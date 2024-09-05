Orangebloods SEC Power Rankings: Do we all all hate A&M?

Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.Let's take a look at how things look going into week two.1. Georgia (6) 96 pointsThe Bulldogs are everyone's No.1 after week one. Will that change if the Longhorns take down the Wolverines this week?2. Texas 90 pointsWould anyone have guessed 15 months ago that the Longhorns rank this high with this much confidence?3. Alabama 82 pointsI suppose the question I would ask Anwar and Travis is this... what has Ole Miss done to warrant giving it the benefit of the doubt of its daddy (Crimson Tide)?4. Ole Miss 80 pointsNo pressure, Lane...5. Tennessee 68 pointsThere's a clear drop from the top 4 to the middle class of the conference.6. Missouri 65 pointsThe 6th team in the SEC is a legit candidate for the 12-team playoff. It speaks for itself.7. Oklahoma 61 pointsIs OU underrated or perfectly rated?8. LSU 49 pointsThe drop between 7th and 8th is basically the same as the difference between 4th and 5th.9. Auburn 46 pointsI'm still going to need to see a little more before I place the Tigers in the top half of the conference.10. Kentucky 42 pointsAm I sleeping on the Wildcats?11. Arkansas 37 pointsIn Bobby Petrino, the Hawgs trust?12. Texas A&M 35 pointsPersonally, I didn't punish A&M a ton for its loss to the Irish, while Jason and Alexdid.13. Vanderbilt 21 pointsClearly, I didn't put a lot of stock in Vandy's win last weekend. Should I?14. Mississippi State 20 pointsMeh, who cares...15. Florida 18 pointsWe're at the "break glass" moment in the Florida season with regards to playing DJ Lagway.16. South Carolina 6 pointsCongrats, Gamecocks. The entire staff believes you suck in as much agreement as we think Georgia and Texas are great.