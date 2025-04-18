Portal Kombat: Big names are on the move is Texas ready to pounce?

Jalenb
Another go at a familiar face?
California wing Andrej Stojaković has officially entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, signaling that he's likely focused on a short list of schools. Stojaković averaged an impressive 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Golden Bears this past season. Texas showed serious interest in the California native during his high school recruitment, making his final four and even hosting him on an official visit back in 2022. Given that history, the Longhorns could be a team to watch as his transfer decision unfolds.
Stojaković, the son of former NBA Champion and three-time All-Star Peja Stojaković, is a major name to hit the transfer portal. While it’s been some time since his high school recruitment, the 6’7” guard previously expressed mutual interest in Texas, making the Longhorns a program to keep an eye on. His entry into the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag suggests he may already have a destination in mind. While it's still early, expect top-tier programs to pursue the former Golden Bear aggressively and Texas could very well be among them. Offensively, Stojaković is a polished scorer and playmaker, posting an OBPM of 3.9 and maintaining a solid 14.8% turnover rate, showing his ability to create without being careless. His recruitment will be one to monitor closely as things unfold.
An all-American enters his name:
Memphis guard PJ Haggerty plans to enter the transfer portal. Haggerty averaged 21.7 PPG (3rd in the country) as a sophomore, earning second team all-American status. NIL complications could be one of multiple reasons the standout guard decided to enter his name in the portal and will be getting massive attention from the top programs in the country.
Haggerty, the native Texan, is someone who could be a massive addition and a backcourt piece that solidifies this Texas roster, Haggerty is an elite scorer and for someone who is so polished offensively, having multiple years of eligibility is massive for someone like Sean Miller who is planning to build something that’s sustainable for more than just one year. That being said, while I do think Texas could make a case to the second team all-American, the NIL battles that could be in store for Haggerty makes me not so confident he ends up in a Longhorn uniform. Overall, the 6’3” guard’s recruitment is one to monitor and will be key as to what pitch is the most compelling that other top programs offer him. As for Memphis there have been rumors of NIL complications and perhaps that is the reason why multiple players decided to enter their name in the transfer portal today.
Is bad news brewing for the Horns?
2025 four-star point guard Nyk Lewis concluded his official visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend. Overall, the visit went well for both parties and was a successful visit for the Hawkeyes, putting themselves in a good position with the DC native.
The final day of the regular signing period for high school basketball is May 21, a key date for Texas if they hope to make a serious push for Lewis. We've become very familiar with Lewis' game in recent weeks, and it's clear why he'd be a strong fit in Sean Miller's system and a potential difference maker in year one of the new era in Austin. That said, as things currently stand, my gut says Vanderbilt or Iowa is more likely to land him. However, that doesn't mean Texas is out of the picture. If the Longhorns want to get back in serious contention, they’ll need to act fast, time is ticking.
2025-2026 Roster Outlook:
Confirmed for next season:
-Chendall Weaver
- Jordan pope
- Tramon Mark
- John Clark (Signee)
- Nic Codie
- Jamie Vinson
- Cam Heide (Transfer)
- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)
-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)
-Lassina Traore (Transfer)
Departures:
-Devon Pryor (Oregon)
-Preston Clark (Transfer)
-Malik Presley (Transfer)
Depth Chart:
PG: Tramon Mark/ TBD
SG: Jordan Pope / Chendall Weaver
SF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic Codie
PF: John Clark / Jamie Vinson
C: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore
Portal Targets:
- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois
- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut
- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State
- Jason Asemota, SF, Baylor
-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston
-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State
- Elise Assui, SF, Italy
-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State
High School targets:
- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)
- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)
-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)
-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)
- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)
-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)
- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)
-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)
-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)
-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star Center)
