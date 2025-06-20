ADVERTISEMENT

Official visit weekend thread

Here we go ... last weekend of official visits before dead period sets in on Sunday night. As always, we'll post updates in this thread throughout the weekend from what we see on social media. A look at the players who are expected in ...

Tyler Atkinson
LB
6.1
6'2"
210

6/20/25


Undecided

Dia Bell
QB
5.9
6'2"
200

6/20/25





Texas
6/17/24
VERBAL

James Johnson
DT
5.9
6'4"
275

6/20/25
Undecided

Jermaine Bishop Jr.
ATH
5.9
6'0"
155

6/20/25

Texas
5/14/25
VERBAL

Kaiden Prothro
TE
6
6'6"
207

6/20/25

Undecided

Nicolas Robertson
IOL
5.8
6'4"
345

6/20/25



Texas
3/29/25
VERBAL

John Turntine III
OT
6
6'4"
270

6/20/25



Undecided

Paris Melvin Jr
ATH
5.8
6'0"
170

6/20/25
Undecided

Kosi Okpala
LB
5.8
6'2"
215

6/20/25





Undecided

Kendall Guervil
DT
5.8
6'5"
295

6/20/25

Undecided

Chris Stewart
SLOT
5.9
6'0"
175

6/20/25


Texas
6/25/24
VERBAL

Chace Calicut
S
6
6'3"
195

6/20/25

Undecided

Trenton Henderson
EDGE
5.8
6'4"
225

6/20/25

Undecided

Maximus Wright
OT
5.9
6'7"
285

6/20/25




Texas
2/5/25
VERBAL

Calvin Thomas
LB
5.8
6'3"
215

6/20/25


Undecided

Keawe Browne
ATH
5.8
6'6"
230

6/20/25
Undecided

Kaydon Finley
WR
5.9
6'0"
200

6/20/25
Undecided

Richard Wesley
DE
6.1
6'5"
250

6/20/25

Undecided
 
