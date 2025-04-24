Portal Kombat: A name you better get to know....

We're 2 days away from the Portal entry way closing for everyone across college football. It's pretty slim pickings with regards to the overall talent that it's in the Portal, but quality is still there to be found at a number of positions.Two questions...a. Will anyone of significance enter in the next 48 hours or in the 48 hours after Friday if they submit their names on Friday?b. Will Texas lose anyone else from the roster.Ohio State picked up a likely day one starter at defensive end in 6-6, 265-pound edge rusher Beau Atkinson and it's likely that he and Texas sophomore left tackle Trevor Goosby will see a lot of each other on August 31st in Columbus.After losing Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau to the NFL Draft (remember them), the Buckeyes have major questions at edge going into the season with Kenyatta Jackson (16 tackles, 1.5 sacks in 2024), Caden Curry (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks in 2024) and CJ Hicks (22 tackles, 2 sacks) leading the way before the arrival of Atkinson. The Buckeyes weren't destitute at edge before Atkinson's arrival, but they don't have anyone remotely proven as a DUDE like the guys they had a year ago.Atkinson gives them some of that.I have to admit that I was slightly dismissive of Atkinson upon first inspection, partly because Georgia seemed to prioritize Army's Elo Modozie, who I like but think is just pretty good. After watching a little more of him on Thursday, I can definitely see why he's ranked as highly as he is. In fact, I think a case can be strongly made that he's the best player in the Portal this spring, especially when you consider that he has two seasons of eligibility remaining at a high impact position.It's pretty quiet on the Portal front. The Longhorns have kicked some tires, but they are not aggressively pursuing anyone that's entered at this point.Stay tuned....For those of you that would like to be reminded of what Rivals has done in the Portal... here ya go....p.s. - Just ignore the rankings...Texas probably won't love this guy's profile because he comes from a non-power conference, butentered the Portal yesterday and is probably the best cornerback prospect on the market.After starting his freshman season as a reserve, he emerged as a first team All-American Conference cornerback by finishing second in the AAC with 4 picks. He was massive in games against Texas Tech, Army and UTSA.With 3 seasons of eligibility, he's a very enticing player to take a flyer on for teams all over the nation.1. Jaden Rashada (Georgia)1. Jaivian Thomas (California)2. Chavon Wright (Charleston)3. Savion Red (Nevada)1. Micah Hudson (Texas A&M)2. Trebor Pena (Syracuse)3. Johntay Cook (Washington)4. Roy Alexander (Incarnate Word)5. Ted Hurst (Georgia State)6. Jer'Michael Carter (McNeese State)7. Hykeem Williams (FSU)8. Mark Hamper (Wisconsin)1. Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)2. Lance Mason (Missouri State)3. Brody Dalton (Troy)1. Blake Steen (Virginia)2. Orion Irving (Sam Houston State)3. Andre Roye (Maryland)4. Zach Rice (North Carolina)1. Cash Cleveland (Colorado)2. Bob Schick (Virgini Tech)1. Bernard Gooden (South Florida)2. Isaiah Johnson (Arizona)2. Sedrick Smith (Alabama A&M)3. Troy Pikes (Georgia Southern)1. Cam Williams (Georgia State)1. Amare Campbell (North Carolina)2. Andrew Simpson (Boise State)3. Gary Bryant (South Dakota)4. Justin Flowe (Arizona)1. Jeremiah Wilson (Houston)2. Brian Nelson (North Texas)3. Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane)4. Ladarius Webb Jr. (South Alabama)1. A.J. Haulcy (Houston)2. Zaquan Patterson (Miami)3. Emmanuel Karnley (Miami)3. Wydett Williams (La-Monroe)4. Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)1. Kade Hensley (Coastal Carolina)1. Keelan Marion (BYU)1. CB - Jeremiah Wilson (Houston)2. LB - Amare Campbell (North Carolina)3. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse)4. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas A&M)5. S - A.J. Haulcy (Houston)6. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State)7. RB - Jaivian Thomas (California)9. KR - Keelon Marion (BYU)8. TE - Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)10. DT - Bernard Gooden (South Florida)11. WR - Johntay Cook (Washington)12. WR - Roy Alexander (Incarnate Word)13. WR - Ted Hurst (Georgia State)14. CB - Brian Nelson (North Texas)15. OT - Blake Steen (Virginia)16. OT - Orion Irving (Sam Houston State)17. C - Cash Cleveland (Colorado)18. OT - Andre Roye (Maryland)19. RB - Chavon Wright (Charleston)20. S - Zaquan Patterson (Miami)21. LB - Gary Bryant (South Dakota)22. Edge - Cam Williams (Georgia State)23. TE - Lance Mason (Missouri State)24. TE - Brody Dalton (Troy)25. DT - Isaiah Johnson (Arizona)1. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC - Signed with Ohio State)2. QB - Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee - Signed with UCLA)3. WR - Emmett Mosley (Stanford - Signed with Texas)4. DT - Maraad Watson (Syracuse - Signed with Texas)5. TE - Jack Endries (California - Signed with Texas)8. RB - Jaydon Ott (California - Signed with Oklahoma)9. QB - Gio Lopez (South Alabama - Signed with North Carolina)10. TE - Tanner Koziol (Wisconsin - Signed with Houston)12. Edge -- David Bailey - (Stanford - Signed with Texas Tech)15. OL - Xavier Hill (Memphis - Signed with Colorado)18. Edge/LB - Elo Modozie (Army)23. RB - Josh McCray (Illinois - Signed with Georgia)