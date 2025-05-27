More must-read notes from the SEC Spring Meetings

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media during the SEC Spring Meetings on Tuesday.



Here are the highlights:



--- Sarkisian was asked how college football has evolved since he was at USC, especially regarding the playoffs and team competitiveness, and said, “And now more than ever, the length of the season. Last year, we played 16 games, and that was just to get to the semifinals. It would have been 17 to win a championship. The idea, I think, we've all got to wrap our brain around, I don't know if we'll ever see an undefeated national champion again. If we do, that's a really good team, because it's just so difficult. And difficult, yes, because of the quality of opponents you play, but it's so difficult to stay healthy that long.



“You're going to have teams in years like we had last year, where you lose your starting quarterback, and how do you respond to your quarterback being down? You lose both your left tackles – that happened to us last year – or your left tackle then your right tackle, and do you have the depth to endure? I think you're going to see teams more and more now, two losses, three losses, maybe even four losses that get in. Not very different than the NCAA baseball tournament.”





--- In addition, Sarkisian said, “The SEC is tough, and it's tough on every level. I think this past spring, it's 18 straight years, the SEC has had the most draft picks in the NFL Draft. This year, we broke the record with 79 draft picks going to the NFL Draft. And so year after year, the best players have been coming from the Southeastern Conference, and we love being part of it, but I surely don't want to punish our teams for playing quality opponents week in and week out. And then all of a sudden, you look up and it's two years in a row the SEC hasn't had a team in the national championship game. That doesn't make sense all the time, right? We’ve got to make sure that we've got enough opportunities to compete for a national championship.”



--- Sarkisian’s response when asked about consolidating the transfer portal window: “I've been in the playoffs in the back to back years, that December portal window was brutal, where we had, I think nine guys go in and then 10 guys go in the next year, while we were still playing in the college football playoffs, and that was very difficult. So, I'm definitely an advocate for that portal being after the playoffs are done. But when in spring? When does that occur?



--- When asked if May was better, Sarkisian said, “I don't know, because you want to start building that team too, right? And May seems kind of late. Like I said, I think somewhere in spring is probably the right timing. What does that look like? Is that late January? Is that February? Is that March? I don't know what does that exactly look like. I haven't heard everybody's thoughts on that. And that's what these meetings are for, trying to figure that out, that that might spur some thoughts for me and maybe others, and some feelings that I have on the issue.”



--- Sarkisian’s response when asked about focusing on developing offensive linemen instead of acquiring them through the transfer portal: “I think it’s really important. We’ve recruited well here the last four years - not just at offensive line, but across a lot of positions. Now, there are some areas where maybe we didn’t recruit as well, and that’s where we’ve used the portal, like a lot of schools, to fill needs.



“But we haven’t tried to build our roster through the portal. We try to fill needs in the portal. We’ve used it to fill specific holes. And on the offensive line, we just haven’t felt like we had those needs. We’ve recruited that position well. Coach [Kyle] Flood is an outstanding teacher, a great coach. We have good continuity in that room, good leadership in that room.



“One of the natural things people are going to say this year is, “We’re going to Oh, Texas is going to be a young football team.” But we’re not necessarily young - we just have some new faces. Guys who have been in our program, who have been working on their craft, developing, and now it’s their opportunity. They’re not first-year players; they’re in their third or fourth years here. Now it’s their chance to compete and show what they’re capable of doing.



“Part of that for us is being willing to live through some of the growing pains, because we might not have the same continuity we had the last couple of years. But we feel really good about the players in that room. If we didn’t feel they were good enough, maybe we would’ve gone to the portal. But we felt like we had more pressing needs to address elsewhere, and that group was good enough to help us compete at a high level.”





