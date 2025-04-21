Portal Kombat: Is Texas about to flex?

Ketchum
Day 6 of the Spring Portal has seen the Longhorns line up possibly the most important prospect of the entire Portal process, while action around the rest of the country has left the best available list looking a little ragged.
Here's a recap of everything you need to know...
Has Texas located its big fish?
I'll be honest... I didn't know who Syracuse defensive tackle Maraad Watson was 100 hours ago. You could have said his name and given me 1,000 guesses and I wouldn't come close to correctly guessing his identity.
But, now I know.
The 6-3, 313-pound Watson isn't just potentially the most valuable player still available in the Portal, but he might be the kind of defensive tackle transfer that could emerge as a day one starter in Columbus.
That might sound like hyperbole, but consider @Alex Dunlap's scouting report of him from this afternoon. Also, consider the following...
a. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
b. He was an 11-game starter as a true freshman on a 10-3 team in the ACC who made 4 starts against ranked teams last season - Georgia Tech, UNLV, Pittsburgh and Miami.
c. He played more than 100 snaps at nose-tackle, nearly 300 snaps at in a three-or four-technique position and almost 50 snaps over or outside the tackle. He brings massive position versatility to the table. In all, he played nearly 500 snaps along the defensive line as a true freshman defensive tackle.
It's a slam dunk. According to an interview that Watson did with 247, he's flying into Austin tonight and staying for part of Tuesday. That's it. No other visits have been scheduled, although Ohio State, Tennessee and South Carolina loom as primary competiors.
I'll be honest... I was told this weekend to have an Instant Analysis piece ready for him. It's written. All signs point to him signing with Texas at this point.
This will not be an inexpensive NIL situation. The marketplace for a player with his skill set/position/upside is going to almost certainly demand 7 figures. The vibe at Georgia and Ohio State is that he'll get it from Texas and that will be that.
Stay tuned.
What about wide receiver?
BYU All-American return guy Keelan Marion is one of the most popular guys in the Portal at the moment. He's reported 20 offers in the last couple of days, including ones from the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, USC and Oklahoma.
Here's what we know about Texas' interest.
a. There is an interest.
b. There hasn't been an offer.
It feels like we're in a wait-and-see situation? Wait and see for what, though?
That is the million dollar question. There's a vibe going around that there is still another potential shoe to drop in the Portal at wide receiver and that the Longhorns wouldn't want to use a second spot now and potentially miss the big target that hasn't revealed himself yet.
Stay tuned.
Other notes of interest...
I figured I'd give you guys updates on the top Portal players that are currently available (in the order of my rankings).
1. DT - Maraad Watson (Syracuse): Visiting Texas in the next 24 hours.
2. CB - Jeremiah Wilson (Houston): I haven't seen or heard one damn peep about his situation since hit the Portal. I'll simply repeat... he's dying to hear from Texas.
3. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC): Visited Georgia this weekend and is visiting Ohio State the next 2 days. The Dawgs addressed the edge position this weekend from Army standout edge Elo Modozie, so it's possible that the Buckeyes will be the more motivated team to lock down his commitment.
4. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse): Visited Penn State this weekend and all signs seem to point towards him signing with the Nittany Lions.
5. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas Tech): Took a visit to Utah this weekend, but there's a growing sense that he could end up back in Lubbock.
6. S - A.J. Haulcy (Houston): LSU is a team that has been mentioned. So has Texas Tech. This is a recruitment that hasn't seen any real reporting yet, so we wait to see which direction it goes in.
7. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State): Has scheduled visits Visiting UNC, Purdue and Syracuse for the next couple of weeks. You kind of get the sense that he's waiting to see if his market expands a little before making a decision.
8. RB - Jaivian Thomas (California): Visited UCLA this weekend and is visiting Colorado this week.
9. TE - Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma): I haven't got the slightest clue what's going on with Mitchell. Super quiet on that front.
10. KR/WR - Keelon Marion (BYU): As mentioned above, his recruitment is still taking shape.
Orangebloods Spring Portal Best Available Rankings
1. DT - Maraad Watson (Syracuse)
2. CB - Jeremiah Wilson (Houston)
3. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC)
4. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse)
5. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas A&M)
6. S - A.J. Haulcy (Houston)
7. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State)
8. RB - Jaivian Thomas (California)
9. TE - Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)
10. KR - Keelon Marion (BYU)
11. DT - Bernard Gooden (South Florida)
12. C - Cash Cleveland (Colorado)
13. OT - Blake Steen (Virginia)
14. OT - Orion Irving (Sam Houston State)
15. OT - Andre Roye (Maryland)
16. QB - Steve Angeli (Notre Dame)
17. RB - Chavon Wright (Charleston)
18. S - Zaquan Patterson (Miami)
19. LB - Gary Bryant (South Dakota)
20. QB - Joey Aguilar (UCLA)
20. Edge - Cam Williams (Georgia State)
Orangebloods Spring Portal Overall Rankings
1. QB - Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee - Signed with UCLA)
2. WR - Emmett Mosley (Stanford - Signed with Texas)
3. DT - Maraad Watson (Syracuse)
4. TE - Jack Endries (California - Signed with Texas)
5. CB - Jeremiah Wilson (Houston)
6. Edge - Beau Atkinson (UNC)
7. TE - Tanner Koziol (Wisconsin - Signed with Houston)
8. QB - Gio Lopez (South Alabama - Signed with North Carolina)
9. Edge -- David Bailey - (Stanford - Signed with Texas Tech)
10. S - A.J. Haulcy (Houston)
11. WR - Trebor Pena (Syracuse)
12. WR - Micah Hudson (Texas Tech
13. OL - Xavier Hill (Memphis - Signed with Colorado)
14. RB - Jaydon Ott (California - Signed with Oklahoma)
15. LB - Andrew Simpson (Boise State)
16. RB - Jaivian Thomas (California)
17. TE - Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)
18. Edge/LB - Elo Modozie (Army)
19. KR - Keelon Marion (BYU)
20. RB - Josh McCray (Illinois - Signed with Georgia)
21. Edge - Phillip Lee (Troy - Signed with Arkansas)
22. DT - Bernard Gooden (South Florida)
23. DT - De'Marion Thomas (Vanderbilt - Signed with Oklahoma State)
24. OL - Jake Maikkula (Stanford - Signed with Oklahoma)
25. C - Cash Cleveland (Colorado)
Last edited: