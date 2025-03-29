Longhorns land commitment from OL Nic Robertson

Hinted in the thread on today’s visitors that this might go down today and he had committed to Texas.I’ll try to catch up with him before he leaves campus to get some comments.******Talked to Robertson. Said he’s 6-5 a little over 330. Trying to get down to 320.Said the commitment has been a long time coming and he didn’t want to waste the staff’s time and screw around so he went ahead and committed. Loves Kyle Flood and the development he’s been able to do with his linemen. Said he’ll probably go ahead and shut things down.