Oklahoma should go back to the Big 12 - Behind Enemy Lines

Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (130 days until)
- RECRUITING - Matthew Nelson, EDGE - Bryant, Arkansas: "Matthew Nelson somewhat surprisingly showed up to OU’s first elite camp this morning, as he chose to make an unofficial trip to Norman this weekend instead of following through with his planned OV to Tulsa." - "I expect him in the boat for Oklahoma by this time next week. He’s scheduled to begin his OV with the Sooners come Friday."
- Cody's Note: 215 pounds?
- RECRUITING - Jordan Clay, WR - San Antonio, Texas: "He's got an official visit tentatively set with Colorado next weekend, but Baylor and Oklahoma are the two frontrunners, and they'll each get him on campus next month. The Bears will host him for an official visit on June 13, and the Sooners will bring him to town on June 20. Clay does say there may be more official visits added to his schedule, though."
- Cody's Note: I will say, the one place Oklahoma is still recruiting "well" is Wide Receveiver - Odom and Clay would be a nice one-two in this class at WR. However, I futurecasted Clay to Baylor.
- CANCELLED VISITS - Tank Carrington, DL - Irvine, CA: The once Top 50 ranked player in America is now the No. 50 Defensive Tackle in America... a wild ranking drop off after I was able to see Tank participate last summer in the Rivals Five Star in Jacksonville. Carrington cancelled his planned OV this upcoming week. Ryelan Morris, RB from Honey Grove is the No. 4 overall All-Purpose Back in America and has been committed to Baylor since last July. He took an official at Stanford last weekend before a planned Oklahoma OV before going back to Waco for his final OV at the school that holds his committment. Accoridng to Parker Thune at OUInsider, "Thus, until or unless the Sooners make additional RB offers, the focus turns exclusively to DeZephen Walker and Ryan Estrada."
- Cody's Note: I'm still confused how Carrington fell so far in the rankings over the last 365 days... crazy! Oklahoma needs him.
- Notable Official Visits this Weekend at Oklahoma (Just ONE of 19 visitors is a Texas/Oklahoma Official Visitor, much more Minnesota, Arkansas, and Nebraska in the competition than Texas)
- ICYMI - Texas vs. Oklahoma will kick off at 2:30 pm on ABC/ESPN
- All notes are from OUINSIDER.com and SOONERSCOOP, not my own sourcing.
Georgia (165 days until)
- RECRUITING - Mark Bowman, TE - Mater Dai, CA: "I spoke with Bowman after he spent a few days in Athens for G-Day. Off the record, he told me it was Georgia and Texas right at the top. USC was hovering behind them, with Oregon and Alabama farther back" - "I then reached out to Bowman a few weeks ago when there was some Georgia buzz swirling. I asked if he planned to commit anywhere before his official visits, and he told me no. Adam Gorney also reported that Bowman reiterated to him a couple of weeks ago that Georgia was setting the pace in his recruitment."
- "So you can see how this commitment to USC caught everyone off guard." - "My guess? USC came at him with an offer - commit right now and (probably) don’t take any other visits and you $hall be compen$ated fairly. Bowman, as I’m sure a lot of people would do in a similar spot, took the offer and jumped on board with the hometown squad."
- Cody's Note: I can reitterate this in that everything I have read and heard the last 6 weeks was Georgia and Texas, USC caught me way off guard this past week while scrolling X. But if the rumored $ (Upwards of $10 Million total) is true, than I guess I can't blame Bowman.
- RECRUITING - Ezavier Crowell, RB - Jackson, MS: "The No. 1 running back in the class had a great visit, but he still seems destined to end up elsewhere. I still think the most likely scenario for Georgia is Jae Lamar and then either one of Derrek Cooper/Savion Hiter or someone that hasn’t really emerged yet."
- Cody's Note: Crowell has been an Alabama lean for me for awhile, with Auburn close behind - Texas and Georgia getting their fair shake. I'll keep my Futurecast on Alabama.
- RECRUITING - Khamari Brooks, EDGE - Bogart, GA: "I’d be very surprised if anyone catches Georgia in the race for Khamari Brooks. He’s going to take his visits I believe, but this is one where the Bulldogs are far and away the team to beat."
- Cody's Note: Set my Futurecast on Brooks to Georgia back in April after taking his 5th Visit to Georgia in a year and reading the comments from UGASports.
