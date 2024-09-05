Orangebloods SEC Power Rankings: Do we all all hate A&M?

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
290,481
498,426
113
Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.

Let's take a look at how things look going into week two.

hkwct9tw1al3hlfjrov8


1. Georgia (6) 96 points

Highest ranking: 1st (unanimous) Lowest ranking: 1st

The Bulldogs are everyone's No.1 after week one. Will that change if the Longhorns take down the Wolverines this week?

2. Texas 90 points

Highest ranking: 2nd (unanimous) Lowest ranking: 2nd

Would anyone have guessed 15 months ago that the Longhorns rank this high with this much confidence?

3. Alabama 82 points

Highest ranking: 3rd (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Alex) Lowest ranking: 4th ( Anwar/Travis)

I suppose the question I would ask Anwar and Travis is this... what has Ole Miss done to warrant giving it the benefit of the doubt of its daddy (Crimson Tide)?

4. Ole Miss 80 points

Highest ranking: 3rd (Anwar/Travis) Lowest ranking: 4th (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Alex)

No pressure, Lane...

Nico-Iamaleava-%E2%80%94-Tennessee-Football.jpg


5. Tennessee 68 points

Highest ranking: 5th (Cody/Alex) Lowest ranking: 6th (Geoff/Travis/Anwar)

There's a clear drop from the top 4 to the middle class of the conference.

6. Missouri 65 points

Highest ranking: 5th (Geoff/Travis/Anwar) Lowest ranking: 9th (Alex)

The 6th team in the SEC is a legit candidate for the 12-team playoff. It speaks for itself.

7. Oklahoma 61 points

Highest ranking: 5th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 9th (Anwar)

Is OU underrated or perfectly rated?

8. LSU 49 points

Highest ranking: 8th (Cody/Travis/Anwar/Alex) Lowest ranking: 12th (Jason)

The drop between 7th and 8th is basically the same as the difference between 4th and 5th.

9. Auburn 46 points

Highest ranking: 7th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 11th (Geoff/Cody)

I'm still going to need to see a little more before I place the Tigers in the top half of the conference.

10. Kentucky 42 points

Highest ranking: 7th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 12th (Geoff)

Am I sleeping on the Wildcats?

jjackson_4-13_t800.png


11. Arkansas 37 points

Highest ranking: 9th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 13th (Travis/Anwar)

In Bobby Petrino, the Hawgs trust?

12. Texas A&M 35 points

Highest ranking: 8th (Geoff) Lowest ranking: 13th (Alex/Jason)

Personally, I didn't punish A&M a ton for its loss to the Irish, while Jason and Alex clearly did.

13. Vanderbilt 21 points

Highest ranking: 12th (Travis/Anwar) Lowest ranking: 15th (Geoff/Jason)

Clearly, I didn't put a lot of stock in Vandy's win last weekend. Should I?

14. Mississippi State 20 points

Highest ranking: 11th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody/Travis/Anwar)

Meh, who cares...

15. Florida 18 points

Highest ranking: 13th (Geoff) Lowest ranking: 15th (Alex)

We're at the "break glass" moment in the Florida season with regards to playing DJ Lagway.

16. South Carolina 6 points

Highest ranking: 16th (unanimous) Lowest ranking: 16th (unanimous)

Congrats, Gamecocks. The entire staff believes you suck in as much agreement as we think Georgia and Texas are great.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Haha
  • Love
Reactions: tjgalpin1, Austin7980, New Braunfels Horn and 33 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bclear1

Sagarin Ratings Analysis (only one loss, very close, and only 3 close wins)

Replies
6
Views
439
Inside the 40 Acres
bclear1
bclear1
CodyCarpentier

*** Official Football with Friends Show Thread *** - 8/14 - Depth Chart Updates

Replies
17
Views
981
Inside the 40 Acres
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier

Brenen Thompson has become one of OU's best leaders.. A NEW Quarterback for Michigan & Week 1 Power Ratings

Replies
123
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
ScottinTexas
ScottinTexas
Anwar Richardson

The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Steve Sarkisian’s battle with ranked opponents

Replies
50
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
tooker00
T
CodyCarpentier

The 20 Most Important Games of the 2024 College Football Season

Replies
107
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
michael_wein
M

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back