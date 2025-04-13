Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Your 2025 Spring Portal Primer)

Ketchum
Three more days.
I know some of you hate the Portal. I know some of you hate the motives for many who go into the Portal at this time of the year. It's not the prism through which I view the Portal opening up this week, but I do understand where you're coming from.
Personally, I'm excited. As someone who loves the NFL Draft, NBA free agency and especially the transfer windows in soccer, this whole thing provides a bunch of dopamine hits for yours truly. The team-building process is the most fascinating aspect of college football outside of the actual games and every team in college football is in a position to improve itself after having the ability to self-scout this spring.
This is where borderline playoff teams can potentially eliminate the borderline part of that equation, while playoff teams can potentially put themselves into the category of true national championship contenders. Whatever the 2025 Texas Longhorns are at the moment, they have a chance to be much better by the time May rolls around and I'm here for it.
There's nothing that we can talk about that's more important than whatever will happen over the course of the next 3-4 weeks and there's no reason to pretend as much. With that in mind, I thought I would create a little bit of a spring Portal primer, with a look at which positions have needs, which positions might see some departures and who could have (and possibly should have) been added in the early window with a little Monday Morning Portal Discussing with the benefit of some hindsight.
Let's just lean into it.
Quarterback
Scholarship Players: (3) Arch Manning (So.), Trey Owens (RS Fr.) and K.J. Lacey (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? Nah, everything looks very settled. Only an injury before the end of the spring would change the dynamics here.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: N/A
Best-case scenario: This might be what it looks like. The Longhorns not only have stability, but there's no discussion whatsoever about any of the roles that all three players on the roster currently hold. Maybe all of this will look a little different with the back-up position in a year from now when Dia Bell arrives, but things are nice.
Most-likely scenario: I think what we see is what we're going to get. There's no stress behind the scenes that the Longhorns need to look for an older back-up because Owens (and/or) Lacey couldn't hold things down in an emergency.
Running Backs
Scholarship Players: (6) Tre Wisner (Jr.), Jerrick Gibson (So.), C.J. Baxter (RS So.), Christian Clark (RS Fr.), James Simon (Fr.) and Ricky Stewart (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? It sure doesn't look like it. Something will probably have to give at some point in the next 6-9 months, but there's no sense that any of the current six on campus has twitchy feet.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: N/A (I'm not sure that there was a player in the previous window that absolutely would have improved the team or filled its need for a big-play weapon at the position)
Best-case scenario: I still feel like this position could use a little more firepower and if a guy like former Chad Scott pupil Jahiem White found his way into the Portal, he'd be a fantastic addition.
Most-likely scenario: The vibe behind the scenes is that the Longhorns are going to sit tight with what they believe is a pat hand. It would take a unique situation for the dynamics to change, if the vibes are to be believed.
Wide Receivers
Scholarship Players: (8) DeAndre Moore (Jr.), Ryan Wingo (So.), Parker Livingstone (RS-Fr.), Aaron Butler (RS-Fr.), Jaime Ffrench (Fr.), Kaliq Lockett (Fr.), Daylan McCutcheon (Fr.) and Michael Terry (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? The only guy that I think you'd have a question about is Butler, mainly because he's a former out-of-state prospect who hasn't really carved out a sure role yet and has younger guys nipping at his heels (and possible Portal additions looming), but it's very likely that this position sees zero departures in the next two weeks.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: Kentucky's Barion Brown (transferred to LSU)
It feels like the only reason why the Longhorns weren't involved with Brown is because they weren't going to be fooled a third time into believing he would hit the Portal, only to not enter. He's exactly the kind of short-term, high-upside talent that would have fit the profile of what Steve Sarkisian might want. The people in Baton Rouge believe he is going to have a breakout season with the Tigers. He also would have been much less expensive than Georgia Tech's Eric Singleton.
Best-case scenario: Stringer Bell and the rest of the Texas NIL crew get the word out that the Longhorns are back in business and if an agent wants his star to get paid like a star, while catching passes from a Manning on a possible national champion ... just jump into the Portal. Sark told us this week that they have needs at the position and I think two are needed.
Most-likely scenario: It's going to be at least one ... maybe even two if the right guys enter the Portal. I'm convinced we're going to see a possible difference-maker arrive out of nowhere.
Tight Ends
Scholarship Players: (5) Spencer Shannon (RS So.), Will Randle (RS So.), Jordan Washington (So.), Emaree Winston (Fr.) and Nick Townsend (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? Probably not, unless Randle wants to play somewhere and just doesn't feel like it's going to happen in Austin, but there's been no buzz about his unhappiness.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: Purdue's Max Klare (signed with Ohio State)
The Longhorns kicked the tires on Klare, but never went to the mattresses for him and maybe that's because they were never going to beat out the home-state Buckeyes ... we'll never really know. As it stands, he's the guy that would have made this Texas offense so much better by having a guarantee on the box at this position. The only other player that entered the Portal that also clearly would have helped the position was Arkansas transfer Luke Hasz (26 receptions for 324 yards and 4 TD), who ended up at Ole Miss.
Best-case scenario: See wide receiver. Can the Texas bat signal reach the right player? Texas doesn't need a body ... it needs a real player.
Most-likely scenario: Texas is going to add someone during the Portal, but it's anyone's guess as to what level of quality that we're talking about. The right guy will know the pathway for a starting job is more wide open here than anywhere on the roster.
Offensive tackles
Scholarship Players: (6) Malik Agbo (RS Jr.), Trevor Goosby (RS So.), Jaydon Chatman (RS So.), Andre Cojoe (RS So.), Brandon Baker (So.) and Nick Brooks (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? The smart money is more likely than not. Keep an eye on Agbo. Also, what does Chatman think about his role, or lack of one going into his third season? The presence of Brooks means that a couple of older guys have some things to think about.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: N/A
Best-case scenario: Maybe it will be someone like recent Portal entrant Xavier Hill out of Memphis, who was an All-American Conference interior lineman, but also has starting experience at tackle. At worst a player like that could be your swing player at guard or tackle and at best he could emerge as a starter at either spot.
Most-likely scenario: We know Texas is happy with Goosby and they have high hopes for Baker/Cojoe. If Texas takes anyone at all, it might need to be someone that can play tackle as a secondary trait and not as the primary one.
Offensive guards
Scholarship Players: (7) D.J. Campbell (Sr.), Neto Umeozulu (RS Jr.), Connor Stroh (RS So.), Nate Kibble (RS Fr.), Jackson Christian (Fr.), Devin Coleman (Fr.) and Jordan Coleman (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? What is going through the mind of Stroh? What do the coaches think of Stroh? Is he truly in the mix at all? Are all parties happy with the state of things?
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: USC's Emmanuel Pregnon (signed with Oregon)
The Longhorns went all out for Pregnon, but maybe they needed to go even more all out ... because he would represent such a massive upgrade over what the Longhorns currently have at guard outside of Campbell. Someone just like Pregnon is still needed.
Best-case scenario: Again, maybe it's someone like the Hill kid out of Memphis ... it's hard to know what will be available and whether Kyle Flood would make a push for Texas to go after that player with a "by any means needed" approach. Even a Bill Norton-level player at this position would be potentially pretty important.
Most-likely scenario: It's very possible that what we see right now is what we're going to get in the fall.
Offensive centers
Scholarship Players: (3) Cole Hutson (Sr.), Connor Robertson (RS-Jr.) and Daniel Cruz (RS.-Fr)
Anyone Leaving? Nah, all three seem settled nicely.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: Arkansas' Patrick Kudas (signed with Ole Miss)
Was a part-time starter for Arkansas at both right tackle and center. While he's possibly not a starter for Texas, he certainly would have given the Longhorns some valuable proven depth at multiple positions, something it doesn't currently have.
Best-case scenario: A miracle?
Most-likely scenario: Not a miracle.
No. 2 - Moving on to the defensive side of the ball ...
Defensive Tackles
Scholarship Players: (8) Cole Brevard (RS-Sr.), Travis Shaw (Sr.), Kero Kanu (RS Jr.), Alex January (So.), Melvin Hills (RS-Fr.), Myron Charles (Fr.), Josiah Sharma (Fr) and Justus Terry (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? No rumblings of departures here at all.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: Kentucky's Keeshawn Silver (signed with USC)
Probably better than anyone that the Longhorns did sign and would bring surefire SEC-level experience/quality at the position. Central Florida's Lee Hunter, who ended up at Texas Tech, would have been another very good addition.
Best-case scenario: I think @Alex Dunlap was right when it feels like they have a lot of Bill Norton/Jermayne Lole types, but maybe not enough Alfred Collins-type players at the position. It would be shocking to see a player of Collins' quality enter the Portal ... or would it be? That kind of player might get $2+ million in this marketplace.
Most-likely scenario: Hello, Norton/Lole-type.
Defensive Ends
Scholarship Players: (6) Ethan Burke (Sr.), Colton Vasek (RS-So.), Colin Simmons (So.), Zina Umeozulu (RS-FR.), Lance Jackson (Fr.) and Smith Orogbo (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? Same as the defensive tackles. No rumblings of departures here at all.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: N/A
Best-case scenario: A guy like Stanford's David Bailey would have upgraded the depth, but I'm not sure he's a guy that gets more than back-up snaps with the Longhorns. That's kind of the rub right now. You want someone that can start, but who is going to enter the Portal that is definitely better than Ethan Burke? No one is going to better than Simmons. A grad senior somewhere might be the best-case scenario ... realistically.
Most-likely scenario: Hello, Norton/Lole-type ... again ... if anything.
Linebackers
Scholarship Players: (7) Trey Moore (Sr.), Liona Lefeu (Jr.), Anthony Hill (Jr.), Brad Spence (Jr.), TyAnthony Smith (So.), Bo Barnes (Fr.) and Jon Cunningham (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? Same as the defensive tackles and defensive ends. No rumblings of departures here at all.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: N/A
Best-case scenario: This is a talented, dynamic and experienced group. It would take quite an unusual situation to occur in order for the Longhorns to add in another player at this point to the group.
Most-likely scenario: You'll get nothing and like it.
Cornerbacks
Scholarship Players: (10) Jaylon Guilbeau (Sr.), Malik Muhammad (Jr.), Kobe Black (So.), Warren Roberson (RS-So.), Ryan Niblett (RS-So.), Wardell Mack (RS-FR.), Santana Wilson (RS-Fr.), Caleb Chester (Fr.), Kade Phillips (Fr.) and Graceson Littleton (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? I think there are several guys at this position that might have decisions to make, especially if there's a sense that a guy like Phillips is making a move on their spot.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: Arizona's Tacario Davis (signed with Washington)
Would he be a better starter on the outside than one or both of Muhammad, Black or Guilbeau? I think the answer is yes. Adding the All-Big 12 corner would have lit a fire under the entire group at the very least and maybe cleared out a little clutter.
Best-case scenario: Someone like Davis enters the Portal and the Longhorns strike.
Most-likely scenario: Maybe not much action at all, even among the departing ranks. It might not happen now, but something will have to give in terms of numbers in this group in the next 8-12 months.
Safeties
Scholarship Players: (7) Mookie Taaffe (Sr.), Jelani McDonald (Jr.), Derek Williams (RS-So.), Jordan Johnson-Rubell (So.), Xavier Filsaime (So.), Jonah Williams (Fr.) and Zelus Hicks (Fr.)
Anyone Leaving? All is quiet on this front.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: N/A
Best-case scenario: Someone like Andre Mukuba enters the Portal and the Longhorns strike.
Most-likely scenario: What you see is what you get.
Special Teams
Scholarship Players: (5) Lance St. Louis (Sr.), Bert Auburn (Sr.), Will Stone (Sr.), Jack Bouwmeester (Sr.) and Michael Kern (So.)
Anyone Leaving? Are there loser-leaves-town stakes at the kicking positions? I suppose we'll soon see, but it's hard to think that a Portal place-kicker will be added if one of the two kickers on campus doesn't leave.
Player That Could/Should Have Been Signed in the Previous Portal: UNLV's Caden Chittenden (signed with USC)
Was 18-of-21 (86%) from inside of 40 yards, 7-of-8 from 40-49 yards last season as a true freshman (with a long of 52 yards), while converting 55-of-56 extra points. That would have represented a short-term upgrade and possibly a long-term solution for the next three seasons at the same time.
Best-case scenario: Someone leaves and someone worth a hoot enters the Portal ... and the Longhorns can get him.
Most-likely scenario: I think the best-case scenario is the most likely scenario.
No. 3 – Spring Practice Scattershots ...
... Arch being Arch = "I expect Arch to look like a total bad ass and he does."
... I've really come around on Stanford wide receiver transfer Emmett Mosley V. I think he helps you in each of Arch Manning's seasons as a starter. He's a guy that can have a massive influence on numerous games this season. If the Longhorns don't make a move, it's a sign to me that they know bigger fish will exist.
... James Simon is making a little bit of a move in the second half of the spring. I wonder if it means anything for 2025 or if it simply means that he's ahead of fellow true freshman Ricky Stewart as things stand today and going into the rest of the off-season.
... Love to hear that Parker Livingstone keeps making plays. We can all debate about what we expect his role to be in the offense this season, but it's going to be an important one ... that's the bottom line. His emergence is much needed. The whole position feels a little different this spring if he wasn’t doing what he's doing.
... It doesn't feel like any of the true freshmen at defensive tackle are flashing in such a way that it feels like they are part of a definitive answer at the position going into the year.
... I really don't have a great feel for what is going to happen at the starting left guard position.
... Lance Jackson is getting reps with the 1s that I'm not sure he's going to give back once Colton Vasek returns to the fold. It might be Vasek more than any of the injured players from this spring that will regret giving one of the younger players around him as much of a free run at 1st- and 2nd-team snaps.
... It still kind of blows my mind that 1/3 (4) of the number of seniors on the roster (12) are special teams specialists. It might be even more mind-blowing that there are twice as many seniors on special teams (4) than there are on the entire offense (2).
No. 4 - About the 2023 quarterback class ...
You might have seen these images doing the rounds on social media this weekend, but with the transfer of Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee, there's officially nothing but carnage with this crop of quarterbacks outside of Texas starter Arch Manning.
Check out this reality ...
2. Nico Iamaleava (in the Portal)
3. Dante Moore (transferred from UCLA to Oregon)
4. Malachi Nelson (transferred from USC to Boise State)
5. Jackson Arnold (transferred from Oklahoma to Auburn)
6. Christopher Vizzina (back-up at Clemson)
7. Austin Novosad (back-up at Oregon)
8. J.J. Kohl (transferred from Iowa State to Appalachian State)
9. Eli Holstein (transferred from Alabama to Pittsburgh)
10. Austin Simmons (possible starter at Ole Miss)
Six of the top 10 are gone. Only one of the remaining four is a sure thing to start and be a standout, although Simmons is creating buzz this spring in Oxford and you'd have to think that one of Moore and Novosad will be the starter in Eugene.
In this new NIL era where patience is often viewed as a weakness, I wonder if we're going to have to adjust the way we view success and failure at the position because a number of these players that has transferred could still develop into high-level players/NFL talents, but it won't be at their original schools.
Does that make them hits or misses or both? If they eventually hit, does it matter if they missed somewhere prior to the hit to anyone other than the hurt fans from the departed school?
No. 5 – The most hated man in college football ... Nico Iamaleava
I'll be honest when I tell you that I have mixed feelings on what happened this weekend in Knoxville.
I'm not sure that I'm really mad at former Tennessee starter Nico Iamaleava for trying to maximize his earning potential as a college football player at a time when his value as a talent might never be higher than it is right now. That being said, I'm not really mad at current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel for saying no to the financial shakedown.
Sometimes in life, you have to do what you have to do and it feels like both men did exactly that. The fallout for both men and the sport as a whole is kind of fascinating to explore as the Portal is set to open.
For Iamaleava, what kind of marketplace is he about to enter? Will he make less money elsewhere than he would have made at Tennessee if he had played his cards differently? Will he actually turn out to be a winner? Or is he going to find himself quarterbacking in a worse situation and with a worse platform?
For Heupel, what the hell is he going to do at quarterback at a program that has hopes of building off of its playoff season from a year ago? They can't really rock and roll with unproven redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger, can they? Will they have a choice? Who enters the Portal to save them? One thing is for certain ... if Heupel had blinked, every player on his roster would have pulled the same stunt. He had no choice. That being said, I'm not sure that it will be a move that high-level high school prospects will view as enticing. Will there be any long-term damage from the public spotlight of this story?
For the sport, it probably needed Heupel to take a stand because it serves as a warning tale for every player that believes he has leverage that a school can't run away from. It turns out that a school can turn away ... from its freaking starting quarterback, who happens to possess NFL upside, while having no sure-thing replacement in hand as a fallback plan.
In the short term, this feels like a win for Heupel. I wonder, though, if we'll look back to all of this in a couple of years and find that it was a bit foolish to risk an entire season over a couple of million dollars at such a critical position. Make no mistake about it, this line in the sand moment is a massive risk for the Vols. This was a definite playoff-caliber team a week ago. It might be a 7-5 type team after the quarterback shake-up.
No. 6 - Texas Baseball handles its business ...
The Texas Longhorns were one clean ninth inning on Saturday away from yet another SEC road sweep.
It'll have to settle for something a little less than that, but in the blood bath blender that is every single weekend in the SEC, it still emerged as a first-place team in the best conference in America.
In nine away games inside the league, the Longhorns are a combined 8-1. It's the defining element of the season, with only road series in Fayetteville and Norman to end the season. Yes, the one in Fayetteville looms especially large. Yet, they all do, which is kind of the point by not completely rolling your eyes over the moral victory that comes with taking two out of three on the road.
Bigger games loom. The results from this weekend will do.
No. 7 - The SEC blender chews up the No.1 Longhorns ...
A couple of weeks ago, Tennessee took two out of three from No. 2 Oklahoma.
Much to the dismay of No. 1 Texas, the Vols did the same exact thing this weekend in Austin, even if the Vols still sit behind both the Longhorns and Sooners in the conference standings.
That little truth pretty much explains the SEC softball grind more than anything. You can be better than No. 1 and No. 2 on the road for multiple weekends and still not totally be in the race for the conference title.
This weekend won't define the season for the Longhorns, but it did serve as a reminder that humility in this sport in this conference is always a week away.
No. 8 – BUY or SELL …
B/S - At some point of the 2025 season, Nick Brooks becomes the starting RT.
(Sell) I'm not quite there yet. It would be massively disappointing if Brandon Baker can't win that job.
B/S-UT feels good with their current RB room and won’t pursue a back like White from WV and you think it is a mistake!
(Buy) It's only a mistake if a high level guy enters the Portal and that hasn't happened ... yet. I do believe they need more juice in that group.
B/S-UT will likely take 6 or more portal additions (TE, WR, DL, OL, etc) in the spring and it will cost them over $850k/player on average
(Sell) I don't think the average cost will be quite that high.
B/S: UT hoops vs football transfers will be the bigger news this offseason.
(Sell) Bigger than what? I don't think either will be the story that everyone is talking about in August.
Sark isn’t comfortable with DT currently and will bring in two more DTs in the portal.
(Sell) I think they'll sign one more.
B/S. Mohammed Salah just cleared some room on his mantle for the Golden Boot trophy after today’s performance.
(Sell) He cleared the room the moment Erling Haaland was injured for the rest of the season a few weeks back. With a 7 goal lead with 6 games to play (7 for Alexander Isak), the bigger question is whether he can get three more goals and three more assists to give him a 30/20 season in the league.
B/S Texas needs two portal starters on offense for you to feel good about offense being as good as 24. TE and WR.
(Sell) That would help, but I'd like at least three (see offensive line).
B/S Texas signs Ojo, Lott, Edwards and Bowman
(Buy) Yeah, I'll have some of that.
As is today this is a semifinal or further football team.
(Sell) Quarterfinals at the moment.
What we saw with the Tenn QB this week is a sign of things to come - i.e., this will happen more often as the NIL world attempts to find its balance.
(Buy) It's certainly not the last time we're going to see this happen.
B/S: Arch Manning will have the highest ADoT of any Texas QB in history at just over 9 yds in 2025.
(We’re about to see how hamstrung Sark’s offense was with Ewers deep ball struggles,)
(Buy) Yes, I'll have some of that.
B/S - Prime Sigourney Weaver is underrated.
(Buy) She is the Gate=keeper. She nearly ended New York City in the 80s.
B/s….Texas get a new place kicker before the season starts
(Buy) I'll be very surprised if they sit with a pat hand.
B/S James Harden was better in his prime than Allen Iverson.
(Sell) Does the prime include the playoffs?
No. 9 – Scattershooting all over the place …
... The Texas women's basketball team landed one of the best players in the Portal this weekend with the addition of Arizona 6-4 post-transfer Breya Cunningham, who averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds on 56% shooting (fifth in the Big 12) as a sophomore. She didn't always play well in the biggest games on the Arizona schedule, so it'll be interesting to see how she does around better coaches and players. She definitely improves the depth in the frontcourt.
... I have no idea what to truly think about the Isaiah Bond situation, but my Spidey-senses tell me that his situation better be cleared by draft night or he's not going before day three ...
... Sunday was one of the best Sundays at The masters we're ever going to see and we've seen some pretty Amazing moments at Augusta.
... Rory did it. I wasn't sure he would ever get to the finish line, but he's there now. Tip of the cap.
... Scottie Scheffler just didn't have it this weekend and he was only three shots off the top. He'll know that he left too much meat on the bone this weekend. It was there for the taking.
... If Nikola Jokic happened to be an American named Preston Williams, would we be talking about him as possibly the best basketball player that ever lived? I mean ... he's better than Larry Bird ever was ...
... Thank goodness the NBA regular-season is over. Signed, Sixers fan. May the ping-pong balls be nice to us.
... Mike Trout is back, baby! But, for how long?
... Austin FC went to Vancouver and was taught a lesson that you can't just walk into Vancouver in 2025 and try to take their cornbread without a fight. Vancouver sitting in first in the West after eight games was not on my bingo card, especially when you consider the impact that losing Ryan Gauld should have had.
... Premier League Meanderings: Liverpool isn't going to hit the finish line like Usain Bolt, but they don't need to. Get 6 more points, raise the trophy and start making plans for improving the club next season. Simple as that. I don't care that this team isn't better than 2018-19 or 2019-2020 or 2021-22. But, they will raise the trophy. Kevin De Bruyne was the best Man City Player on the pitch in an emphatic come-from-behind 5-2 win over Crystal Palace. Where is he going to play next season? I'm fascinated by the eventual answer to that question, especially since he's leaving the door open to a move within England. Forest is in trouble after dropping all three points at home to Everton. I think they ran out of gas before the car can get to the finish line. Big fan of the new semi-automated VAR for offsides. What the hell took so long? Chelsea ... what the hell was that? Oh, and this fella is very good at footy.
... I'm really going to miss The Pitt. Fifteen episodes wasn't enough. I really need another 3-4.
... The new Bosch: New Legacy season is actually really good. Maybe the best of the post-J. Edgar seasons.
... The Breakfast Club stars Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall united publicly for the first time since the film’s 1985 release on Saturday, taking part in a 40th anniversary conversation at the C2E2 convention in Chicago.
“From my understanding, John Cusack was going to play Bender and Joan Cusack was going to play Allison. I don’t know who was going to play the other parts,” Ringwald said per HollywooodReporter.com. “And then after Sixteen Candles, [Hughes] gave me the script and originally, he had talked to me about playing Allison, but I wanted to play the other part [Claire] because I felt like that was less like me. And then we did auditions in Los Angeles for the other parts.”
No. 10 - The List: Top 10 Metallica songs ...
I've done Metallica before, most recently several years ago following a terrible 5-7 season.
It did not go well. In fact, the list triggered some people. I've decided to give it another shot.
Yes, I lean heavily towards the early stuff. Don't judge me ... too harshly.
Honorable mention: Harvester of Sorrow, Orion, The Four Horsemen, Ride The Lightening, Sad But True, To Live is to Die, Welcome Home (Sanitarium), Wherever I May Roam, Damage, Inc., Whiplash, Blackened, Jump in the Fire and The Unforgiven
10. Nothing Else Matters
On one hand, it's a ballad and you can make a case that no ballad should be in a Metallica Top 10 ... except, I'm not sure the band would agree. This song is a big part of the band's story over the course of the last 30 years and I decided to not be a snob and to include it.
9. Battery
Rolling Stone said of the song, which it ranked No. 5 on the band's list of top 50 songs: “Battery” is a reassuring statement of purpose from a band that’s beginning to commercially outpace the rest of the field — no matter how big they get, it promises, Metallica will stay true to the music and spirit that originally sustained them.
8. Disposable Heroes
“That song has some of my favorite lyrics that James has written,” Ulrich once said. “He nailed the whole wasted irrelevance of a soldier going off to war and life playing out before his birth.”
7. Fade to Black
The group's first and most famous power ballad.
6. Creeping Death
Guitar World ranked this as the band's No. 1 song of all-time.
5. Seek and Destroy
One of my favorites from the Kill'em All album.
4. One
Was nominated for and won the first ever Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1990.
3. Enter Sandman
I mean ... it's the best bullpen walk-out song of all-time.
2. For Whom the Bell Tolls
This is my personal choice for No. 1, but I can objectively admit ...
1. Master of Puppets
This needed to be on the top spot. I have come around to what the masses have told me.
Last edited: