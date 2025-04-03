Portal Kombat: Texas locks in a key return, who’s next on the horizon?

6’8” Freshman forward Nic Codie is returning to the University of Texas this upcoming season. The former four-star out of Dallas, Texas, committed to the Longhorns in 2023 and is expected to be back on the 40 Acres in year one under head coach Sean Miller.Codie is a project player with significant upside and the potential to fit seamlessly into Sean Miller’s system. While he still needs to add some weight, currently sitting at 200 pounds, Codie is quick enough laterally to play both small forward and power forward. His ability to efficiently score in the paint makes him a promising addition to the Longhorns’ roster. With time to develop, Codie could become a key contributor to Texas, offering both versatility and an evolving skill set that aligns well with Miller’s coaching style.Texas has shown interest in 2025 four-star shooting guard Kelvin Odih from Santa Clarita, California. Odih, who decommitted from West Virginia on March 18, is now a highly sought-after recruit. In addition to Texas, schools like Utah, Oklahoma State, Marquette, Creighton, and Houston have also expressed interest in the talented guard. With his scoring ability and potential, Odih is drawing attention from some of the top programs in the country, and it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands in his recruitment.Odih is an athletic defender with the ability to guard effectively on the perimeter, making him a potential immediate contributor at the next level in that area. His athleticism and mobility would make him a perfect fit for an up-tempo style of play, which is likely why Texas is showing interest in the 6’4” guard. While Texas has yet to offer Odih, the Longhorns’ continued interest suggests that an offer could come in the near future. If Texas does extend an offer, Odih could be a fantastic addition to the Longhorns, as he has the upside to develop into something special. His skill set aligns well with the fast-paced, defensive-minded style that Miller prefers, making Odih a potential perfect match for Texas' future plans.This evening, Nevada forward Nick Davidson committed to the University of Clemson, just three days after announcing his top five schools. Texas, along with Virginia, Washington, and Notre Dame, was in the running for the 6’10” forward, but Davidson ultimately chose the Tigers. While it’s a tough loss for the Longhorns, Davidson's decision marks another key addition for Clemson as it continues to build its roster.Davidson is the type of stretch four that Sean Miller typically targets, so there's no sugar-coating how much this stings for the Longhorns. His ability to space the floor and provide versatility would have been a great fit in Miller's system. However, there are still plenty of talented power forwards available who can fill that same role, and I expect Texas to continue searching for that type of player this offseason. While Texas may not have secured Davidson’s commitment, I do believe he will perform well at Clemson and make a significant impact there.North Dakota State guard Jacari White has included Texas in his top five schools. The 6’3” guard is also considering Houston, Ole Miss, West Virginia, and Virginia TechWhite would be a fantastic addition for Texas, as he has proven himself to be an impressive offensive player, averaging 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. His scoring ability and versatility would make him a great fit in the Longhorns' system. While other schools certainly have a case to make, I believe Texas has just as compelling an argument for the Florida native, offering a system where he could truly flourish. The next few days will be critical as his recruitment continues to unfold, but the fact that Texas is in his top five is a strong indication that the Longhorns are in the mix and have a real shot at landing him.