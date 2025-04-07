Portal Kombat: The Longhorns strike big and set their sights on more

Last night, Texas added a major piece to its frontcourt with the addition of FAU seven-footer Matas Vokietaitis out of Lithuania. The AAC Freshman of the Year averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 17.6 minutes per game this past season for the Owls.A deeper look at what Vokietaitis brings to the table reveals one clear strength: his size. Standing at seven feet, Vokietaitis is a dominant force in the paint on defense, posting a 4.4 block percentage at FAU. The Lithuanian also showcases elite rebounding skills, with a 20.9 defensive rebound percentage and an impressive 13.1 offensive rebound percentage. With his addition, the Longhorns gain a key big man in the painted area. Vokietaitis seems poised to be the starting center for the upcoming season, with multiple years of eligibility remaining, making him a valuable long-term asset. With the return of guard Malik Presley and freshman center Jamie Vinson, the roster for Sean Miller’s first season is nearly complete. Now, Texas just needs to find a point guard and add some frontcourt depth, and they’ll be ready to kick off the Sean Miller era.Texas has offered 2026 four-star guard Austin Goosby, the younger brother of Texas Offensive Lineman Trevor Goosby, out of Melissa, Texas.Goosby is an outstanding talent and could thrive in Texas' new offensive system under head coach Sean Miller. The 6'5" guard averaged 20.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 4.3 APG, earning District 9-5A MVP honors as well as All-Region and All-State recognition at Melissa High School. His impressive skill set has caught the attention of top programs across the country, with offers from schools like Kansas, BYU, Florida State, Oklahoma, and more. With his older brother Trevor currently playing at Texas, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Longhorns in Goosby's final list of schools. Although it’s still early in his recruitment, Sean Miller's offer today signals that he definitely sees the potential in Goosby's game.Texas has offered 2026 four-star forward Billy White, a promising talent from Corpus Christi, Texas.White, known for his versatility and potential on both ends of the floor, has already drawn attention from top programs, making him a highly coveted recruit in the 2026 class. His skill set and athleticism could make him a key addition to the Longhorns in the near future. If White commits to Texas, it would represent a significant step forward in building a solid foundation for the future. His size, athleticism, and ability to contribute on both ends of the court align well with Sean Miller's vision for the program. Securing White would not only boost Texas' recruiting class but also give the Longhorns a strong prospect to build around for years to come.UCLA guard Sebastian Mack has committed to the University of Missouri this morning (April 7th). Mack, who was in contact with Texas earlier in this transfer portal window, ultimately decided to join the SEC’s Missouri Tigers. The Chicago native’s decision shifts his path away from Texas, but it’s clear the Tigers have landed a talented guard for next season.While Texas does need to add another point guard this offseason, the loss of Mack is not something I would consider detrimental for the Longhorns. Yes, Mack is a talented player who could contribute to any program, but what Texas truly needs is a true point guard, someone who can not only elevate his teammates but also keep the offense on track when things aren’t going smoothly. With the portal still open for a little over two weeks, Texas has ample time to find the right fit at the point guard position.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan Pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark ( Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope/ Chendall Weaver/ Malik PresleySF: Dailyn Swain/ Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark/ TBDC: Matas Vokietaitis/ Jamie Vinson- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor- Mekhi Mason, G, Washington- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)