Official NFL Draft live chat: Day 3 (12 Horns Drafted)

It should be a fun three days. Will Steve Sarkisian have double-digit draft picks again? Longhorn fans, enjoy the next three days ....
Texas Draft Picks
1st around (9) - OT - Kelvin Banks (Saints)
1st round (20) - CB - Jahdae Barron (Broncos)
1st round (23) - WR - Matthew Golden (Packers)
2nd round (43) - DT - Alfred Collins (49ers)
2nd round (64) - S - Alfred Mukuba (Eagles)
3rd round (71) - DT - Vernon Broughton (Saints)
4th round (120) - TE - Gunnar Helm (Titans)
4th round (124) - DE - Barryn Sorrell (Packers)
5th round (149) - RB - Jaydon Blue (Cowboys)
6th round (207) - OT - Cam Williams (Eagles)
6th round (211) - OG - Hayden Conner (Cardinals)
7th round (231) - QB - Quinn Ewers (Dolphins)
