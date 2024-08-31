Longhorns dominate CSU in every way possible ... Random thoughts after an IMPRESSIVE win

AP24244768754217.jpg

- You really couldn’t have asked for a better performance from the Longhorns. Was it flawless? Of course not. Football games never are. But it was pretty damn close. The offense was crisp. The defense was suffocating. The special teams made plays, including a blocked punt and a big punt return. There weren’t any major injuries that I noticed. This was a dominant performance by Texas from top to bottom against a Colorado State team that actually does have some talent. You wouldn’t know it by the way the Longhorns beat up on them, but CSU will have some moments this year where it plays good football and moves the ball pretty well. Texas completely manhandled a pretty decent team in every way possible. 52-0, folks. That’s pretty damn impressive.

