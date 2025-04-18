Portal Kombat: Auburn Gone, DT/TE visit and OU is broke?

Day 2 of the Spring Portal brought new names to the marquee, new visits to keep track of and even a departure from the 40 Acres of note.Here's a recap of everything you need to know...Something had to give on the scholarship kicker front for the Longhorns and something finally did give on Thursday afternoon when senior Texas kicker Bert Auburn announced that he was going to enter the Portal.Auburn's decision to depart the 40 Acres puts the finishing touches on a rough final 9 months for the school's all-time leading scorer, as a 16 of 25 season on field goals caused confidence from the coaches to slip to the point where he was replaced in the final game of the season against Ohio State.Auburn battled with Will Stone this spring for the starting job, but there was always a sense that one of the two (or both) might depart this spring, which could open up the door for the Longhorns to take a kicker in the Portal.The most obvious name as the place-kicker position that has popped up in the last week is Texas State's Mason Shipley, who has made 31 of 35 career field goal attempts prior to entering the Portal.The Longhorns have been in touch with Shipley and there's a sense that he could eventually be headed to Austin as the replacement for Auburn, but the former Liberty Hill High School star was in Norman on Thursday for an official visit.What will happen next? Well, there's reason to believe that the news of Auburn's departure wasn't an accident. Stay tuned...The Longhorns hosted a pair of Portal visitors on Thursday.The first name to know is Cal tight end Jack Endries, who might be the best tight end and skill position player currently available in the Portal. The 6-4, 240-pound Endries, who caught 56 passes for 623 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024, would arrive as a likely day-starter if he signs with the Longhorns.Another player at a need position that is in Austin today is Maryland defensive tackle Lavon Johnson. The 6-2, 311-pound Johnson was expected to coompete for a starting spot at Maryland before entering the Portal and has attracted attention from a number of other power 4 conference schools, including Oklahoma.Word coming from our OU Rivals site is that Oklahoma was on the verge of landing Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd to help address some of its wide receiver issues.Yet, a "hiccup in the process" occurred and Parker Thune is reporting that "the potential addition of Loyd would put Oklahoma over the allotted monetary pool set aside for WR’s under Jim Nagy’s direction. The powers that be at OU are working it out as we speak. From what I understand, the whole thing is all but ironed out in, but it’s in a holding pattern while the budgetary issues are reconciled."Well, it looks like thhings didn't get ironed out and the Sooners are moving on without Loyd.Missouri, Louisville and Wisconsin are just three of a large number of schools trying to get involved with Loyd, who caught 66 passes last season for 912 yards and 6 touchdowns.It's not just Texas that is looking everywhere for defensive tackle help, According to the Rivals UUGA site, Kirby Smart is bringing in both Miami's Joshua Horton and Alabama A&M's Sedrick Smith for visits.If you're wondering, neither guy has really done much in their careers. Horton played in 5 games last season for the Hurricanes, making 4 total tackles, while Smith made 20 tackles and 2 sacks in 11 games with Alabama A&M.It's tough out there on those DT streets.Updated 4/17/2015 (9:30 pm)1. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)1. Jaivian Thomas (California)2. Josh McCray (Illinois)3. Chavon Wright (Charleston)4. Damien Taylor (Troy)5. C.J. Hester (U.Mass)6. Savion Redd (Nevada)1. Cameron Camper (Boise State)2. Micah Hudson (Texas Tech)3. Trebor Pena (Syracuse)4. Hykeem Williams (Florida State)5. Amone Harris (Clark)1. Jack Endries (California)2. Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)3. Lance Mason (Missouri State)4. Brody Dalton (Troy)1. Joe Cotton (South Dakota)2. Bryce George (Ferris State)3. Blake Steen (Virginia)4. Andre Roye (Maryland)5. Zach Rice (North Carolina)6. Markell Samuel (Appalachian State)1. Cash Cleveland (Colorado)2. Braydn Joiner (Auburn)1. De'Marion Thomas (Vanderbilt)2. Alexander Whitmore (UNLV)3. Lavon Johnson (Maryland)4. Joshua Horton (Miami)5. Sedrick Smith (Alabama A&M)6. Elijah St. John (Long Island)7. Carter Hewitt (Northern Iowa)1. Beau Atkinson (UNC)2. Elo Modozie (Army)3. Phillip Lee (Troy)4. T.J. Bush (Liberty)1. Andrew Simpson (Boise State)2. Gary Bryant (South Dakota)1. Julian Neal (Stanford)2. Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane)1. Kennedy Urllacher (Notre Dame)2. Zaquan Patterson (Miami)3. Derek Ganteer Jr. (Eastern Washington)1. Mason Shipley (Texas State)2. Kade Hensley (Coastal Carolina)1. QB - Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)2. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC)3 TE - Jack Endries (California)4. WR - Cameron Camper (Boise State)5. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State)6. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas Tech)7. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse)8. RB - Jaivian Thomas (California)9. TE - Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)10. Edge/LB - Elo Modozie (Army)11. RB - Josh McCray (Illinois)12. Edge - Phillip Lee (Troy)13. DT - De'Marion Thomas (Vanderbilt)14. RB - Chavon Wright (Charleston)15 . RB - Damien Taylor (Troy)16. DT - Alexander Whitmore (UNLV)17. C - Cash Cleveland (Colorado)18. CB - Julian Neal (Stanford)19. OT - Joe Cotton (South Dakota)20. OT - Bryce George (Ferris State)21. OT - Blake Steen (Virginia)22. DT - Lavon Johnson (Maryland)23. OT - Markell Samuel (Appalachian State)24. OT - Andre Roye (Maryland)25. OG - Braydn Joiner (Auburn)1. QB - Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)2. WR - Emmett Mosley (Stanford - Committed to Texas)3. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC)4 TE - Jack Endries (California)5. TE - Tanner Koziol (Wisconsin - Committed to Houston)6. QB - Gio Lopez (South Alabama)7. Edge -- David Bailey - (Stanford - Signed with Texas Tech)8. RB - Jaydon Ott (California - Committed to Oklahoma)9. WR - Cameron Camper (Boise State)10. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State)11. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas Tech)12. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse)13. OL - Xavier Hill (Memphis - Committed to Colorado)14. RB - Jaivian Thomas (California)15. TE - Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)16. Edge/LB - Elo Modozie (Army)17. RB - Josh McCray (Illinois)18. Edge - Phillip Lee (Troy)19. DT - De'Marion Thomas (Vanderbilt)20. OL - Jake Maikkula (Stanford - Committed to Oklahoma)21. RB - Chavon Wright (Charleston)22 . RB - Damien Taylor (Troy)23. DT - Alexander Whitmore (UNLV)24. C - Cash Cleveland (Colorado)25. CB - Julian Neal (Stanford)