Portal Kombat: Sean Miller's busy day sets Texas up for key moves

Texas secured two key returns with junior guard Jordan Pope and senior guard Tramon Mark both set to return for the upcoming season in year one of the Sean Miller era. Pope averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 36% from beyond the arc, while Mark contributed 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and also shot 36% from three-point range last season at Texas.By bringing both Pope and Mark back to Texas for another season, Miller is demonstrating his ability to retain key talent from the existing roster. Mark did announce today that he will be undergoing surgery, though the timeline for his recovery is still to be determined. As of now, Texas officially has five players set for next season, but with the likely return of Chendall Weaver, Malik Presley, and Jamie Vinson, the 2025-2026 roster is beginning to take shape for Miller’s first season at the Forty Acres.Sean Miller has made another staff addition by hiring Kansas State assistant coach Ulric Maligi. This isn’t Maligi’s first stint at Texas as he’s previously served as an assistant under Chris Beard in 2021. Maligi brings valuable experience to Miller’s staff, having worked at multiple high-profile programs, and his familiarity with Texas will be an asset as Miller builds his team for the upcoming season.Maligi has coached and recruited 27 NBA players throughout his career, including notable names like Mac McClung, Terrence Shannon Jr., Robert Williams III, and Keyontae Johnson. His impressive track record and strong reputation as an assistant make him a valuable addition to the Texas staff. Maligi joins a team of experienced coaches, including Adam Cohen, David Miller, and Ryan Anderson, who all previously worked with Sean Miller at Xavier, along with Chris Ogden, the General Manager of the Texas Basketball program. This collection of talent and experience will be instrumental in helping Miller build a competitive team for the Longhorns.Texas has scheduled a Zoom meeting with James Madison guard Bryce Lindsay tomorrow. Lindsay is a player the Longhorns reached out to earlier in the portal window and have shown interest in ever since. The 2024-25 Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man and Freshman of the Year, Lindsay brings impressive scoring and playmaking ability, making him a valuable target for Texas as it continues to strengthen its roster for the upcoming season.Lindsay is known for his ability to shoot the lights out, and with Texas aiming to add more ball-dominant scorers, it's clear he could thrive in an off-ball role with his offensive skills. His main area for improvement is defense, as Lindsay's defensive game will need to develop under Miller should he choose the Longhorns. However, given that he's only a freshman, there's plenty of room for growth on that end of the floor. Lindsay has already completed Zoom meetings with Mississippi State and SMU and has a Zoom call scheduled with Oklahoma tomorrow as well, making his recruitment one to watch closely in the coming days.Texas has reached out to Georgia Tech guard Naithan George, who had an impressive season with the Yellowjackets. George averaged 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, earning him All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.I really like George’s game and believe he has the potential to make a significant impact for the Longhorns. One thing that stood out during his time at Georgia Tech was his ability to set up his teammates, which is reflected in his impressive 6.5 assists per game. However, George does struggle with turnovers, averaging 3.0 per game. While he excels at creating opportunities for others, improving his ball security will be crucial as he continues to develop at the college level. If he can clean that up, George could be a dynamic addition to Texas' roster.