***** Official Texas vs Xavier thread *****

Feb 8, 2024
Game 35: No. 11 seed Texas (19-15, 6-12 SEC) vs. No. 11 seed Xavier (21-11, 13-7 BIG EAST)

NCAA Tournament First Four

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - 8:10 p.m. Central / 9:10 p.m. Eastern

University of Dayton Arena (13,407) - Dayton, Ohio

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by truTV with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (reporter) on the call.

• RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Nate Gatter (pxp) and King McClure (analyst) on the call.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 4-2. Last meeting: Texas 83-71 (Mar. 24, 2023; Kansas City, Mo.)

Notables

• TEXAS IN THE BIG DANCE: This marks the 39th overall appearance in March Madness for Texas. The Longhorns are one of seven schools to appear in at least 23 of the last 26 NCAAs and one of six schools to appear in at least 31 of the last 36 NCAAs.

• SUCCESS AWAY FROM HOME: Texas enter Wednesday's game with a 4-2 mark in neutral-site contests and 8-8 overall record in games away from home this season. This includes SEC road wins at Oklahoma and No. 25/nr Mississippi State, along with victories over Vanderbilt and No. 14/16 Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament.

• SEC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: G Tre Johnson leads the SEC in scoring (19.8 ppg) and also leads the team in minutes (34.6 mpg) and ranks second in assists (88, 2.8 apg) and steals (31). He has topped the 20-point mark in 14 of his 32 games this year.
 
