Michael Terry: Spring Football Fixer?

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
-
Jan 18, 2005
-
- 29,919
-
- 102,140
-
- 113
2025 Spring Practice Depth Chart Projection (Offense V.1)
- As always an "OR" between players means they are interchangeable and probably represents a camp battle-type of situation we'll have to monitor. It does not matter who is listed first. IT DOES NOT MATTER WHO IS LISTED FIRST WHEN THERE IS AN "OR" BETWEEN TWO PLAYERS!!! Also, this list does not include summer enrollees.
Here are a few quick thoughts along with some scuttlebutt we've collected/reported from around the program that I was considering as I was putting the initial spring depth chart projection together.
As usual, it is likely to be wrong in some spots that will need tweaking once practices start up, but I do feel confident about the general layout overall. I hope I have not left anyone out, but the good news is that if I have, I have zero doubt that Orangebloods will promptly alert me of my failures.
Offensive Line
- At left tackle, Trevor Goosby is really going to need to stay healthy. His emergence during the 2024 season has led to a feeling that Texas is really closer to returning 3 starters from 2024 than its actual one 2024 starter returning, but things get thin really quickly after him.
- At left guard, it's officially time for Neto Umeozulu to step up and live up to his recruiting pedigree and potential. He's a junior now -- it's time. It's reasonable to understand why he wasn't able to penetrate the starting lineup when it featured four of five guys who were at this year's NFL combine, but now there is no excuse. The good news is, he turned in the best grades of his career during 2024 when he was able to get into games during mop-up duty. As far as depth, I almost put an "OR" between Jaydon Chatman and Jackson Christian because 1) Chatman really has done much to earn the benefit of the doubt, and; 2) Jackson Christian's HS tape actually reminds me a little bit of Cole Hutson's and I keep thinking that maybe he's a sneaky candidate to take advantage of interior depth issues and possibly figure into the rotation early kind of like Hutson did. In the end, though, I'll defer to the more experienced player over my cockamamie hunches and list those guys at 2 and 3 respectively.
- At center, speaking of Hutson, I think you have to start him there just in case Conner Robertson and Daniel Cruz aren't ready yet. Hutson struggled last year, but he's a known entity that Flood has trust in. Conner Robertson vs. Daniel Cruz in this projection would be one of the more consequential camp battles as it pertains to vital, immediate depth and -- as importantly -- the 2026 starting lineup.
- At right guard, we have the most clarity at the top with DJ Campbell, but very little after that. I've listed Nate Kibble ahead of Connor Stroh as far as primary depth, because I feel like we've simply heard more positives from behind the scenes regarding Nate Kibble, and the last time I actually saw Stroh on a football field, he looked more than a year off to me. With that said, I've gotten to where I should never be surprised by the kinds of physical transformations this S&C staff can pull off.
- At right tackle, the big question is: Is there a battle for starting RT? My initial lean is not really, due to the fact that Baker seemingly usurped Cojoe for the No.2 spot behind Cam Williams through the 2024 regular season despite being 3rd team through fall camp and also for a reason stated in the next section:
*** Inside sources are saying: that it does indeed look like true freshman behemoth Nick Brooks will come into the spring as Goosby's primary backup. The good news is that the buzz about Brooks is stronger now that he's on campus than I would have imagined back when he signed; the bad news is that he's looking like a vital depth piece that is completely unproven and a total unknown at this point. As for the other tackle, some sources around the program say that you really do have to make every attempt to get Brandon Baker going given the elite recruiting pedigree and the investment the program has made in him.
Skill Players
TE: Jordan Washington has looked like a future plus-player, but the group is thin. It would have been nice to have true freshman Nick Townsend on campus this spring. He's obviously inexperienced but he has juice. If there were ever a depth chart a guy like him could climb through the spring, it would look about like what Texas has right now. I wouldn't be surprised if we actually saw/heard of Michael Terry getting some tight end reps just to see if there could be a spark there.
WR: This group is impossible to predict outside of Ryan Wingo and Deandre Moore. We know that Sark and Chris Jackson like to cross-train their WRs, so position assignments and alignments probably aren't that important anyway. In 2024, Texas plattooned a 6-man WR rotation of Matthew Golden (72% of snaps), Isaiah Bond (51%), Ryan Wingo (47%), Deandre Moore (41%), Silas Bolden (23%), and Johntay Cook (13% -- but that number would have been higher had he not parted ways with the program). It feels like we could see the same sort of rotation this season and I'd guess it would be Wingo, Moore, Livingstone, Lockett, French and then probably Terry, although I wouldn't discount Aaron Butler either. I leave out Daylon McCutcheon as a major possible contributor only because the slot WR only plays about 45% of snaps as it is, and over the last few years, those guys have not ceded meaningful reps to backups.
RB: So much of this will be about health by the time fall rolls around. As for the spring, I almost considered putting an "OR" between Tre Wisner and Jerick Gibson. That starting job does not feel like one anyone should have a stranglehold on this spring. Down the depth chart, we'll get to see Ricky Stewart and James Simon compete as well. I know I also mentioned this with the TEs, but I wouldn't be at all surprised to hear that the staff wanted to get some looks at Michael Terry back there as well. He's a real joker athlete who could absolutely make an impact as a runner -- anyone who watched him play in high school knows he can run the heck out of the football. Terry could be something of a spring football fixer for some of these thinner spots.
QB: Too easy.
*** Inside sources are saying: I was told that it sounds like Ryan Niblett is being asked to move to defense (more on that in the War Room tonight) so I've left him off the offensive depth chart. We've reported previously that if the season were to start today, Parker Livingstone would likely be the team's starter and that seems to still be the case, although the staff would not cry in their milk over one of the elite true freshmen coming in and making it impossible to keep themselves off the field. Sources have said, of the wide receivers, that one thing they'll have to absolutely prove is that they can block in the run game. It seems like Chris Jackson is even more focused on this after last season where he was reportedly often very frustrated with Isaiah Bond for his lack of effort at times and progress in this area. If you wanna play receiver in this offense, you will have to be a good (or at least willing and capable) blocker.