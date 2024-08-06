Quick notes from Tuesday's practice: Jaylon Guilbeau's show

The Texas Longhorn football team held practice on Tuesday and media members were only given a 15-minute window to watch. The team stretch period was included in that window.



However, here are a few observations from the portion of practice media members were allowed to watch.



--- If you want to solidify Jaylon Guilbeau’s spot as a starter, he went to the midfield and performed the team breakdown before practice. I can tell you that players who are asked to break down the team are viewed as team leaders. In addition, if that break down occurs in front of the media, the staff wants the fanbase to know the player is an important team component.'





--- During a punch and rip drill, Jelani McDonald knocked the ball out of receiver Matthew Golden’s hands. When McDonald tossed the ball back to Golden, the frustrated receiver dropped it again. Hopefully, for Longhorn fans, he rebounded during team drills.



--- Safety Michael Taaffe participated in that drill and tried to rip the ball away with his right hand. Taaffe’s left hand is still in a cast.



--- During one drill, receiver Johntay Cook caught a pass and immediately put a spin move on Taaffe, who avoided hitting the receiver with his left hand. Malik Muhammad wrapped up Cook and let him go since defenders were not allowed to take anyone to the ground.



--- Guilbeau did a great job of staying in front of DeAndre Moore during this drill after the receiver caught a pass from Quinn Ewers. As soon as Moore looked up after securing the ball, Guilbaeu was in position to make a play.



--- Freshman receiver Ryan Wingo displayed ball security, tucked the ball in, and lowered his shoulder against Gavin Holmes. Again, it was not full contact. However, it was an impressive catch and upfield turn for Wingo.



--- Texas safety Derek Williams immediately engulfed Aaron Butler during the same drill.



--- The last receiver to participate in that drill was Parker Livingstone. Kobe Black and Bruce McCoy were the defenders during that rep.



--- The punt returners were Isaiah Bond, Johntay Cook, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden.



--- Ian Ratliff shanked a punt that may have traveled 15 yards. Charlie Feris had a punt that was “okay.” Both punters were better on their second attempts. Freshman Michael Kern was the most consistent punter of the group.



--- Bond took the first reps as a punt returner. He was very focused and able to field punts in traffic. Cook took the second set of reps.





Alex Dunlap will provide you with his notes from practice as well.