Latest on Eric Singleton

I checked in with my sources and there is not much to report after former Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton visited campus on Tuesday.
I was told Singleton's visit went well. However, Singleton left without a verbal commitment to Texas. It appears everyone is taking a wait-and-see approach.
Note from Ketch: Additional sourcing confirms that it is unlikely that the Longhorns will land Singleton.
