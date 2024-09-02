Michigan/Oklahoma struggling in the Trenches + Week 2 Power Ratings Update

Happy Victory Monday! 🤘

Week 1 is Officially in the books, the 52-0 win over the Colorado State Rams is a good reminder that yes, this team is at a different level in College Football than maybe it was even a year ago. That was a solid Colorado State team that should win 6-7 football game and it was suffocated completely. In 2023, Texas defeated Texas Tech 57-7, winning by 50 in the end, but that game was 10-7 after the 1st quarter. Early season games against Rice and Wyoming were finalized by 31-10 and 37-10, but did not feel the same. In 2022, Texas opened the season with a 52-10 win over UL-Monroe (whom they play in 3 weeks), and just five weeks later in 2022 was the last shutout Texas experienced, against Oklahoma 49-0. This team just feels different, with those games considered, but I don't want to overreact, that run defense will need to find its course as soon as possible.

Most Recent Shutouts (Last 20 seasons)
2024: 52-0 vs. Colorado State
2022: 49-0 vs. Oklahoma**
2021: 58-0 vs. Rice
--------
2017: 56-0 vs. San Jose State
--------
2012: 45-0 vs. New Mexico State
2011: 43-0 vs. Kansas
2005: 62-0 at Baylor


Biggest Win Margin (Last 20 seasons)
2005: 70-3 vs. Colorado**
2005: 62-0 at Baylor
2021: 58-0 vs. Rice
2009: 64-7 vs. UTEP
2005: 60-3 vs. Louisiana
2020: 59-3 vs. UTEP
2017: 56-0 vs. San Jose State
2007: 56-3 vs. Iowa State
2006: 56-3 vs. Sam Houston
2024: 52-0 vs. Colorado State
2005: 66-14 vs. Kansas
2023: 57-7 vs. Texas Tech
2022: 49-0 vs. Oklahoma**
2013: 56-7 vs. New Mexico State
2006: 56-7 vs. North Texas
2012: 45-0 vs. New Mexico State
2006: 52-7 at Rice
2007: 58-14 vs. Rice
2011: 43-0 vs. Kansas
2022: 52-10 vs. UL-Monroe
2008: 52-10 vs. FAU
2008: 52-10 vs. Rice
2008: 52-10 vs. Arkansas


2025 College Football National Championship odds on (1/20/24), per FanDuel - Post National Championship

1. Georgia +300
2. Ohio State +500
3. Texas +700
4. Alabama +1100
5. Oregon +1200
5. LSU +1200

2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel - 2024 Preseason

1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
6. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800

2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/1/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 1 Results

1. Georgia +270
2. Ohio State +450
3. Texas +700
4. Oregon +700
5. Alabama +1100
6. Ole Miss +1500
7. Notre Dame +1700


Cody's Week 2 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

Tier 1
1. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) - .989 - Week 1: (34-3 win vs. 9. Clemson)

