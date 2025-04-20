Portal Kombat: Another WR and DT lined up and ready to go?

Day 4 of the Spring Portal brought a little bit of calm after a flurry of activity on Friday.Here's a recap of everything you need to know...One player that we've been told the Longhorns are very hot to trot after is Syracuse defensive tackle Maraad Watson, who entered the Portal on Friday after earning freshman All-America honors in 2024 via 11 starts he made throughout the season.The 6-3, 311-pound Watson played up and down the line of scrimmage for Syracuse this season and is seen as both a short- and long-term answer to the defensive tackle position by the Texas coaches.According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee are all schools to watch in his recruitment, but we've heard the Longhorns might be in an advanced stage for defensive tackle with three years of eligibility remaining.As soon aas BYU All-American kick returner Keelan Marion entered the Portal on Friday, it felt like a situation we should monitor closely.In addition to earning All-America honors in 2024 for his kickoff return talents, he also caught 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown in the slot. It would allow the Longhorns to add some speed to the wide receiver unit and give the special teams a nuclear weapon on returns.Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arkansas, Miami and Arizona State all offered the 6-0, 195-pound native of Atlanta, who started his career at U.Conn and transferred to BYU in 2023.* Houston safety A.J. Haulcy entered the Portal on Saturday after ranking as one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 in 2024. Haulcy had started every game for the Cougars over the last two seasons and dominated in the Big 12, tying for first in interceptions with five and finishing second in pass breakups with 13.* One of the top available cornerbacks in the Portal is former Stanford standout Julian Neal, who transferred to Arkansas on Saturday after transferring to the Cardinal in December from Fresno State. The Razorbacks also aded one of the top edge players in the Portal on Saturday with the commitment of Troy standout Phillip Lee.* Michigan picked up a running back commitment from U.Mass standout C.J. Hester, who is the second running back commitment the Wolverines have signed in the Portal. He joins former Alabama 5-star Justice Haynes.1. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)2. Steve Angell (Notre Dame)3. Jaden Rashada (Georgia)1. Jaivian Thomas (California - Visiting Colorado)2. Josh McCray (Illinois)3. Chavon Wright (Charleston)4. Damien Taylor (Troy - Visiting Ole Miss this weekend)5. Savion Redd (Nevada)6. John Volker (Princeton - Visiting Michigan this weekend)1. Cameron Camper (Boise State)2. Micah Hudson (Texas Tech - Visiting Utah this weekend)3. Trebor Pena (Syracuse - Visiting Penn State this weekend)4. Johntay Cook (Washington - Visiting Arizona State this weekend)5. Hykeem Williams (Florida State - Visiting Colorado next week)6. Nitro Tuggle (Georgia - Visiting Purdue on Monday)7. Amone Harris (Clark)1. Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)2. Lance Mason (Missouri State - Visiting Oklahoma, Purdue, Cal and Wisconsin)3. Brody Dalton (Troy - Visiting Alabama on Tuesday)1. Blake Steen (Virginia - Taking visits to Mississippi State and Colorado)2. Orion Irving (Sam Houston State - Visiting Ohio State next week)3. Andre Roye (Maryland)4. Zach Rice (North Carolina)1. Cash Cleveland (Colorado)2. Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky - Visiting Texas Tech this weekend)1. David Stone (Oklahoma)2. Maraad Watson (Syracuse)3. Alexander Whitmore (UNLV)4. Joshua Horton (Miami)5. Sedrick Smith (Alabama A&M - Visiting Georgia and Georgia Tech this weekend)6. Troy Pikes (Georgia Southern - Visiting Georgia, Ohio State, Maryland, South Carolina and Ole Miss.7. Jaylan Stone (SE Missouri State - Visiting OU, Kentucky and Illinois)8. Elijah St. John (Long Island)9. Carter Hewitt (Northern Iowa)1. Beau Atkinson (UNC - Visiting Georgia this weekend and Ohio State on Monday)2. Elo Modozie (Army - Visiting Georgia this weekend)3. T.J. Bush (Liberty)4. Cam Williams (Georgia State)1. Andrew Simpson (Boise State - Visiting UNC, Purdue and Syracuse)2. Gary Bryant (South Dakota - Visiting USC, Cal and West Virginia)1. Jeremiah Wilson (Houston)2. Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane - Visiting USC this weekend)1. A.J. Haulcy (Houston)1. Zaquan Patterson (Miami - Visiting Ole Miss this weekend)2. Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)1. Kade Hensley (Coastal Carolina)1. Keelon Marion (BYU)1. QB - Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)2. DT - David Stone (Oklahoma)3. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC - Visiting Georgia this weekend and Ohio State on Monday)4. CB - Jeremiah Wilson (Houston)5. WR - Cameron Camper (Boise State)6. S - A.J. Haulcy (Houston)7. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State - Visiting UNC, Purdue and Syracuse)8. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas Tech - Visiting Utah this weekend)9. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse - Visiting Penn State this weekend)10. 