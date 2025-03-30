Portal Kombat: Has the most vital Portal target emerged?

Xavier forward Dailyn Swain entered the transfer portal on March 24th and took an official visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, this past weekend. He is scheduled to visit Texas on Monday and Tuesday of the upcoming week, according to OSU Hoops Insider.It’s easy to see why Dailyn Swain to Texas makes sense. The former Musketeer committed to Sean Miller in 2023 and would be a perfect fit in a system he’s already familiar with. My gut tells me Texas will face stiff competition for Swain, but I do believe they have a shot at landing him. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t go their way. However, with two days left to make their pitch and a familiar coach in Sean Miller, Texas’ pitch could very well be the strongest.Texas has reached out to San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley IV. Riley started in 34 games as a freshman this past season, averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 1.2 SPG. We're beginning to see what Miller is trying to build at Texas, focusing on younger players who fit his system and have the potential to excel. Overall, I’m always a fan of taking a chance on players from smaller schools, especially those who have the potential to make an immediate impact, and I believe Tyrone Riley can do just that.Texas forward Devon Pryor entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag on March 26, and it looks like the sophomore from Houston, Texas, has found a new home. Pryor will be committing to the University of Oregon, Jeff Goodman reports.It’s a shame he wasn’t utilized more at Texas, but I believe he has real two-way potential and can showcase that in Oregon. I wish him nothing but the best and look forward to seeing how his future unfolds in Eugene.Talk about a wild start! 2025 Big East Player of the Year and 2025 Big East Tournament MVP RJ Luis is leaving St. John's to declare for the NBA draft while keeping his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.I heard very light rumors about this a day or two before it happened, but I thought to myself, "There’s no way this is true." Fast forward to today, and I'm still shocked by this decision. Luis is as accomplished as they come, averaging 18.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.4 SPG at St. John's. While many will expect Texas to pursue him, I can assure you that the Longhorns, like every other program, will be closely monitoring his next move. This has all the hallmarks of a typical blue blood transfer. I’d be surprised if Luis doesn’t end up at a program with a rich basketball history, but who knows ... he could also declare for the NBA if he likes where his stock is heading.