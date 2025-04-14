Portal Kombat: With doors closing, Texas explores new opportunities

Jalenb
Just missed the cut:
James Madsion guard Bryce Lindsay has announced his final seven schools that he is considering, the schools listed are Florida, Villanova, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Miami, USC, and Indiana, per Jon Rothstein.
Texas missing out on Lindsay could turn out to be a significant miss when we look back at their transfer portal targets. The Longhorns are in need of an efficient off-ball shooter, and Lindsay is among the best in the country in that category. While the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year still has room to grow defensively, he’s young and has the potential to develop into a solid two-way player, especially within the strong programs he’s narrowed his list down to. His recruitment will be one to watch, particularly since Maryland was seen as the early favorite. Interestingly, Lindsay has left his former head coach, Buzz Williams, and Maryland off his final list.
Baylor sicks the competition:
High Point seven-footer Juslin Bodo Bodo has officially committed to the University of Baylor. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears land a major frontcourt addition in Bodo Bodo, who brings elite rim protection and relentless effort on the offensive glass. He led the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, making him a valuable asset in second-chance opportunities and interior defense.
Bodo Bodo’s size, upside, and relentless effort on the glass make him one of the more intriguing prospects in this portal class. Texas showed interest in the seven-footer, and landing a commitment from the Cameroonian would’ve been a huge win for Sean Miller and his staff in year one. The Longhorns still have six scholarships available, with the NCAA expected to raise the roster limit from thirteen to fifteen scholarship players. Ultimately, Texas misses out on what could have been a major frontcourt piece to kick off the Sean Miller era, while Scott Drew continues to stack talent in what’s shaping up to be a very strong offseason for Baylor.
A decision coming soon?
2025 four-star shooting guard Kelvin Odih is expected to take a visit to Utah on April 14th and Maryland on April 17th according to League Ready. Texas showed interest to the 6’4” guard out of Santa Clarita, California, once it was announced that Odih will be decommiting from the University of West Virginia on March 18th.
Odih checks every box that Sean Miller looks for in a high school prospect. The 2025 standout is a highly athletic wing who thrives in transition and brings elite defensive energy to the floor. A California native, Odih attacks the rim with confidence and has steadily improved his perimeter shooting throughout his high school career—though there’s still room for growth in that area. Given his youth and upside, he has the potential to develop into something special under Miller’s system. With his recruitment heating up, Odih is expected to announce his decision sooner rather than later being he is a 2025 prospect.
2025-2026 Roster Outlook:
Confirmed for next season:
-Chendall Weaver
- Jordan pope
- Tramon Mark
- John Clark (Signee)
- Nic Codie
- Cam Heide (Transfer)
- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)
-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)
Still deciding:
-Jamie Vinson
Departures:
-Devon Pryor (Oregon)
-Preston Clark (Transfer)
-Malik Presley (Transfer)
Depth Chart:
PG: Tramon Mark/ TBD
SG: Jordan Pope/ Chendall Weaver
SF: Dailyn Swain/ Cam Heide/ Nic Codie
PF: John Clark/ TBD
C: Matas Vokietaitis/ Jamie Vinson (Pending)
Portal Targets:
- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois
- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut
- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State
- Jason Asemota, SF, Baylor
- Mekhi Mason, SG, Washington
- Brendan Hausen, SG, Kansas State
-Lassina Traore, PF/C, Xavier
-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston
High School targets:
- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)
- Nyk Lewis (2025, Four-star, guard)
-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)
-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)
- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)
-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)
- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)
