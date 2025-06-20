Official visit weekend thread

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 105,816
-
- 401,193
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 52
Here we go ... last weekend of official visits before dead period sets in on Sunday night. As always, we'll post updates in this thread throughout the weekend from what we see on social media. A look at the players who are expected in ...
|Tyler Atkinson
LB
6.1
6'2"
210
6/20/25
Undecided
Dia Bell
QB
5.9
6'2"
200
6/20/25
Texas
6/17/24
VERBAL
James Johnson
DT
5.9
6'4"
275
6/20/25
Undecided
Jermaine Bishop Jr.
ATH
5.9
6'0"
155
6/20/25
Texas
5/14/25
VERBAL
Kaiden Prothro
TE
6
6'6"
207
6/20/25
Undecided
Nicolas Robertson
IOL
5.8
6'4"
345
6/20/25
Texas
3/29/25
VERBAL
John Turntine III
OT
6
6'4"
270
6/20/25
Undecided
Paris Melvin Jr
ATH
5.8
6'0"
170
6/20/25
Undecided
Kosi Okpala
LB
5.8
6'2"
215
6/20/25
Undecided
Kendall Guervil
DT
5.8
6'5"
295
6/20/25
Undecided
Chris Stewart
SLOT
5.9
6'0"
175
6/20/25
Texas
6/25/24
VERBAL
Chace Calicut
S
6
6'3"
195
6/20/25
Undecided
Trenton Henderson
EDGE
5.8
6'4"
225
6/20/25
Undecided
Maximus Wright
OT
5.9
6'7"
285
6/20/25
Texas
2/5/25
VERBAL
Calvin Thomas
LB
5.8
6'3"
215
6/20/25
Undecided
Keawe Browne
ATH
5.8
6'6"
230
6/20/25
Undecided
Kaydon Finley
WR
5.9
6'0"
200
6/20/25
Undecided
Richard Wesley
DE
6.1
6'5"
250
6/20/25
Undecided