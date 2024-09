Michigan/Oklahoma struggling in the Trenches + Week 2 Power Ratings Update

Happy Victory Monday! 🤘

Most Recent Shutouts

(Last 20 seasons)

Biggest Win Margin

(Last 20 seasons)

Cody's Week 2 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

Week 1 is Officially in the books, the 52-0 win over the Colorado State Rams is a good reminder that yes, this team is at a different level in College Football than maybe it was even a year ago. That was a solid Colorado State team that should win 6-7 football game and it was suffocated completely. In 2023, Texas defeated Texas Tech 57-7, winning by 50 in the end, but that game was 10-7 after the 1st quarter. Early season games against Rice and Wyoming were finalized by 31-10 and 37-10, but did not feel the same. In 2022, Texas opened the season with a 52-10 win over UL-Monroe (whom they play in 3 weeks), and just five weeks later in 2022 was the last shutout Texas experienced, against Oklahoma 49-0. This team just feels different, with those games considered, but I don't want to overreact, that run defense will need to find its course as soon as possible.2022: 49-0 vs. Oklahoma**2021: 58-0 vs. Rice--------2017: 56-0 vs. San Jose State--------2012: 45-0 vs. New Mexico State2011: 43-0 vs. Kansas2005: 62-0 at Baylor2005: 70-3 vs. Colorado**2005: 62-0 at Baylor2021: 58-0 vs. Rice2009: 64-7 vs. UTEP2005: 60-3 vs. Louisiana2020: 59-3 vs. UTEP2017: 56-0 vs. San Jose State2007: 56-3 vs. Iowa State2006: 56-3 vs. Sam Houston2005: 66-14 vs. Kansas2023: 57-7 vs. Texas Tech2022: 49-0 vs. Oklahoma**2013: 56-7 vs. New Mexico State2006: 56-7 vs. North Texas2012: 45-0 vs. New Mexico State2006: 52-7 at Rice2007: 58-14 vs. Rice2011: 43-0 vs. Kansas2022: 52-10 vs. UL-Monroe2008: 52-10 vs. FAU2008: 52-10 vs. Rice2008: 52-10 vs. Arkansas1. Georgia +3002. Ohio State +5003. Texas +7004. Alabama +11005. Oregon +12005. LSU +12001. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6504. Texas +8505. Alabama +14006. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Georgia +2702. Ohio State +4503. Texas +7004. Oregon +7005. Alabama +11006. Ole Miss +15007. Notre Dame +17001. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) - .989 - Week 1: (34-3 win vs. 9. Clemson)This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.