ADVERTISEMENT

Longhorn coordinator availability: 30 important nuggets

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Well-Known Member
Staff
Apr 24, 2014
34,092
155,004
113
Texas football coordinators Kyle Flood, Pete Kwiatwoski and Jeff Banks gave their annual media press conferences before training camp on Thursday.

Here are 30 notes from Tuesday:

Kyle Food (offensive coordinator/offensive line coach)

1. Flood was asked about his confidence in the offensive line. He said Christian Jones

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: ptborange, pack9805, Satisfy My Soul and 50 others
26. Banks described freshman tight end Jordan Washington as a rising star. He said Washington’s weight has increased from 215 to 248 pounds.“
Anwar Richardson said:
Texas football coordinators Kyle Flood, Pete Kwiatwoski and Jeff Banks gave their annual media press conferences before training camp on Thursday.

Here are 30 notes from Tuesday:

Kyle Food (offensive coordinator/offensive line coach)

1. Flood was asked about his confidence in the offensive line. He said Christian Jones

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Anwar Richardson said:
Texas football coordinators Kyle Flood, Pete Kwiatwoski and Jeff Banks gave their annual media press conferences before training camp on Thursday.

Here are 30 notes from Tuesday:

Kyle Food (offensive coordinator/offensive line coach)

1. Flood was asked about his confidence in the offensive line. He said Christian Jones

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

A few post-visit notes from UT's pool party ... including who UT commitment Bo Barnes thinks Texas will land

Replies
12
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Travis Galey

Kelvin Banks - 3rd Best OT in the SEC?

Replies
35
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Charlie Work
Charlie Work
Anwar Richardson

"I haven't seen anything like it" - Quinn Ewers on Ryan Wingo

Replies
72
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Standaddy88
Standaddy88
CodyCarpentier

Monday Night Nuggets: Steve Sarkisian Q&A at the THSCA Clinic

Replies
54
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Dave C2
Dave C2
HudsonBendHorn

Saban comments on Texas, Sark, and Ewers…

Replies
35
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
mardoc20
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back