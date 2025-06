Nation's No. 1 LB prospect to take Texas OV this weekend

Tyler Atkinson has always been fond of Texas, but the Longhorns have always seemed to be a notch below schools like Georgia and Clemson (mostly Georgia). Texas will try to swing for the fences this week when Atkinson is in for a UT official visit. Atkinson's father confirmed the visit with Orangebloods.He has visited Texas previously, for the Georgia game last fall and in the spring of 2024. He told OB after his most recent visit that Texas was a "top school" for him and he loved the way Texas develops players on and off the field. The Longhorns will get their shot to showcase everything the program has to offer once again this weekend. Atkinson doesn't have a commitment date finalized, but will likely have something locked in sometime this summer.