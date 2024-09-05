Orangebloods SEC Power Rankings: Do we all all hate A&M?

Ketchum
Every week during the season, the Orangebloods staff will release an updated SEC Power Rankings that reveals the state of the conference in our eyes. All teams are ranked 1-16, with the first-place team receiving 16 points and the last place team receiving 1 point.
Let's take a look at how things look going into week two.
1. Georgia (6) 96 points
Highest ranking: 1st (unanimous) Lowest ranking: 1st
The Bulldogs are everyone's No.1 after week one. Will that change if the Longhorns take down the Wolverines this week?
2. Texas 90 points
Highest ranking: 2nd (unanimous) Lowest ranking: 2nd
Would anyone have guessed 15 months ago that the Longhorns rank this high with this much confidence?
3. Alabama 82 points
Highest ranking: 3rd (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Alex) Lowest ranking: 4th ( Anwar/Travis)
I suppose the question I would ask Anwar and Travis is this... what has Ole Miss done to warrant giving it the benefit of the doubt of its daddy (Crimson Tide)?
4. Ole Miss 80 points
Highest ranking: 3rd (Anwar/Travis) Lowest ranking: 4th (Jason/Geoff/Cody/Alex)
No pressure, Lane...
5. Tennessee 68 points
Highest ranking: 5th (Cody/Alex) Lowest ranking: 6th (Geoff/Travis/Anwar)
There's a clear drop from the top 4 to the middle class of the conference.
6. Missouri 65 points
Highest ranking: 5th (Geoff/Travis/Anwar) Lowest ranking: 9th (Alex)
The 6th team in the SEC is a legit candidate for the 12-team playoff. It speaks for itself.
7. Oklahoma 61 points
Highest ranking: 5th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 9th (Anwar)
Is OU underrated or perfectly rated?
8. LSU 49 points
Highest ranking: 8th (Cody/Travis/Anwar/Alex) Lowest ranking: 12th (Jason)
The drop between 7th and 8th is basically the same as the difference between 4th and 5th.
9. Auburn 46 points
Highest ranking: 7th (Alex) Lowest ranking: 11th (Geoff/Cody)
I'm still going to need to see a little more before I place the Tigers in the top half of the conference.
10. Kentucky 42 points
Highest ranking: 7th (Anwar) Lowest ranking: 12th (Geoff)
Am I sleeping on the Wildcats?
11. Arkansas 37 points
Highest ranking: 9th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 13th (Travis/Anwar)
In Bobby Petrino, the Hawgs trust?
12. Texas A&M 35 points
Highest ranking: 8th (Geoff) Lowest ranking: 13th (Alex/Jason)
Personally, I didn't punish A&M a ton for its loss to the Irish, while Jason and Alex clearly did.
13. Vanderbilt 21 points
Highest ranking: 12th (Travis/Anwar) Lowest ranking: 15th (Geoff/Jason)
Clearly, I didn't put a lot of stock in Vandy's win last weekend. Should I?
14. Mississippi State 20 points
Highest ranking: 11th (Jason) Lowest ranking: 15th (Cody/Travis/Anwar)
Meh, who cares...
15. Florida 18 points
Highest ranking: 13th (Geoff) Lowest ranking: 15th (Alex)
We're at the "break glass" moment in the Florida season with regards to playing DJ Lagway.
16. South Carolina 6 points
Highest ranking: 16th (unanimous) Lowest ranking: 16th (unanimous)
Congrats, Gamecocks. The entire staff believes you suck in as much agreement as we think Georgia and Texas are great.
