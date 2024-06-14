Official visit live thread

Suchomel
We'll use this thread as our landing spot for social media activity from this weekend's visitors. Then we'll of course have coverage after the visits wrap up on Sunday.
|Lance Jackson
SDE
5.9
6'6"
260
6/14/24
Texas
1/21/24
Nicolai Brooks
OT
5.8
6'8"
385
6/14/24
Undecided
Dakorien Moore
WR
6.1
6'0"
165
6/14/24
Undecided
Rickey Stewart Jr
RB
5.8
5'11"
180
6/14/24
Texas
4/6/24
Daylan McCutcheon
WR
5.9
6'0"
175
6/14/24
Undecided
Lamont Rogers
OG
5.9
6'8"
305
6/14/24
Undecided
John Mills
OT
5.7
6'6"
315
6/14/24
Undecided
Trestin Castro
CB
5.8
6'1"
162
6/14/24
USC
4/2/24
Marco Jones
OLB
5.8
6'4"
215
6/14/24
Undecided
Brandon Brown
DT
5.8
6'1"
285
6/14/24
Texas
12/19/23
Riley Pettijohn
ILB
6
6'3"
200
6/14/24
Undecided
Kelshaun Johnson
WR
5.8
5'11"
160
6/14/24
Undecided
Smith Orogbo
WDE
5.8
6'5"
230
6/14/24
Undecided
Jonathan Cunningham
OLB
5.8
6'2"
195
6/14/24
Undecided
Andrew Marsh
WR
6
6'0"
170
6/14/24
Undecided
Kevin Wynn
DT
5.8
6'4"
319
6/14/24
Undecided