Load of Nuggets from Day 1 of Fall Camp (From Alex Dunlap)

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
- Nov 25, 2023
Our guy @Alex Dunlap is stuck in traffic on his way home from Practice, so I'm dropping all of his notes here as he relays them.
Let's get it started..
1) Jermayne Lole looks like a slightly bigger version of Tia Savea. Dense and Thick, but a little shorter than I thought.
2) Hayden Conner has trimmed down a bit since the Spring.
3) Cam Williams already looks like a high draft pick, think DJ Fluker from Alabama in 2012.
