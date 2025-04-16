Portal Kombat: Is Texas on another commitment watch?

National reporter Jon Rothstein briefly tweeted that 2025 wing Devin Haid is down to Texas, Kansas, and Cincinnati before deleting the post shortly after. While Haid has yet to officially confirm any finalists himself, it's a development worth monitoring as Texas continues to evaluate its top targets on the wing.Texas showed early interest in Central Connecticut guard Devin Haid during this portal window, reaching out to gauge his availability. However, it feels like the Longhorns may have some ground to make up, particularly with Cincinnati emerging as a strong contender. That said, Texas remains in the mix, and a decision from Haid is expected sooner rather than later. This will be a recruitment to watch closely. Haid averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 32% from three. He also posted an OBPM of 3.0 and a DBPM of 1.7, highlighting his impact on both ends of the floor.Texas has reached out to Arizona State guard Adam Miller, a Chicago native who brings scoring punch and perimeter shooting to the table. The 6’3” guard averaged 9.6 points and 1.0 steal per game this past season, while shooting an impressive 44% from beyond the arc for the Sun Devils.Miller, a senior, brings valuable experience and a proven ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. While some may question Texas targeting a guard with limited eligibility remaining, the move makes sense, especially for a team looking to make an immediate impact in year one under Sean Miller while building for the future. Miller is also drawing interest from Baylor, Pitt, Gonzaga, Illinois, West Virginia, TCU, Arkansas, Indiana, Clemson, and others. Overall, this would be a strong pickup for Texas if he decides to commit. Not only would Miller add veteran leadership, but his deep shooting range would help stretch defenses and open up the floor for the Longhorns’ offense.Washington guard Mekhi Mason recently visited Wake Forest, and by all accounts, it was a productive and positive trip for both sides. Texas reached out to the Arizona native earlier this month on April 6th, signaling interest in the talented backcourt piece. Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 1.0 steal per game, and shot an impressive 40.2% from three during his time with the Huskies.While Rivals lists him as a small forward, I see Mason as more of a shooting guard who can consistently make defenses pay from the perimeter. Wake Forest has been making a strong, compelling push for the 6’5” guard and currently appears to be in a solid position in his recruitment.Texas has extended offers to 2026 four-star twins Adonis Ratliff (forward) and Darius Ratliff (center) out of White Plains, New York. Standing at 6’10”, Adonis is a long, versatile prospect who uses his size well to impact the game on both ends. He has the ability to stretch the floor as a four and, with added strength, could thrive as a true power forward, an ideal fit in Sean Miller’s system. His blend of size, mobility, and potential makes him a name to watch as Texas continues to build its 2026 recruiting class.As for Adonis’ twin brother, Darius Ratliff, he’s more known for his presence at the center position. With added strength, he has the potential to develop into a true five who can apply pressure on both ends of the floor. At 6’11”, Darius is surprisingly agile for his size, capable of running the floor in transition and using his quickness to create mismatches against slower bigs. His blend of mobility and size makes him a high-upside prospect in the 2026 class.Texas extended an offer to 2026 five-star forward Christian Collins earlier this month, and since then, the California native has continued to draw heavy interest from top programs. Schools actively pursuing Collins include Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Texas, USC, Villanova, and Cal. While it’s still early in his recruitment, expect Texas to remain firmly in the mix moving into next season. Landing a prospect like Collins would be a massive addition for Sean Miller and his staff as they look to build a high-level foundation for the future.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark (Signee)- Nic Codie- Jamie Vinson- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)-Lassina Traore (Transfer)-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)-Malik Presley (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope / Chendall WeaverSF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark / Jamie VinsonC: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State- Jason Asemota, SF, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, SG, Washington-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star Center)