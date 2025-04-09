Portal Kombat: Texas enters a new phase of the offseason

Texas has reached out to Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen out of Amarillo, Texas. Hausen started in all 33 games for the Wildcats where he averaged 10.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and shot 38% from three-point range.While Hausen is a talented player, I view him primarily as a three-point shooter. Over 83% of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, and while he could serve as a perimeter threat for the Longhorns, my main concern is his lack of playmaking, as evidenced by his 5.8 assist percentage last season at Kansas State. Overall, Hausen’s shooting ability would certainly keep defenses on their toes and provide a boost to any program's perimeter offense. However, heading into next season, Texas may be better focusing on a player who can contribute more in terms of what a point guard brings to the table, as that remains an area of need for the Longhorns.Texas guard and SEC Freshman of the Year Tre Johnson has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. The phenom freshman announced on ESPN’S NBA Today show that he will forgo his sophomore season at Texas and enter his name in the Draft.Johnson is currently projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, with many experts, including Draft Express, predicting he will land in Philadelphia with the 76ers. Known for his ability to score at will, whether by creating his own shot or applying pressure on defenses off the ball, the talented freshman has proven himself to be an elite scorer. Expect Johnson to be selected within the lottery picks this year, as his skill set and potential make him one of the most coveted prospects in the draft.2025 four-star point guard Nyk Lewis took a visit to Vanderbilt this past week. The former Xavier pledged guard was headed to the Musketeers this season, but after head coach Sean Miller departed and went to Austin, the DC native decided to reopen his recruitment for this upcoming season.Lewis is a point guard who I believe could thrive in Texas’ new style of play, and it’s clear that Sean Miller shares the same belief. Miller targeted Lewis while at Xavier and has continued to prioritize him at Texas. The 6'2" guard is incredibly athletic for his size and excels in transition, which aligns perfectly with Miller’s up-tempo system. The 2025 four-star prospect also has a visit scheduled with Iowa on April 11th, and the Hawkeyes seem to be emerging as a team to watch in his recruitment.Texas forward Preston Clark announced today that he will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The Austin native played in four games this past season for the Longhorns.With Clark’s announcement of entering the portal, Texas now has no more decisions to make regarding returning players. The Longhorns lost two players in this portal window in sophomore forward Devon Pryor going to Oregon and sophomore forward Preston Clark entering the portal. Texas still has about three spots remaining for portal or high school targets. Ideally, an additional point guard would nearly complete the guard position for Texas next season. The team also needs more depth in both the power forward and center positions. With just two weeks until the transfer portal closes for basketball, there’s still time for Sean Miller and the Longhorns to make some key moves.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark ( Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)-Malik Presley-Jamie Vinson-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope/ Chendall Weaver/ Malik PresleySF: Dailyn Swain/ Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark/ TBDC: Matas Vokietaitis/ Jamie Vinson- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, G, Washington- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)