Quick hitter updates from a busy OV weekend for the Horns

Berymon was one of the big stories of the weekend with his commitment on Saturday night. He said he pretty much knew from the moment he touched down in Austin that he was going to commit to Texas. He actually committed while on the mic during the recruits' karaoke night. He's shutting things down and will be back the weekend of June 20th, for an unofficial visit, to hang out with the recruits that will be in town on their OVs.The Texas commit said he loved the opportunity to spend more time with the Texas coaches and players. He'll be coming back (with Berymon) on June 20. I asked Howard if he was shutting things down and while he did leave it somewhat open that he could take a visit somewhere next weekend, I wouldn't sweat this one. He seems pretty locked in.Heard some positive buzz on this one from people who spent time with the 5-star defensive tackle. Brown will take OVs to A&M and LSU over the next two weekends before deciding on July 10. Brown mentioned his relationship with LaAllan Clark being a big factor (said it's the best relationship of all the coaches recruiting him) and said Texas is "high" on his list as he works towards a decision.It was my first time seeing Lee, and this dude looks like a million bucks. 6-7, 320 and just really well put together. He has a final four of Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Alabama. Tough one to read because he says he's trying to keep an open mind as he takes all of his OVs, and I tend to believe him. Of note, he'll take a Georgia unofficial visit next weekend so that could mean something. He'l then finish with an official visit to Michigan before deciding shortly after that last trip. Brandon Baker was his player host.He's visited Michigan. He's now visited Texas. He'll visit Oregon and Washington in the coming weeks. Benjamin said he doesn't have a commitment timeline but said the Longhorns are "for sure is high on my list." The highlight of the visit, he said, was hanging with the players and seeing how connected the team is.I caught up with Jandreau briefly before he flew out. He said he loved the visit, including the time spent with Johnny Nansen. He still has visits to Oregon and Oklahoma and then he'll decide. This dude likes to work. While the other recruits were out having fun and cutting loose, Jandreau chose to get a workout in with his player host, Liona Lefau.Wells was rocking a UT hoodie while leaving Austin and was smiling ear to ear. He's down to Texas, Auburn and Ole Miss and the Longhorns made a big impression this weekend. He doesn't have any other visits scheduled and said he'll make a decision in the near future. Texas stressed the program's development and it seemed to move the needle.As we'd been hinting, kicker Jake Collett made it official and committed on Sunday before leaving town. This one had been in the works ever since Texas offered a couple of weeks ago and it came to fruition today. Why Texas? "Why not Texas? They have everything I want," Collett said.I haven't connected with Kohen Brown yet, but that was a nice surprise when he committed this afternoon. Notre Dame was thought to be the leader and Brown was scheduled to visit the Irish next week. Texas swooped in with an offer a few weeks ago and was able to shut this one down pretty quickly.