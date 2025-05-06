Last weekend was a win/win in the Longhorns' attempts to hang onto WR Chris Stewart's commitment

Suchomel
It was an interesting turn of events for Texas wide receiver commitment Chris Stewart last weekend. Originally, Stewart was scheduled to take an official visit to check out SMU. Instead, Stewart and his Pearland Shadow Creek teammates qualified for the UIL State Track Meet in the 4X200 relay, so Stewart made his way to Austin to compete on the track. While in town, he was able to swing by the football facilities for a meeting with Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.
No SMU visit, and a visit to Texas instead. Call it a win/win for the Longhorns.
“That visit went well for me. I got to get back down there and see my family,” Stewart said. “It felt good to be back around those guys and be back home.”
Stewart does plan on rescheduling the SMU visit and he has a handful of official visits to other programs, but the Texas staff has made him a priority this spring. Jackson stopped by his school recently to check in, and then Jackson made his way to the football offices last weekend with the specific purpose of meeting with Stewart.
“That’s good. He’s showing that he’s still interested in me, I’m showing that I’m still interested in him as well,” Stewart said. “He’s making me feel welcome like I’m family.”
A Rivals250 member, Stewart turned in an impressive spring on the 7v7 circuit, where he was regularly featured as a top performer in the tournaments in which he participated. The Texas coaches, led by Jackson, have stressed to Stewart that he’s a priority in the Longhorns’ 2026 class.
“The message to me is that they don’t want to let me leave Texas. I hope they don’t let me leave either,” Stewart said.
The 6-0, 175-pound Stewart committed to Texas in June of last year, becoming the Longhorns’ first pledge of the 2026 cycle. He does plan on taking official visits to places like SMU, Arizona State and Miami, in addition to his Texas visit. Those schools aren’t going away, but Stewart said he still feels good about his Texas commitment.
“I feel great about things. It’s the same way I’ve felt,” he said. “I’ve been a commit for a long time. I feel welcome every time I come into the building.”
Stewart is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.