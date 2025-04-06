Portal Kombat: The pieces are in place, how strong can Texas get?

Junior guard Chendall Weaver is returning to the University of Texas for his senior season and will be a key part of year one under head coach Sean Miller. Last season, Weaver averaged 6.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot 33% from three.While his stats may not stand out to the casual basketball fan, Weaver is considered the glue guy of the team. With his effort and high motor on both ends of the floor, he should thrive in Sean Miller’s system and become a key contributor as the season progresses, especially during conference play and a potential postseason run. Miller has done an exceptional job of retaining talent and building the program for the future, which should come as no surprise to anyone who watched his introductory press conference. He has shown interest in freshmen and sophomores in the portal and is starting to ramp up his focus on multiple high school prospects as well. The biggest question is Texas’ frontcourt and will be a position worth monitoring as this offseason continues.2025 four-star guard Matthew Able has committed to the University of NC State. Able, a 6'5" guard from Weston, Florida, will join the Wolfpack in year one of the Will Wade era at NC State.Texas hosted a visit for 2025 guard Matthew Able on Tuesday, April 1st, where he expressed how much he enjoyed his time in Austin. However, in the end, Will Wade and NC State made sure to secure his commitment before he could explore his options further. Able would have been a valuable addition for Sean Miller in year one, as a developmental player with the potential to make an immediate impact at any school, including Texas. Despite this setback, Texas is still targeting two other highly-rated 2025 recruits: four-star guard Kelvin Odih and former Xavier commit Nyk Lewis.Texas A&M have officially hired Samford head coach Bucky McMillan as the school’s next men’s basketball coach, the two parties are reportedly finalizing a five-year deal as the Aggies next men’s basketball head coach.Texas A&M’s shift from head coach Buzz Williams to Samford head coach Bucky McMillan marks a surprising and significant change for the program. Williams, who led the Aggies through several competitive seasons, made the decision to move on, leaving Texas A&M in search of a new direction. Enter McMillan, who has garnered attention for his success at Samford, where he built a strong program and developed a reputation for his strategic coaching and player development. McMillan’s move to a Power 5 program represents a step up in competition, and his ability to bring that same success to Texas A&M will be closely watched. As the Aggies transition under McMillan’s leadership, the hope is that he can continue to build on the foundation laid by Williams while bringing a fresh approach to the team’s future.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark ( Signee)- Nic Codie- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)- Malik Presley- Jamie Vinson- Preston ClarkPortal Targets:- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison- Sebastian Mack, G, UCLA- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois- Tyrone Riley, G, San Francisco- KJ Lewis, G, Arizona- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State- Marquel Sutton, F, Omaha- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State- Reed Bailey, F, Davidson- Amani Hansberry, F, West Virginia- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor- Kelvin Odih (Four-star, guard)- Matthew Able (Four-star, guard)- Nyk Lewis (Four-star, guard)- Kelvin Odih- Matthew Able- Nyk Lewis