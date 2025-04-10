Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is making his presence known internationally

Texas has reached out to Charleston forward Ante Brzovic, one of the more skilled and versatile big men in the portal. Brzovic averaged an impressive 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game this past season, earning him a spot on the 2024-25 All-CAA First Team.Brzovic could be an ideal fit for the Longhorns' frontcourt. His ability to complement a traditional center like Vokietaitis stands out, thanks to his high-level playmaking skills, evidenced by a 19.7 assist rate last season at Charleston. There are clear shades of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in Brzovic’s game: he can score effectively in the low post, make smart decisions with the ball at the top of the key, and thrives in both pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations. Overall, Brzovic is the type of versatile forward Texas should prioritize. Not only could he make an immediate impact in Sean Miller’s system, but his presence would also allow younger players like John Clark to develop without being rushed.James Madison guard, and Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Bryce Lindsay is setting up visits with Oklahoma, Maryland, and Florida. The Redshirt Freshman averaged 13.4 PPG, while shooting 40% from three-point range.Texas conducted a Zoom meeting with freshman Bryce Lindsay on April 4th, but the sharpshooting guard is now looking to take the next step in his recruitment by planning visits to Oklahoma, Florida, and Maryland. Known for his catch-and-shoot ability, Lindsay is a dangerous perimeter threat making it easy to see why Texas showed interest. However, this recruitment appears to be shaping up as a three-way battle between Oklahoma, Florida, and Maryland, with the Terrapins potentially having the upper hand due to Lindsay’s connection with new head coach Buzz Williams.Texas Tech’s star forward JT Toppin announced that he will be returning to Lubbock for another year with the Red Raiders. Toppin averaged 18.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 1.2 BPG this past season at Texas Tech.Toppin returning to Texas Tech is massive news, not just for the Red Raiders, but for the entire college basketball landscape. It’s clear that Texas Tech had the resources and vision to bring back their star sophomore, and his return instantly solidifies them as a serious contender for the national championship once again next season.- Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark ( Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)- Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)- Malik Presley- Jamie Vinson-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope/ Chendall Weaver/ Malik PresleySF: Dailyn Swain/ Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark/ TBDC: Matas Vokietaitis/ Jamie Vinson- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, G, Washington- Brendan Hausen, G, Kansas State- Ante Brzovic, F, Charleston- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)