Longhorns add multiple football assistants

Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 38,224
-
- 158,400
-
- 113
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has recently added three staff members.
I can confirm the Sarkisian has hired longtime NFL special teams coach Joe DeCamillis. Chip Brown was the first to report that addition.
Sarkisian has hired also former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. He will help on offense.
In addition, Sarkisian has hired longtime coach Payam Saadat to help on defense.
Each coach will hold the title as Special Assistant to The Head Coach.
I can confirm the Sarkisian has hired longtime NFL special teams coach Joe DeCamillis. Chip Brown was the first to report that addition.
Sarkisian has hired also former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. He will help on offense.
In addition, Sarkisian has hired longtime coach Payam Saadat to help on defense.
Each coach will hold the title as Special Assistant to The Head Coach.