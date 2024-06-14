ADVERTISEMENT

Official visit live thread

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
107,443
351,109
1,000,000
51
We'll use this thread as our landing spot for social media activity from this weekend's visitors. Then we'll of course have coverage after the visits wrap up on Sunday.

Lance Jackson
SDE
5.9
6'6"
260

6/14/24


Texas
1/21/24

Nicolai Brooks
OT
5.8
6'8"
385

6/14/24

Undecided

Dakorien Moore
WR
6.1
6'0"
165

6/14/24




Undecided

Rickey Stewart Jr
RB
5.8
5'11"
180

6/14/24


Texas
4/6/24

Daylan McCutcheon
WR
5.9
6'0"
175

6/14/24
Undecided

Lamont Rogers
OG
5.9
6'8"
305

6/14/24




Undecided

John Mills
OT
5.7
6'6"
315

6/14/24




Undecided

Trestin Castro
CB
5.8
6'1"
162

6/14/24
USC
4/2/24

Marco Jones
OLB
5.8
6'4"
215

6/14/24

Undecided

Brandon Brown
DT
5.8
6'1"
285

6/14/24

Texas
12/19/23

Riley Pettijohn
ILB
6
6'3"
200

6/14/24


Undecided

Kelshaun Johnson
WR
5.8
5'11"
160

6/14/24


Undecided

Smith Orogbo
WDE
5.8
6'5"
230

6/14/24

Undecided

Jonathan Cunningham
OLB
5.8
6'2"
195

6/14/24

Undecided

Andrew Marsh
WR
6
6'0"
170

6/14/24









Undecided

Kevin Wynn
DT
5.8
6'4"
319

6/14/24
Undecided
 
