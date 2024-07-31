ADVERTISEMENT

Quick notes after the first Longhorn training camp practice

The Texas Longhorns held their first training camp practice on Wednesday. Media members were allowed to watch over an hour of practice after originally being told we would only have a 15 to 20-minute window. Props to Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian for allowing us to hang around for so long.

Here are some notes from that practice window:

--- I looked up and found myself saying who the hell is this guy? Then I realized it was Texas defensive lineman Bill Norton, a massive human (6-foot-6, 335 pounds). If you need a run-stopper, Norton is the guy. He is not as athletic as Alfred Collins but should be a quality asset off the bench.


--- The coaches praised Jaylon Guilbeau multiple times during practice. He was fantastic during get-off drills and attacking the offense.

