Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Will UT make it rain in 10 days?)

B/S The baseball team's success thus far is a delight and needed after the long march through the basketball desert. With the football season we had and the baseball season we are having, if basketball had been even close to the other 2 big sports, it would be like having 3 extremely hot girlfriends with almost not enough time or energy to enjoy all three, but what a problem to have. (While I have not had that problem in real life, I am sure you have. This has been a fun 6+ months.)