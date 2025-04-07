Portal Kombat: How much gas does Texas have in the tank?

Texas has reached out to Washington guard Mekhi Mason. The 6’5” Junior out of Gilbert, Arizona, averaged 9.9 PPG, 1.0 SPG, and shot 40.2% from beyond the arc this past season for the Huskies.Mason would be a valuable offensive addition for the Horns, averaging nearly 10 points per game and shooting over 40% from three. The Arizona native has the potential to be a strong off-ball presence for Texas, especially with his impressive shooting ability. Mason nailed 8 threes from beyond 25+ feet and excels without the ball, ranking in the 94th percentile in catch-and-shoot situations and the 85th percentile in spot-up situations. While he doesn’t thrive in fast-break scenarios, ranking in the 35th percentile in transition, his ability to apply pressure to opposing defenses with his range makes him a solid addition to Texas' perimeter game.North Dakota State guard Jacari White has committed to the University of Virginia. White had Texas in his top five schools earlier this week but at the end of the day the 6’3” Senior chose the Cavaliers over schools such as Texas, Virginia Tech, Houston, Ole Miss, and West Virginia.White had previously revealed his top five schools, which included Texas, Houston, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, and West Virginia, so his commitment to Virginia definitely came as a surprise. The Cavaliers land a great pickup in Jacari White, who averaged 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this past season for the Bisons. While Texas was in the running for him, the Longhorns have now shifted their focus to other guard options in the portal.Omaha star forward Marquel Sutton has committed to LSU. Texas reached out to Sutton earlier in this portal window and after the Senior averaged 19.1 PPG, and 8.0 RPG it’s safe to understand why.Sutton could have been the perfect forward for Sean Miller’s system, checking nearly every box. The 6'9" senior is an excellent rebounder and a versatile scorer inside the paint, unafraid of contact and able to draw fouls at a high rate. His ability to get to the free-throw line would have been a valuable asset for Texas. However, LSU has added another strong piece to their roster this offseason, quietly having a solid portal window so far.Arizona guard KJ Lewis has committed to the University of Georgetown. Texas reached out to the Duncanville native earlier in this window but instead the 6'4" Sophomore will be going to Georgetown and playing for the Hoyas.In my opinion, one of the best two-way guards in the portal, Lewis would have been a great fit for not only Texas but any program. Averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, he demonstrated his efficiency on both ends of the court, especially defensively. It’s definitely a tough blow for the Horns to see such a highly touted combo guard go elsewhere, as he could have made an instant impact in year one of the Sean Miller era.San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will be returning to the University of San Francisco. Texas held a Zoom meeting with the California native on Sunday, March 30th, but ultimately, Riley has decided to stay with the Dons for another season.Texas showed interest in the 6'6" freshman, so Riley returning to San Francisco is definitely a setback for the Horns' plans. While I believe Riley has the potential to make a bigger name for himself next season at San Francisco, Texas still has time to address key needs, particularly in the guard position. More importantly, the Horns are still lacking depth in the frontcourt, specifically at power forward and center. With the 2025-2026 season approaching, Texas needs to address these weaknesses sooner rather than later, but I believe they will be able to fill these gaps in due time.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark ( Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)- Malik Presley- Jamie Vinson- Preston Clark- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison- Sebastian Mack, G, UCLA- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State- Juslin Bodo Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, G, Washington- Kelvin Odih (Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (Four-star, guard)