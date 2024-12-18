ADVERTISEMENT

Latest on Eric Singleton

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

I checked in with my sources and there is not much to report after former Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton visited campus on Tuesday.

I was told Singleton's visit went well. However, Singleton left without a verbal commitment to Texas. It appears everyone is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Note from Ketch: Additional sourcing confirms that it is unlikely that the Longhorns will land Singleton.
 
