national title, huh?? Man, it really feels like a golden opportunity slipped through Texas' fingers at the end of the season.... Jon Jones might be the most complicated athlete I've ever had an interest in as a sports fan. On one hand, I loved watching him fight. He's easily my favorite UFC fighter to watch fight of all-time. But, man, he came in a package that makes it impossible to defend him too many times and it's fair to say that he's got more ick all over him than... well.. he's icky. He's kind of like a different version of Pete Rose in his own way. Also, I don't care that he didn't fight the last fight that everyone else wanted him to fight. 37-year old fighters that only partially care get badly hurt. It's clear his heart wasn't in it. Enjoy retirement. Try to be a better human.... This read from Jeff Passan on the trade of Rafael Devers from the Red Sox might be the most interesting sports story I read all weekend.... OKC is a worthy champion, but the sport deserved a better game 7 than that. The NBA injury gods are freaking mean.... I've watched more of the Club World Cup than the NBA Finals. I don't know what I should take from that.... I still feel terrible about what happened to the left fielder from Arkansas. Brutal.... Oh no, what happened to Tommy Fleetwood?All of this started with the fact that Marathon Man was featured this week on The Rewatchables and I had never seen it.How had I have never seen Marathon Man? Surely, I would have seen it when I did my Hoffman Top 10, right? It turns out that much to my surprise, I've never done a Hoffman Top 10.Then I realized that I'd also never seen The Graduate or Lenny. That led me down a rabbit hole that led me to this confrontation between John Oliver and Hoffman at a screening of Wag The Dog.Yikes.I've now seen a all of Hoffman's most notable movies and I can acknowledge that he's a terrific actor, but I can't say that I've ever seen a huge fan, as evidenced by the fact that I'd never seen Tootsie from beginning to end until this week. Same for The Graduate. BTW, what a weird little stalker movie that turned out to be. Try explaining the plot of that one to someone that has never seen itAnyway, he's still one of the giants of his craft from his generation.Let's get on with the list.Honorable Mention:Straw Dogs, Straight Time, Finding Neverland, Little Big Man, Papillon, Sleepers, Meet The Fockers, Runaway Jury, Outbreak, Chef, Stranger Than Fiction and I Heart Huckabees10. LennyIt's not a good hang. I probably won't watch it again, but it warrants a mention because of Hoffman's performance.9. Wag The Dog (1997)Some of Hoffman's movies have aged incredibly poorly. This one has not.8. Hook (1991)No, it's not a special film. But, it is one that a generation of young kids will probably know him best from. It's the only movie on the list that my kids have seen outside of the Kung-Fu panda movies.7. Rain Main (1988)Is this his career-defining performance? Do I have it too low?6. Midnight Cowboy (1969)I really don't like this movie, but he's out of this world good in it.5. The Graduate (1967)Is this his career-defining performance? Do I have it too low? Can we talk about how poorly this has aged in the last 60 years and I don't mean the part about an older woman sleeping with a younger man...4. Tootsie (1982)Is this his career-defining performance? Do I have it too low? I literally watched it on Sunday morning and really liked it, but it didn't feel like the other three.3. Marathon Man (1976)This thing starts a little slow and weird, but boy, it picks up the pace and then some in the final hour. A legit all-time great thriller.2. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)It never stops being a hard watch. The best divorce movie of all-time?1. All The President's Men (1976)I've seen every movie on this list in the last 3-5 years and his performance, along with Redford's, just feels special and above the pack.