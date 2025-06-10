Quick Lamar Brown note

I mentioned it coming out of the weekend OV, but I continue to hear some positive buzz about UT's chances with 5-star DT Lamar Brown. The Baton Rouge University Lab product will visit Texas A&M and LSU over the next two weekends, so those trips could obviously shake things up.But Texas might get one more crack at him. Brown tells OB he's "not sure yet but (he) might" come back to Austin for an unofficial visit on Jun 18. Obviously, if that happens, that's a huge development for the Longhorns. Stay tuned.