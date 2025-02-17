ADVERTISEMENT

Quick Monday nuggets: Torre Becton receives an extension

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Here are a few nuggets to get your week started:

Ggpnx04WYAAoh6W

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA Today

* According to my sources, Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton received an extension and pay bump after an NFL team offered him a contract. I was told New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn wanted Becton to join his staff. Glenn was hired by the Jets on January 22.

However, Becton is viewed as an important member of Sarkisian’s staff, and everyone reacted quickly to keep him in Austin.

I am working on getting the details about his contract extension.

* I was told Sarkisian will not rush the process of finding a running backs coach to replace Tashard Choice, who recently joined the Detroit Lions. Apparently, Sarkisian has a list of names but is looking for someone who is the perfect fit for his staff. Choice was viewed as the perfect blend of a good coach, recruiter, energy bolt, and leader. The new coach will have big shoes to fill.

Sarkisian will continue talking to potential candidates and narrowing down his list this week.

I will keep you posted.
 
