Portal Kombat: The chessboard’s shifting, where does Texas fit in?

2025 four-star point guard, and former Xavier commit, Nyk Lewis is set to visit the Iowa Hawkeyes tomorrow (April 11th). Texas reached out to the DC native earlier this month and has showed interest to the four-star point guard ever since.This isn’t the first time we’ve talked about Lewis since he reopened his recruitment after decommitting from the Musketeers. It’s clear that he and Miller share a strong bond, having been committed for nearly four months. However, programs like Vanderbilt and Iowa are making a strong push for the point guard. Since Lewis is a 2025 prospect, a decision on where he’ll play next season is likely coming soon. Longhorn fans should keep a close eye, not just on his potential commitment, but also on whether Texas decides to ramp up its pursuit. Overall, Lewis is a great recruit who has tremendous upside and in a system like Miller’s could only grow his game further.BYU secured a commitment from Baylor Freshman Robert Wright. The 6-1 freshman averaged 11.5 PPG, and 4.2 APG this past season for the Bears.With BYU landing Wright, the Cougars are poised to make serious noise, especially with the number one player in the 2025 class, forward AJ Dybantsa, joining him this upcoming season. The Wright-Dybantsa duo is one to take seriously, as BYU is shaping up to be a legitimate threat not only in the Big 12 title race but on the national stage as well.Cincinnati forward, and former Texas forward, Dillon Mitchell has entered the transfer portal and is set to take a visit to Rick Pitino’s Red Storm.While Texas hasn’t shown any interest in the former Longhorn, it’s interesting to see the traction Mitchell is gaining throughout his journey. That’s not to say he isn’t deserving of the attention, rather, it’s a testament to the path he’s taken and how well he’s continued to perform. It’ll be interesting to see where Mitchell ultimately lands, but a visit to Pitino’s St. John’s program is a strong sign that a major move could be on the horizon. Mitchell averaged 9.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 1.0 BPG this past season with the Bearcats.Princeton guard Xaivian Lee entered the portal this past week, now the star guard is down to three schools, Duke, Florida, and St. Johns. Lee averaged 17.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.5 APG this past season for the Tigers.Lee arguably has one of the most intriguing stories in the transfer portal so far. He is a phenomenal athlete who can elevate any offense at will however, he was just one year away from earning his degree at Princeton, talk about betting on yourself. He’s the kind of player who has the tools to thrive and make a name for himself at a top-tier program which I believe will happen when it’s all said and done. My gut says Florida is currently in the lead for the 6’4” guard, but in today’s landscape, you can’t count out St. John’s or Duke just yet.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark ( Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)-Jamie Vinson-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)- Malik Presley (transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope/ Chendall Weaver/ Malik PresleySF: Dailyn Swain/ Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark/ TBDC: Matas Vokietaitis/ Jamie Vinson- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, G, Washington- Brendan Hausen, G, Kansas State- Ante Brzovic, F, Charleston- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)