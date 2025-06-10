ADVERTISEMENT

Quick Lamar Brown note

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
105,566
398,445
1,000,000
52

I mentioned it coming out of the weekend OV, but I continue to hear some positive buzz about UT's chances with 5-star DT Lamar Brown. The Baton Rouge University Lab product will visit Texas A&M and LSU over the next two weekends, so those trips could obviously shake things up.

But Texas might get one more crack at him. Brown tells OB he's "not sure yet but (he) might" come back to Austin for an unofficial visit on Jun 18. Obviously, if that happens, that's a huge development for the Longhorns. Stay tuned.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: Drake224, SLC_Horn, BigBrotherJake and 116 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Talking Jamarion Carlton, Lamar Brown, Javon Benjamin and others ... and a big commitment prediction

Replies
56
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
BonerInSweatpants
BonerInSweatpants
Suchomel

A couple DE recruiting notes, including Sunday's visit by Landon Barnes

Replies
10
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
a_hornsfan
a_hornsfan
Suchomel

Quick hitter updates from a busy OV weekend for the Horns

Replies
24
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexasRads1
T
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Is Texas a bigger threat with likely 5-star Lamar Brown than people realize? Sure seems like it

Replies
51
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
pied
pied
Suchomel

Truths and Lies: Lots of juicy recruiting rumors to address

Replies
51
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
CenTex Horn
CenTex Horn
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back