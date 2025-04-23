Portal Kombat: Sark is learning from mistakes... the rest of CFB might be F'd

Ketchum
I thought a little Portal analysis from Steve Sarkisian's first four seasons in Austin might give us some keen insight into the whys of the Texas Portal strategy this year.
Boy, was I right ...
2021 (6 incoming transfers)
Ben Davis (Alabama - Senior)
MISS - Played in 11 games as a reserve and registered a total of 16 tackles, although he did strangely lead a horrible team in sacks with 2 1/2.
Darion Dunn (McNeese State - Senior)
MISS - One of Tom Herman's last decisions was to take a flyer on this All-Southland standout. Played in 12 games and made a single start, but it took more than half of the season for him to settle in and by the time he made a solid adjustment to the new level of football, his eligibility expired.
Ovie Oghoufo (Notre Dame - Junior)
HIT - Played in 25 games and made 20 starts over two seasons. Finished his Texas career with 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries and 5 pass break-ups.
Devin Richardson (New Mexico State - Junior)
MISS - Played special teams for a couple of seasons, but never made an impact on the field at linebacker before re-entering the Portal. It's important to note that when Texas offered Richardson, he had zero other offers in the Portal.
Keilan Robinson (Alabama - Sophomore)
HIT - A three-year contributor, who was an excellent special teams player and eventually became an NFL drafted talent.
Ray Thornton (LSU - Senior)
MISS - Yes, he started 10 games on a terrible football team, but he was just a guy while he was at Texas. He became kind of the poster boy for the type of targets not to go for in the Portal.
2021 Hit rate: 2 of 6
2021 small-school hit rate: 0 for 2
2021 big school hit-rate: 2 of 4
2021 One-year projects: 0 for 3
2021 drafted rate: 1 of 6
2022 (7 incoming transfers)
Jahleel Billingsly (Alabama - Senior)
MISS - Played in four games and that was that. Caught three career passes in a Texas uniform for 38 yards.
Quinn Ewers (Ohio State - Freshman)
HIT: Just one of the top 4-5 quarterbacks in the history of the program and led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and back-to-back playoff appearances.
Agiye Hall (Alabama - Sophomore)
MISS: The most memorable moment of his career was when he was arrested by campus police for assaulting a parking boot on the tire of his car. He became a local hero that day.
Tarique Milton (Iowa State - Senior)
MISS: Caught 2 passes for 40 yards in his only season at Texas, which to be fair, is two more than I ever caught as a student at Texas.
Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming - Junior)
MISS: A torn ACL wrecked his Texas career before it ever got off the ground. Made one career catch at Texas in two seasons before re-entering the Portal.
Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (James Madison - Senior)
MISS: This is a close call because he was solid in his one season as a mostly reserve linebacker, but he received a pretty damn healthy dose of NIL money (a total overpay) to come to Austin and I'm going to say that he didn't produce at the level that the NIL deal suggested he perform at. I believe ... and this is unverified ... but I think he made several hundred thousand in his only season and that should get you more than a single start.
Ryan Watts (Ohio State - Junior)
HIT: A two-year starter who was the team's best cornerback when it made a Final Four appearance in the playoffs. Was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2022 Hit rate: 2 of 7
2022 small-school hit rate: 0 for 2
2022 big school hit-rate: 2 of 5
2022 One-year projects: 0 for 3
2022 drafted rate: 2 of 7
2023 (5 incoming transfers)
Trill Carter (Minnesota - Senior)
MISS: Played in 13 games and played more than 200 snaps, but he came to Austin to have a breakout year and he ended up going back into the Portal because it didn't work out.
Jalen Catalon (Arkansas - Senior)
MISS: Arrived as a major injury risk and ended up having his one season with the Longhorns upended because of ... wait for it ... injuries. Enjoyed a really good season at UNLV last year after leaving Texas.
Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest - Junior)
MISS: Arrived at Texas as a player who had started 14 games at Wake Forest, but only started two of his 19 career games with the Longhorns. Never recorded an interception or a meaningful play in two seasons.
Adonai Mitchell (Georgia - Junior)
HIT: Mitchell was critical to the playoff appearance in 2023 and represents what feels like the first time in Sarkisian's career when he decided he was done taking risks and was going to get a difference-maker ... and pay money to make it happen.
Ryan Sanborn (Stanford - Senior)
HIT: Had one of the best punting seasons in the history of the school, averaging 45.7 yards for the season.
2023 Hit rate: 2 of 5
2023 small-school hit rate: 0 for 0
2023 big school hit-rate: 2 of 5
2023 One-year projects: 1 for 3
2023 drafted rate: 1 of 5
2024 (12 incoming transfers)
Silas Bolden (Oregon State - Senior)
HIT: Was a solid player on a Final Four team, starting at punt returner (10.5 per return) and serving as a solid rotation piece in the receiver unit.
Kendrick Blackshire (Alabama- Senior)
MISS: He was literally gone before he could play in a game for the Longhorns.
Isaiah Bond (Alabama - Junior)
HIT: Look, I know he is a mess at the moment (and maybe for more than a moment), but he likely surpasses 1,000 yards receiving as the team's No. 1 receiver if he never injures his ankle against Oklahoma. He went for 61, 51, 103, 75 and 74 yards in his first 5 games and after the injury the next three best performances over the course of his final nine games was 55, 48 and 27 yards.
Jay'Vion Cole (San Jose State - Sophomore)
MISS: Was recruited to compete for a starting job and never proved he was good enough to play at the major college level.
Velton Gardner (SMU - Senior)
MISS: Brought in during August to provide emergency depth at running back and then got hurt and missed every game but two.
Matthew Golden (Houston - Junior)
HIT: One of the best wide receivers that the school has ever known. A monster in his only season.
Jermayne Lole (Louisville - Senior)
HIT: Played 300+ snaps for the Longhorns and performed at a level to rank with Vernon Broughton, Jaylon Guilbeau, David Gbenda, Ethan Burke and Jelani McDonald in @Alex Dunlap's Tier 3 of the Deep Dig rankings.
Trey Moore (UTSA - Junior)
HIT: Played most of last season as the starting edge and eventually became a key piece of the defense all over the field. Figures to play a key role in the 2025 defense.
Andrew Mukuba (Clemson - Senior)
HIT: Had the best season of his career and emerged as one of the best safeties in college football. Figures to be drafted fairly early this weekend.
Amari Niblack (Alabama - Junior)
MISS: Was a total non-factor after being recruited with the expectations that he would be the No. 2 tight end at a minimum. Transferred to Texas A&M.
Bill Norton (Arizona - Senior)
MISS: This is a tough one because I would make the case that Texas would love to have another season from Norton and he played important snaps in the playoffs, but he graded out on the season as a sub-replacement player in @Alex Dunlap's Deep Dig rankings and played fewer snaps than Trill Carter did the year before.
Tia Savera (Arizona - Senior)
MISS: Was the weak link of the transfer class at defensive tackle, playing in only four games and eventually transferring back to Arizona this offseason.
2024 Hit rate: 6 of 12
2024 small-school hit rate: 1 for 2
2024 big school hit-rate: 5 of 10
2024 One-year projects: 3 for 7
2024 drafted rate: TBA, but 3 could be drafted this weekend and another (Moore) next season.
Overall Breakdown
2021-24 Hit rate: 12 of 30 (40.0%)
There are a lot of ways to look at these numbers, but there's no getting around the fact that transfers are successfully contributing as successes at much higher rates than we see when comparing to non super-blue chip high school prospects.
2021-24 Small-school hit rate: 1 for 6 (16.7%)
Sarkisian is almost an 0-fer with non power conference players. Only Trey Moore has proven to be an exception to the rule and he's the only one of the six that was viewed as a high-level Portal prospect when signed. It seems pretty clear that Sark has a type and the small school transfers, barring something really unique, are not it.
2021-24 big school hit-rate: 11 of 24 (45.8%)
Ummmmm .... you can see by the numbers why Sark prefers the power conference players. Hitting at a near 50-percent rate is very significant.
2021-24 One-year projects: 4 for 16 (25.0%)
If you're taking senior or grad seniors, you're hoping for the same type of hit rate as the other key demos and that's not happening. In fact, Sark was just 1 of 11 in his first three seasons with older transfers and not a single one other than Mukuba (a national prospect) in 4 yards emerged as a draftable NFL player.
2021-24 drafted rate: Either 7 of 30 (23.3%) or 8 of 30 (26.7%)
Here's the thing ... those numbers are really strong and are performing higher than national top 100-250 levels in terms of creating NFL Drafted players and that's before Sark wised up and started to take less complete dudes and focused on being aggressive in approach and with NIL money. When you eliminate the small-school players that weren't ranked as national portal prospects (like Moore) and the seniors/grad seniors, the numbers actually turn into 6 of 11 (54.5%) or 7 of 11 (63.4%).
Folks, that's higher than 5-star hit rates and then some. The only non-senior power five conference players that didn't turn into drafted players in the last 4 years were NiBlack, Hall, Holmes and Oghoufo.
So, what have we seen the Texas coaches do in the last two Portal cycles?
a. Only 2 of the 8 non-kicking specialists are seniors.
b. All but 1 of the 10 are power conference performers.
Very quietly and without fanfare, we've seen the Texas coaches/football admin fine-tune their efforts to the extent that they've seemingly learned from their mistakes in the first four years of Portal transfers and are suddenly leaning very, very heavily into the profiles of players that have worked best for them.
As a byproduct, the limited math says that out of the group of Emmett Mosley, Maraad Watson, Brad Spence, Hero Kanu, Lavon Johnson and Jack Endries, three or four will emerge as NFL drafted players. I cannot stress enough how good of a return this is on the investment and how much stronger of a bet these offers are instead of using them on any kind of high school prospect outside of super blue chips.
The sample sizes will grow in future years, but the trends are very obvious ... and Sark and Co. have studied them.
