Portal Kombat: Is Texas on the verge of losing its top portal target?

Does Indiana have a trick up their sleeve for Conwell?
On Friday's "Portal Kombat," we discussed Xavier guard Ryan Conwell entering the portal and what a player like him could mean for Texas in year one of the Sean Miller era. However, it has since come to my attention that Conwell will be taking an official visit to Indiana tomorrow (Monday).
Conwell’s visit to Indiana is certainly worthy of hitting the panic button for Longhorns fans. While we expected this race to be between Texas and Indiana a visit to Bloomington could be what shifts Conwell from Texas to Indiana. Although my gut still tells me that Texas will secure Sean Miller’s second-leading scorer from Xavier last season, I can’t shake the feeling that Indiana is emerging as a serious threat in the race for Conwell’s commitment. With the NIL money to back them up, a new head coach, and their storied basketball history, Indiana is in a strong position to land Conwell.
And then there were five…
Texas received some good news as Nevada forward Nick Davidson announced that the Longhorns are in his top 5 schools list, alongside Washington, Virginia, Notre Dame, and Clemson. The 6'10" junior had an impressive season, averaging 15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 2.9 APG while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.
This addition would be monumental for the Longhorns, not only because Davidson is a phenomenal player but also because Texas has long been in need of a true interior presence. With Davidson as the power forward, paired alongside a potential athletic rim runner—something Sean Miller typically incorporates into his system—Texas would finally have a frontcourt that will give opposing teams a headache when it comes to game planning.
The name’s so nice if you say it twice:
Texas has reached out to another big man in this portal window, contacting High Point seven-footer Juslin Bodo Bodo. The sophomore from Yaoundé, Cameroon, was named Big South Defensive Player of the Year in both of his first two seasons at High Point.
Bodo Bodo has all the tools to be a dominant force for Texas, should he choose the Longhorns. Earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in his conference, especially in back-to-back years, speaks volumes about his abilities. Sean Miller’s system typically features a power forward who can stretch the floor, paired with a big who is mobile, can protect the rim efficiently, and excels at cleaning the glass—qualities that Bodo Bodo possesses. Keep an eye on the High Point big man, as this looks like a perfect schematic fit for both him and Texas.
Could he be the missing piece?
Texas has contacted UCLA guard Sebastian Mack. The 6’3” guard played in 33 games this season and averaged 9.6 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 1.7 APG at UCLA.
As a sophomore, Mack has tremendous upside that can immediately fit into Miller’s system. With his exceptional defensive abilities, he’ll earn playing time for the Longhorns right away. With two years of eligibility remaining, Miller and his staff have the opportunity to shape him into something special across the Forty Acres.
Get up to date with the latest (Portal Kombat archives):
Thursday March 28th: Portal Kombat: Putting a ‘Dent’ in the plans…
Friday March 29th: Portal Kombat: Are the dominoes falling into place?
Saturday March 30th: Portal Kombat: Has the most vital Portal target emerged?
